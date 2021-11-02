Breaking: All K-12 Students Can Now Get the COVID-19 Vaccine. Here's What It Means for Schools
Professional Development Video

What Good Principal Coaching Looks Like

By Jaclyn Borowski — November 2, 2021 5:16
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
For Texas’ Cypress-Fairbanks school district, the practice of providing a coach to each new and early-career principal has been a model that’s proven successful. The district, which serves some 116,000 students, is hiring principals year-round for a challenging role marked by heavy turnover. Sage Papaioannou, principal at Hamilton Elementary School in Cypress, Texas, has found the support of her coach, Donna Sheppard, a former assistant superintendent in the district, critical in her early years as principal. Here, they discuss the dynamics of their relationship, and the benefits of that level of one-on-one support.

