Worries About Spot Fuel Shortages Keep Districts on Edge
School & District Management

Worries About Spot Fuel Shortages Keep Districts on Edge

By Mark Lieberman — November 04, 2022 2 min read
A diesel pump is pictured in front of a Tooele County School District bus, which holds about a hundred gallons of fuel, at a state fueling center in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
School transportation officials in some parts of the country have been on alert over concerns that spot fuel shortages could disrupt their operations.
Mengshin Lin/The Deseret News via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The owner of a gas station in rural Campbell County, Tenn., called David Seals on Halloween Day with an urgent message: Get your school buses here by 4 p.m., or you’ll pay 16 cents more per gallon for diesel fuel.

Seals, a school bus driver whose company contracts with the Campbell County district in the Appalachian Mountains, obliged. Two weeks earlier, he had received an alert from Mansfield, a fuel distributor, of possible diesel fuel shortages in the area. The next day, as if on cue, two of the six stations in his area were out of diesel.

“You had everybody trying to stockpile, which really exacerbates the problem,” Seals said. “That just caused a scare.”

The stations might have been out for reasons completely unrelated to a broader regional shortage. But the looming possibility of a lack of access to affordable fuel is a headache for the vast majority of school districts that rely on diesel to power their buses.

These challenges don’t affect everyone all the time. Many districts stockpile fuel at the start of the school year. An increasing number of districts in the coming years will have electric buses that circumvent these problems.

And fuel shortages are often highly localized. The diesel shortage alert Seals saw covered much of the Southeast. But several district leaders in states like Virginia and North Carolina tell Education Week a fuel shortage isn’t on their radar.

In rural areas like Campbell County’s Jacksboro, though, the effects of fuel shortages, and the price spikes that come with them, can be painful for districts.

One-third of families who live in the district qualify for food-stamp benefits. The median household income in the Campbell County districtis $48,000, or $15,000 below the state average.

In addition to operating buses and hiring drivers for the 5,100-student Campbell County district, Seals and his wife both teach and drive buses themselves.

They interact every day with children who will go hungry if not for the food the school provides.

Many parents in the area work two jobs or live on meager fixed incomes. Some students who volunteer at a nearby food bank to meet community-service obligations also have parents who pick up groceries from there. A local church twice a week drops off food for students to take home.

All of this weighs on Seals as he watches the cost of business continue to rise.

“If you have to be home to watch your kids, if you can’t go out and provide, let me make sure your kids are taken care of,” Seals said.

In past years, Seals’ company has paid off its debts from the previous school year by December and has $10,000 in its checking account, and another $10,000 in reserves. So far this year, even with a $10,000 fuel supplement from the district, his reserves are empty. If a bus breaks down, he doesn’t have money to pay for repairs.

Inflation has driven up the cost of living in the area, which means Seals has had to raise wages for his drivers, who include a school resource officer, a cafeteria worker, and two recent retirees.

Meanwhile, the demand for Seals’ services is only growing. Before the pandemic, he typically transported 60 students a day on his bus. Now that number has grown to 85 or 90.

Seals worries about the possibility that urban centers like Oak Ridge and Knoxville would get priority access to diesel if shortages worsen—and that schools in general will be passed over in favor of trains and ships.

“We’d be an afterthought in Appalachia,” he said.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.

Events

Wed., November 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Engaging English Learners With Asset-Based Approaches
Discover asset-based approaches to drive engagement amongst English learner students.
Register
Thu., November 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar There is No One-Size-Fits-All Virtual Learning Model
Dive into five key strategies to implement virtual learning in your community successfully.
Content provided by Class
Register
Tue., November 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar Utilizing ESSER Funding to Implement STEM and PBL Initiatives
Learn how school districts can utilize ESSER funding to implement STEM and project-based learning programs.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 4 Ways to Get Buy-In for Additional Learning Time
Two administrators discuss how they got parents and staff to support longer, or more, school days.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
School lockers with a clock on the wall above.
E+/Getty/Getty
School & District Management In 1 Classroom, 4 Teachers Manage 135 Kids—and Love It
An innovative teaching model has taken hold in Arizona’s largest school system and is spreading to other schools in the district and beyond.
Neal Morton, The Hechinger Report & The Associated Press
5 min read
Westwood High School English students work in Jeff Hall's class, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Mesa, Ariz. Like many school districts across the country, Mesa has a teacher shortage due in part due to low morale and declining interest in the profession. Five years ago, Mesa allowed Westwood to pilot a program to make it easier for the district to fill staffing gaps, grant educators greater agency over their work and make teaching a more attractive career. The model, known as team teaching, allows teachers to combine classes and grades rotating between big group instruction, one-on-one interventions, small study groups or whatever the team agrees is a priority each day.
Westwood High School English students work in Jeff Hall's class, in Mesa, Ariz. Five years ago, the Mesa school district allowed Westwood to pilot a program to make it easier for the district to fill staffing gaps, grant educators greater agency over their work, and make teaching a more attractive career. The model, known as team teaching, allows teachers to combine classes and grades rotating between big group instruction, one-on-one interventions, small study groups, or whatever the team agrees is a priority each day.
Matt York/AP
School & District Management The Learning Recovery Strategy Districts Are Overlooking
Adding more required time in the classroom remains an unpopular approach, despite evidence it can help catch kids up.
Caitlynn Peetz
9 min read
Illustration of an adult male leader manipulating the hands of a very large clock.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion Public School Enrollment Is Down by More Than a Million. Why?
For many leaders, learning recovery should also mean adapting to enrollment changes, cautions researcher Thomas S. Dee.
Thomas S. Dee
5 min read
conceptual illustration of erased desks on a chalkboard
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼