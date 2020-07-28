Find your next job fast at the Jan. 28 Virtual Career Fair. Register now.
Map: Where Are Schools Closed?
School & District Management Interactive

Map: Where Are Schools Closed?

State-by-state map of where school buildings are open or closed
July 28, 2020 | Updated: January 27, 2021 2 min read
This page will be updated when new information becomes available.

The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to make the 2020-21 school year as challenging—if not more so—than the last. The virus shuttered nearly every school building last spring in a historic disruption of education. Schools were forced to shift to distance learning nearly overnight.

As the coronavirus continues to ravage different regions, K-12 leaders may be forced to close and reopen for in-person instruction as infection rates ebb and flow.

This national map tracks each state’s mandates on K-12 in-person instruction due to the coronavirus.

Some states may not weigh in at all on school operations, leaving the decisions entirely to local education and public health leaders. As states’ statuses change over the course of the academic year, we will provide updates.

As of Jan. 15, 6 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have state-ordered full or partial closures in effect.

Search the table for more nuanced descriptions of what’s happening in each state.

Interested in how school districts are reopening? Education Week’s How We Go Back to School report presents specific strategies districts are using to re-open schools.

State-by-State Map of Where School Buildings Are Opened or Closed

Data Notes/Methodology

Updated Oct. 5, 2020

  • No order (Yellow) - In-person instruction decisions are currently being made on a local level, with states only providing guidelines or recommendations.
  • Full closure (Dark Red) - In-person instruction is not allowed.
  • Ordered open (Blue) - In-person instruction must be available to all students, either full- or part-time.
  • Partial closure (Light Red) – Full-time in-person instruction is either not allowed in certain regions of the state or is only available for certain age groups. Hybrid instruction may be allowed.

Download This State-by-State Building Reopening Data

Downloadable data will be updated once a week.
Data file last updated: Jan. 22, 2021 3:53 pm ET

Download the Data

State-Level Details

Contact Information

For media or research inquiries about this table and data, contact library@educationweek.org. To contribute data or information, use the comments below.

How to Cite This Page

Map: Where Has COVID-19 Closed Schools? Where Are They Open? (2020, July 28). Education Week. Retrieved Month Day, Year from https://www.edweek.org/leadership/map-where-are-schools-closed/2020/07

School Closures Coronavirus Reopening

Reporting/Analysis: Education Week staff

Design/Visualization: Emma Patti Harris

