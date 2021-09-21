Feds to Probe Whether Texas Ban on School Mask Mandates Violates Disability Rights Laws
Feds to Probe Whether Texas Ban on School Mask Mandates Violates Disability Rights Laws

By Evie Blad — September 21, 2021 2 min read
A staff member holds the door open for kids on the first day of school at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
A staff member holds the door open at Goodwin Frazier Elementary School in New Braunfels, Texas in 2020. This year, Texas has prohibited school districts from requiring all students to wear masks.
Mikala Compton/Herald-Zeitung via AP
The U.S. Department of Education will investigate whether an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits school districts from requiring masks violates federal civil rights laws, the agency told state officials Tuesday.

Federal officials are concerned that the Texas rule “may be preventing schools in Texas from meeting their legal obligations not to discriminate based on disability and from providing an equal educational opportunity to students with disabilities who are at heightened risk of severe illness from COVID-19,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Suzanne Goldberg wrote in a letter to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

The department’s office for civil rights has previously opened similar investigations in states that ban schools from setting universal masking requirements. It’s part of a more confrontational approach President Joe Biden’s administration has taken with some GOP leaders amid surging cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

More on the Fight Over Texas School Mask Rules

Julia Longoria has joined a federal lawsuit by Disability Rights Texas against Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates in public schools. Longoria argues that the executive order prevents her child, Juliana, who is medically at-risk, from being able to attend school safely. Juliana Ramirez, 8, a third grader at James Bonham Academy in San Antonio, Texas, has ADHD and severe asthma which puts her at risk of complications from COVID-19.
Julia Longoria has joined a federal lawsuit by Disability Rights Texas against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his ban on mask mandates in public schools. Longoria argues that the executive order prevents her child, Juliana, 8, who is medically at risk, from being able to attend school safely.
Julia Robinson for Education Week
Families & the Community 'I Need You to Wear a Mask to Protect My Child.' A Mom Fights for Vulnerable Students
Evie Blad, September 16, 2021
8 min read

The Texas probe will determine whether the state is in violation of Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which requires schools to provide a free and adequate public education to students with disabilities.

That argument has been made by parents of children with various medical conditions in lawsuits around the country, including in Texas. Education Week recently spoke to one of the plaintiffs in the Texas lawsuit, a San Antonio mother who said she would fear for the safety of her daughter, who has severe asthma, if she attended school with unmasked classmates.

The San Antonio district is one of several that have defied the state ban. Some have tried to skirt the prohibition by including masks in their dress codes, later facing legal challenges from the state’s attorney general.

Amid legal challenges, the Texas Education Agency previously said the ban on school mask rules was not being enforced. But in updated Sept. 17 guidance, it said that “school systems cannot require students or staff to wear a mask.”

The Biden administration has encouraged local leaders to defy such bans, and it has created a federal grant program to reimburse them for any state financial penalties they may face.

The administration argues universal masking is key to helping schools stay open and ensuring that all students can safely attend. But state leaders like Abbott have called it an issue of personal freedom that is better left to parents to decide.

The Biden administration has launched similar probes in Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Such investigations carry the implied threat of the suspension of federal funding, but they are often resolved through voluntary resolution agreements between the Education Department and the party being investigated before the process is complete.

School Mask Mandates at a Glance

  • Nine states have banned school districts from setting universal mask mandates. Those bans are in effect in six states. In the remaining three states, mask mandate bans have been blocked, suspended, or are not being enforced. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia require masks be worn in schools.

  • MASK MANDATE BAN IN EFFECT

    1. Florida*
    2. Oklahoma*
    3. South Carolina
    4. Tennessee*
    5. Texas*
    6. Utah*

    MASK MANDATE BAN BLOCKED, SUSPENDED, OR NOT BEING ENFORCED

    1. Arizona*
    2. Arkansas*
    3. Iowa*

    MASKS REQUIRED

    1. California
    2. Connecticut
    3. Delaware
    4. District of Columbia
    5. Hawaii
    6. Illinois
    7. Louisiana
    8. Maryland
    9. Massachusetts
    10. Nevada
    11. New Jersey
    12. New Mexico
    13. Oregon
    14. Pennsylvania
    15. Rhode Island
    16. Virginia
    17. Washington

  • *On Sept. 10, a Florida judge reinstated the state’s ban on school mask mandates.

    On Sept. 1, an Oklahoma judge temporarily blocked the state law banning school mask mandates, but students or their parents can still opt out of the requirement if they choose.

    Tennessee‘s governor has signed an executive order requiring schools to allow families to opt out of mask mandates.

    In Utah, local health departments can issue 30-day school mask mandates with approval from the state or county government, according to the state’s top education official.

    An Arizona judge ruled the state law banning mask mandates will not go into effect until Sept. 29.

    In Arkansas, a judge paused the state law that prohibits local officials from setting mask mandates, meaning school districts can—at least for now—set their own local mask requirements.

    On Sept. 13, a federal district court ordered Iowa to immediately halt enforcement of its law banning mask mandates in schools.

    Updated guidance released by the Texas Education Agency on Sept. 17 states that per the governor’s executive order, school systems “cannot require students or staff to wear a mask.”

    Updated 9/21/2021 | Sources: Local media reports | Learn more here

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.
