This District Was Struggling to Find Teachers—So It Started Recruiting Abroad

Hutto Independent school district is one of the fastest growing districts in central Texas, with a new school expected to open in each of the next three years. To staff those schools, and meet the needs of their students, the district opted to recruit international teachers on J-1 visas at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Those teachers are filling some of the openings in the district’s bilingual education classrooms.

Here, a district official and an international teacher explain what the first year of the initiative has looked like, and how they’ve addressed the unique challenges—think housing, transportation, and technology—that have cropped up along the way.