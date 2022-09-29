Will Schools Reopen Quickly After Hurricane Ian Passes? It Depends
School & District Management

Will Schools Reopen Quickly After Hurricane Ian Passes? It Depends

By Jeffrey S. Solochek, Tampa Bay Times — September 29, 2022 3 min read
Beulah Stand, a sixth grade math teacher at John Hopkins, carries her pillow and a suitcase into the Pinellas County special needs shelter at John Hopkins Middle School, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Florida's west coast prepares for Hurricane Ian. Stand will be staying at the center to work during the storm. The evacuation center, which is only for people with special needs, has a capacity of over 700 people.
Beulah Stand, a 6th grade math teacher at John Hopkins, carries her pillow and a suitcase into the Pinellas County special needs shelter at John Hopkins Middle School in St. Petersburg, Fla., as Florida's west coast prepares for Hurricane Ian. Stand will be staying at the center to work during the storm. The evacuation center, which is only for people with special needs, has a capacity of over 700 people.
Dirk Shadd/Tampa Bay Times via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even before classes let out for the week in advance of Hurricane Ian, students peppered Zephyrhills High School principal Christina Stanley with questions about when they would get to return.

“Kids were asking if they will be back by Monday,” Stanley said, as she helped prepare Sunlake High in Land O’ Lakes as an evacuation shelter. “I told them I just don’t know.”

She recalled all too well the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in 2017. Stanley was the newly appointed principal of Fivay High at the time and had to get the campus back online after it was packed with evacuees from flood-prone west Pasco County and their pets.

See Also

People stand in line for breakfast in the disaster shelter set up at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla. on Sept. 10, as Hurricane Irma approached the city.
People stand in line for breakfast in the disaster shelter set up at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla. on Sept. 10, as Hurricane Irma approached the city.
Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP
School Climate & Safety Amid Brutal Storm, Educators Gave Shelter, Hands-On Care
Denisa R. Superville, Catherine Gewertz & Liana Loewus, September 11, 2017
5 min read

“We had to work on making sure everyone got home safely,” she recalled. “We had to make sure everything was cleaned — and this was pre-COVID — reset the rooms, resupply the toilet paper, the cafeterias. There’s a lot of work that goes in once the residents go home.”

It’s a message that needed reinforcing five years ago, after the skies cleared from Irma’s wrath. And it’s one that school officials hoped would resonate with parents and students this hurricane season, too, as they seek normalcy once the stormy weather subsides.

District leaders made clear they didn’t want to speculate on how bad Ian might be, or to come across as callous as families adjust to what might be life-altering events. But even before they started shelter operations, they were getting asked when kids could return.

At a media briefing Monday, Hillsborough school superintendent Addison Davis called for patience.

“We know that the forecast was for Wednesday and Thursday, for the storm to potentially have the greatest impacts,” Davis told reporters. “We will have rapid response teams where every one of our security, maintenance and principals will go to our facilities and determine whether or not we have a roof leak, do we have debris in the bus riding zone, in the car riding zone. Do we have power outages?”

The teams would make a decision only after having solid information in hand, he said. The district would like to get back to classes as early as Friday if possible, he said at the time. “But you never know the impact of a storm.”

That’s why the Pasco County school district’s messaging to parents and the public focused on the present, without predicting future actions, said district spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

“We’ve made it clear that people need to stay tuned,” Hegarty said. “What things look like over the weekend will determine what happens next.”

Pasco Superintendent Kurt Browning said many factors will be at play, with cleanup being a key one.

“The shelters become very unclean,” he said.

See Also

BRIC ARCHIVE
Melinda Beck for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion What It Takes to Be a 'Crisis Principal' in a Hurricane
William Sterrett, November 27, 2018
4 min read

During Irma, parents left diapers in desk drawers, people got sick on the floors, pets did their business inside the buildings and on the school grounds.

“At Fivay High School, after the storm we had a flea infestation we had to deal with,” Browning recalled. “We had to pressure wash and deep clean.”

That could happen only after all the evacuees left the buildings, something that might not occur as quickly as some might like. Browning noted that some people might not be able to get back home, with flooding among the key concerns.

The same flooding that keeps some residents in the shelters could also keep school buses and other vehicles away from schools, preventing them from reopening for classes. Browning said if that happens, there’s a possibility of relocating some schools temporarily to accessible campuses.

Power outages are another potential complication.

Staffing also must be a consideration, said Sunlake High acting principal Rebecca Jarke. Many employees are working long hours at shelters, Jarke said, while others might have evacuated and could face problems at their homes upon their return.

All that will become part of the calculus that school districts use. But first things first, Browning said.

“Let’s get through the storm,” he said. “Then we will assess the damage and determine when it’s safe to reopen.”

Related Video

Climate disasters continue to impact schools and their communities. Here is advice from school leaders on how to prepare for, and recover from, the destruction and disruption.

Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times staff writer Marlene Sokol contributed to this report.

Copyright (c) 2022, Tampa Bay Times. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Fri., September 30, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Equity & Diversity Webinar Critical Ways Leaders Can Build a Culture of Belonging and Achievement
Explore innovative practices for using technology to build an environment of belonging and achievement for all staff and students.
Content provided by DreamBox Learning
Register
Tue., October 04, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Strategies for Improving Student Outcomes with Teacher-Student Relationships
Explore strategies for strengthening teacher-student relationships and hear how districts are putting these methods into practice to support positive student outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Download A Visual Guide to Nonverbal Communication (Download)
Understanding nonverbal communication can help you improve interactions and get your message across.
Gina Tomko
1 min read
v42 8SR Nonverbal Communication Share Image
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
School & District Management Ensure Your Staff Gets the Message: 3 Tips for School Leaders
School staff are inundated with information. Here's a few ways to ensure they will actually hear you.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
Image showing a female and male in business attire connecting speech bubble puzzle pieces.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Keep School Staff Motivated All Year Long: Advice From Principals
Here are some of the things—big and small—that school leaders do and say to keep teachers excited about the job.
Denisa R. Superville
13 min read
Teachers and faculty play a game of Kahoot! to get to know one another better during a Welcome Back training at CICS Bucktown on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Chicago, Ill.
Teachers and faculty play a game to get to know one another better during a Welcome Back training at Chicago's CICS Bucktown in August.
Taylor Glascock for Education Week
School & District Management How District Leaders Can Make Social Media Work for Them
Two school district leaders with impressive followings share best practices for using social media.
Marina Whiteleather
3 min read
Two diverse educators with laptops sitting on an oversize cellphone with communication symbols and text bubbles on the phone and in the air around them.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼