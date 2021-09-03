Which States Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases in Schools?
States Infographic

Which States Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases in Schools?

By Holly Peele, Maya Riser-Kositsky & Stacey Decker — September 03, 2021 1 min read
Image shows the coronavirus along with data charts and numbers.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Tracking the spread of COVID-19 in schools is an extremely important component to containing the virus, especially the highly contagious Delta variant.

But the numbers of COVID-19 cases related to a particular school or district can be difficult to determine.

There is no comprehensive, national data collection that can provide absolute clarity and accuracy. But some states have created online dashboards that provide data on the number of COVID-19 cases in their schools or districts. Education Week reached out to state education departments and looked through state websites to provide this list of dashboards. It should be noted that while states may track COVID-19 cases of students and/or staff, that does not necessarily mean that a school was the source or the location of the transmission.

25 states and the District of Columbia provide public dashboards with information on the number of COVID-19 cases in individual schools or districts.

Below is a searchable table with links to this publicly reported data, as provided by state governments.

Data Notes

  • Some states are only publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, not all cases.
  • Some schools and districts are publishing their own dashboards.
  • Some states have dashboards that show aggregated school COVID-19 cases - those dashboards are not included here.
Holly Peele
Library Director Education Week
Holly Peele is the director of the Education Week Library.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
Librarian and Data Specialist Education Week
Maya Riser-Kositsky is a librarian and data specialist who focuses on data and research projects.
Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.
