States

DATA: State Dashboards on COVID-19 in Schools and Instructional Models

November 17, 2020 | Updated: December 30, 2020 1 min read
Since the start of the 2020-21 school year, it’s been extremely difficult, if not impossible, to answer two essential questions:

  • How many kids are going to school in-person? and
  • How many cases of COVID-19 are linked to K-12 schools?

There are more than 13,000 school districts and many are offering multiple types of instruction. The numbers of COVID-19 cases related to a school can be difficult to determine. And there is no comprehensive, national data collection that can give us absolute clarity and accuracy.

To help readers easily find publicly reported data that can shed light on these two questions, we reached out to state education departments and looked through state websites to see if they had dashboards showing the breakdown of instructional models being used by their school districts. And we looked to see if states are reporting on COVID-19 cases in their schools.

We have taken what we found and created a searchable table. If you know about a dashboard that is not on this list, please email Library@Educationweek.org.

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this table and data, contact library@educationweek.org. To contribute data or information, use the comments below.

Coronavirus Instruction

Sources: State education and health department websites and public information officials
Reporting: Holly Peele
Design/Visualization: Emma Patti Harris
Web Production: Mike Bock

