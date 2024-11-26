How Trump Could Roll Back Access to Free School Lunches
Federal

How Trump Could Roll Back Access to Free School Lunches

Some conservative activists and policymakers want to restrict or eliminate a policy that’s made it easier for schools to serve free meals to all students
By Evie Blad — November 26, 2024 5 min read
Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Demand for school lunches has increased after California guaranteed free meals to all students regardless of their family's income.
Cafeteria workers serve lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif., on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Demand for school lunches has increased after California guaranteed free meals to all students regardless of their family's income. A federal school lunch provision that makes it easier for public schools to provide universal free meals may be a target for elimination in President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term if some conservative activists and lawmakers get their way.
Richard Vogel/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Free school meals for millions of students could be at risk if President-elect Donald Trump takes aim at a rule that allows public schools to serve them universally, a move that many of his political allies support.

While Trump hasn’t introduced any concrete policies around school meals, some of the conservative groups and politicians who supported his campaign favor restrictions on the community eligibility provision. That federal rule allows schools to provide federally subsidized free lunches and breakfasts to all students without requiring income verification from their families. Individual schools or clusters of schools are eligible to offer free meals for all under CEP if at least 25 percent of their student population automatically qualifies for free lunches through participation in social safety net programs like Medicaid or federal food assistance.

About 20 million children—around 40 percent of the nation’s public school students—attend schools that have adopted the community eligibility provision, which was first introduced in the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, a 2010 child nutrition bill championed by former first lady Michelle Obama.

But that number could decline or plummet if new regulations or legislation changes the program’s rules—or eliminates it entirely. That’s what has anti-hunger advocates most concerned.

“Our message is: We can’t go backwards,” said Alexis Bylander, the interim director of child nutrition programs and policy at the Food Research and Action Center, which advocates for increased access to free school meals.

More than half of the 100,000 public schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program now provide universal free school meals, either through community eligibility or through state law. Eight states have passed laws providing state-level funding for universal free meals in recent years, drawing on momentum that swelled during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bylander said.

How Trump’s administration could reduce access to free school meals

Conservative policymakers and activists who want to shrink the role of federal government have floated various changes to the community eligibility provision. They contend that a program designed to help children in poverty has expanded beyond its original scope by serving large numbers of students whose families don’t need the financial help.

Republicans in Congress have pushed to raise the minimum threshold of eligible students necessary for a school to participate, which was lowered from 40 percent to 25 percent under a Biden administration rule finalized in September 2023.

A budget proposed by the Republican Study Committee in March called for eliminating CEP entirely. Project 2025, a 900-page policy agenda spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think thank, also calls for eliminating CEP. Trump sought to distance himself from Project 2025 during the campaign, but has since tapped one of its coauthors to lead the White House office of management and budget.

“Federal school meals should be focused on children in need, and any efforts to expand student eligibility for federal school meals to include all K–12 students should be soundly rejected,” Project 2025 says. “Such expansion would allow an inefficient, wasteful program to grow, magnifying the amount of wasted taxpayer resources.”

It would take an act of Congress to eliminate CEP. In the interim, Project 2025 proposes that the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Trump’s second term issue a new regulation that says only individual schools or entire districts can qualify for community eligibility. Current rules allow a subset of schools within a district to cluster together. That means a school with few automatically qualifying students could combine with a high-poverty school, averaging their data to reach the eligibility threshold.

The Trump administration could also affect community eligibility by setting new restrictions on the safety net programs that allow students to automatically qualify for free meals, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. Trump has recently proposed major budget cuts for such programs at the start of his second term.

Brooke Rollins, the president-elect’s choice for agriculture secretary, has not stated a public position on community eligibility.

Advocates call to protect free school meals

Congress is supposed to reauthorize the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act every five years, but it has not done so since the bill originally passed in 2010, said Mara Fleishman, CEO of Chef Ann Foundation, an organization that works with districts to serve scratch-made meals in their cafeterias. Any legislative change to school nutrition programs would require Congress to do something it hasn’t done for years, she said.

But action may be more likely now since Republicans will soon control the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the White House, advocates said.

“I don’t know how real of a possibility [new legislation] is, but any restrictions to CEP is cause for real concern,” said Meghan Maroney, campaign manager for federal child nutrition programs at the Center for Science in the Public Interest. “It would hurt both families and schools that participate.”

School meal programs often operate with very little margin in their operating budgets, which are typically separate from other district spending. Allowing schools to serve free meals to all students eliminates a huge administrative burden for programs that are already stretched thin, said Diane Pratt-Heavner, the spokesperson for the School Nutrition Association, which represents school food directors.

Members have reported getting students through the lunch line more quickly without the need to scan lunch cards linked to meal accounts, giving students more time to eat during already short meal periods, she said. And the ability to qualify a cluster of schools allows districts to ensure that all schools in an attendance zone can qualify, reducing the chances that families will have students in schools with different meal policies, Pratt-Heavner said.

Community eligibility “eliminates stigma of eating school meals, eliminates student lunch debt, eliminates paperwork, and it allows staff to really focus on serving students,” she said.

Supporters argue that school meals are a key source of nutrition for students from low-income households. Researchers have also found benefits linked to universal free meals related to academic achievement, student engagement, and school discipline rates.

Eroding progress toward universal free meals would be particularly troubling after a presidential campaign focused on inflation and the cost of groceries, Bylander said.

“Free school meals for all are such a great way of increasing families’ budgets because it can take care of meals for their kids during the school day and allow families to have more money for meals at home,” she said. “To take that away from them would really increase hardship.”

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Federal Policy Nutrition & School Lunch Low-Income Students

Events

Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal The K-12 World Reacts to Linda McMahon, Trump's Choice for Education Secretary
Some question her lack of experience in education, while supporters say her business background is a major asset.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Linda McMahon speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. McMahon has been selected by President-elect Trump to serve as as the next secretary of education.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal What a National School Choice Program Under President Trump Might Look Like
School choice advocates—and detractors—see a second Trump term as the biggest opportunity in decades for choice at the federal level.
Alyson Klein
8 min read
President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, on July 7, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House on July 7, 2020, in Washington. He returns to power with more momentum than ever behind policies that allow public dollars to pay for private school education.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump’s selection, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment has long spoken favorably about school choice.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018.
Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018, when she was serving as head of the Small Business Administration during President Trump's first administration. McMahon is now President-elect Trump's choice for U.S. secretary of education.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal Trump's Education Secretary Pick Is Linda McMahon, Former WWE CEO
McMahon led the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term and is co-chair of the president-elect's transition team.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Small Business Administration Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019.
Then-SBA Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019. Trump has tapped McMahon to serve as education secretary in his second term.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Load More ▼