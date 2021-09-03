Which States Are Reporting COVID-19 Cases in Schools?

Tracking the spread of COVID-19 in schools is an extremely important component to containing the virus, especially the highly contagious Delta variant.

But the numbers of COVID-19 cases related to a particular school or district can be difficult to determine.

There is no comprehensive, national data collection that can provide absolute clarity and accuracy. But some states have created online dashboards that provide data on the number of COVID-19 cases in their schools or districts. Education Week reached out to state education departments and looked through state websites to provide this list of dashboards. It should be noted that while states may track COVID-19 cases of students and/or staff, that does not necessarily mean that a school was the source or the location of the transmission.

25 states and the District of Columbia provide public dashboards with information on the number of COVID-19 cases in individual schools or districts.

Below is a searchable table with links to this publicly reported data, as provided by state governments.

Data Notes

