What It Will Take to Transform Public Education (in 4 Charts)
Special Report
Special Report
School & District Management From Our Research Center

What It Will Take to Transform Public Education (in 4 Charts)

By Elizabeth Rich — September 06, 2022 1 min read
Conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The EdWeek Research Center heard this summer from more than 1,000 educators in a nationally representative survey on their ideas about whether the pandemic transformed public education. Remarkably, 95 percent of respondents saw the pandemic as inciting some kind of change—and half of them said that the pandemic was transformative. (For a more in-depth look at this, see my colleague Madeline Will’s Big Ideas reported essay on how teachers view the pandemic’s impact on education.)

But the devil’s in the details: Respondents were clear about what they feel is standing in the way of major transformation. Aside from funding issues, 42 percent of educators said that either state, local, or federal officials and state, local, or federal policy and laws are among the biggest obstacles to change.

When it comes to the lasting impact of the pandemic 10 years down the line, educators care most about the human dimension of schooling: Almost a third want to see more attention paid to student well-being—and that includes student mental health. One in 5 said they would like to see less attention paid to standardized testing.

And who or what is the biggest force for change or transformation when it comes to education? Teachers, 35 percent said. One out of 10 respondents said it was administrators, and 13 percent cited funding. And even though survey respondents believe policymakers and their laws are obstacles to change, only 16 percent think policymakers’ efforts could be transformative.

What does it say about the field that only 1 percent of educators think that elected federal officials could bring about education transformation? At the very least, it tells us that educators believe agency for change rests in their own hands, provided they have the support—at every level—to do their jobs.

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Elizabeth Rich
Opinion Editor Education Week
Elizabeth Rich is the opinion editor and the executive project editor for Big Ideas for Education Week.

Events

Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 14, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Enrollment to Graduation: How to Build Better Education Experiences this Year
Enrollment to graduation: K12 leaders are unlocking insights like never before to deliver amazing education experiences for every stakeholder.
Content provided by Qualtrics
Register
Thu., September 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Groups Right
What is the best approach to reading group design? Join us and gain critical insights into effective research-backed strategies to support student reading achievement.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Why the Los Angeles Cyberattack Is a Wake-Up Call for Every School District
A massive cyberattack shut off access to email and crippled the district’s website and systems used for teaching and attendance.
Alyson Klein
5 min read
Hacker attack and data breach, information leak and cybersecurity concept.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion How School Reform Can End Up Like Stone Soup
Reform involves winners and losers, values and unanticipated consequences, and is almost never a simple question of “what works.”
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management Emergency Readiness Lessons From a District's Water Crisis
District leaders in Jackson, Miss., relied on "muscle memory" to get kids back in remote learning when the city's water system failed.
Evie Blad
7 min read
A Black man in jeans and a tan, short-sleeve shirt and navy pants holds a cell phone to his ear with one hand while he uses his other hand to drag a large grey trash can filled with water from a nearby tanker truck across a school parking lot.
Santonia Matthews, a custodian at Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., hauls away a trash can filled with water from a tanker in the school's parking lot Wednesday. A recent flood worsened Jackson's longstanding water system problems, forcing schools to switch to remote learning.
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
School & District Management Dear District Leader, This Newsletter's for You
The Strategic District Leader newsletter is designed to meet the needs of time-pressed administrators.
Debra Viadero
1 min read
Bryan Johnson
Bryan Johnson
Doug Strickland for Education Week
Load More ▼