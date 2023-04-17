What School Leaders Can Do to Ease Teacher Stress
School & District Management What the Research Says

What School Leaders Can Do to Ease Teacher Stress

By Sarah D. Sparks — April 17, 2023 4 min read
Instructor Emily Daniels, left, raises her arms while leading a workshop helping teachers find a balance in their curriculum while coping with stress and burnout in the classroom, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H. School districts around the country are starting to invest in programs aimed at address the mental health of teachers. Faced with a shortage of educators and widespread discontentment with the job, districts are hiring more therapist, holding trainings on self-care and setting up system to better respond to a teacher encountering anxiety and stress.
Instructor Emily Daniels, left, raises her arms while leading a workshop helping teachers find a balance in their work lives while coping with stress and burnout in the classroom, Aug. 2, 2022, in Concord, N.H.
Charles Krupa/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Chicago , Ill. -

Teacher stress and burnout continue to rise in many school districts, worsening teacher absenteeism and turnover and generating national attention. But emerging research suggests principals can do a lot to help teachers cope.

“Stress is a function of how we think about demands in our environment and the resources we have to meet [them], so it’s kind of a psychological balancing act,” said Christopher McCarthy, an education psychology professor at the University of Texas-Austin, one of the researchers discussing teacher stress last week at the annual meeting of the American Educational Research Association here. “There are very specific demands unique to the teacher’s work environment, and also various resources that they have to meet those demands … so stress is the teacher’s perception that their demands are exceeding their resources.”

Since 2020, McCarthy, Richard Lambert, an education leadership professor at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, and their colleagues have tracked the links between teacher stress and school climate among nearly 2,000 elementary and secondary teachers in a large, diverse suburban school district. They monitor teachers’ levels of the stress hormone cortisol as well as surveys of teachers’ ratings of their classroom demands and resources, their perceptions of instructional support from administrators, and their job satisfaction. The teachers’ data were mapped to their schools and analyzed in connection to principals’ longevity, experience levels, andleadership styles. Then the researchers looked at the third of schools with the highest classroom demands (and thus the most risk for stress) reported by teachers.

As the study started during the pandemic, teachers across the district reported rising classroom demands. While turnover among both teachers and principals has risen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers found having a new or less experienced principal did not necessarily increase teachers’ stress. Rather, teachers’ stress was linked to their principal’s overall leadership qualities and approach to the job.

To reduce teachers’ stress, McCarthy and Lambert found school leaders can:

  • Listen to teachers. Teachers are more likely to report a disconnect between their demands and capacity if they’re not consulted on decisions about school support and resources. (This is particularly important when it comes to teacher wellness initiatives; mandated teacher-relaxation interventions, for example, can backfire if staff don’t want a particular approach.)
  • Nurture a climate of self-care. Encourage teachers to set professional boundaries and protect teachers’ break and planning times.
  • Take a trauma-informed approach. Mental health problems have risen among children and adults alike since the pandemic began, and educators are often the first to confront the effects of anxiety in the classroom. The Los Angeles Unified schools even launched a professional development course for its principals on how to implement trauma-informed supports for their staff and students.

Perhaps one of the most important ways principals can support teachers is by providing time and space for them to support each other. In a separate study, researchers Iksang Yoon and Roger Goddard of Ohio State University studied social-emotional climate and curriculum in 25 Midwestern schools employing more than 1,000 teachers overall. They found that a principal’s instructional leadership—demonstrated, for example, by providing tools and training in social-emotional learning—boosted teachers’ comfort with implementing SEL programs. But how effective principals were at leading that implementation was closely tied to teacher collaboration. The more frequently teachers worked together, the more confident they were with implementing social-emotional programs.

Identify underlying stressors

While burnout is often associated with withdrawal, the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence found that across jobs, 1 in 5 workers reported being passionate and interested in their work—and were likely to be highly engaged and often actively learning new skills—but also reported high stress, fatigue, and frustration. And these “engaged/exhausted” staff had the highest turnover rate of any group. A related study by Shengjie Lin, a postdoctoral researcher at the Yale center found about 70 percent of teachers reported feeling competing exhaustion and determination.

“How many of us love our work, but we are freaking tired? Those are the people you have to be careful about, because you don’t notice it,” said Marc Brackett, director of the Yale center.

In follow-up studies of teachers, the Yale center researchers found administrators need to go further than just a staff survey to understand what underlies teacher stress.

“When people say they are tired, ask, is that really exhausted or anxious or frustrated?” Brackett said. “Knowing that will shift the way you support [teachers].”

For example, he said, knowing whether teachers are stressed about health concerns or student behavior makes a difference in whether a leader should focus on COVID protocols or new discipline intervention.

Experts also advised administrators to consider different sources of stress for teachers of color. For example, a Pennsylvania State University study of more than 3,000 teachers found that teachers of color were more likely than white colleagues to report being stressed because they felt inconsistency and a lack of communication from administration.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., April 18, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Conversation About the Science of Reading: The Necessary Elements
Join leading voices in the Science of Reading movement for a discussion on transforming reading instruction.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 3 Things We Now Know About Superintendents
They’re among the most influential people in public education, but our knowledge about superintendents has been limited.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Black silhouette of people icons on wooden blocks lined up with one block in the forefront and is colored red. Numbers and charts are subtly featured on the light blue background.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Parental Support or Obstructive Meddling? Where Principals Should Draw the Line
Here’s how to encourage meaningful parental involvement without undermining educators.
David Title
5 min read
Illustration of a pencil balanced on one finger in front of a group of people raising their hands enthusiastically.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Your District's Superintendent Evaluation Might Be Lacking. Here's How To Make It Better
Many superintendent evaluations lack clear objectives and follow no clear process. Here are some tips to fix that.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Photo of employee evaluation form.
Getty
School & District Management 'Thank You for All That You Do': How Educators Are Honoring Assistant Principals Week
APs are often the "unsung heroes" of schools.
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Illustration of hands cupped holding a big heart.
Andreus/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼