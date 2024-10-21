School & District Management Video

‘I’m Not About Making Excuses’: Lessons From the National Principal of the Year

By Olina Banerji & Jaclyn Borowski — November 12, 2024 3:54
Video 2 BS
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As a former high school math teacher, Tracie Anderson Swilley knows the importance of building a foundation: “Math builds upon itself,” she said. “If you don’t have a good, strong foundation, you’re not going to be successful.”

Swilley, who was named the National Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals, has led Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, S.C., for more than a decade. During her tenure, the school’s graduation rate has improved. Fairfield Central’s students have also made strong gains in both math and reading in the last three years.

It’s important to “meet students where they need to be met,” Swilley said in the video above.

One of her key strategies for academic success has been to introduce algebra to all 9th grade students and then track their progress. Students who struggle initially can take two years to complete the course instead of one, once they’ve mastered the fundamentals.

Last school year, for the first time in its 37-year history, Fairfield Central was awarded an overall “good” rating by the state. Swilly was quick to credit her teachers and students for “trusting the process” because “it did not happen overnight,” she said. “It takes time.”

See Also

Tracie Anderson Swilley, principal of Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, SC, is named the 2025 NASSP National Principal of the Year.
Tracie Anderson Swilley, the principal of Fairfield Central High School in Winnsboro, S.C., is named the 2025 NASSP National Principal of the Year.
Courtesy of NASSP
School & District Management Inside the No-Limits Mindset of the New National Principal of the Year
Olina Banerji, October 21, 2024
6 min read

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Principals School Leadership South Carolina

Video

Federal Video Trump’s Pledge to Ax the Education Department: Can He Do That?
Trump would need approval from Congress to dismantle the Education Department or change federal education policy.
Evie Blad & Lauren Santucci
1 min read
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Evan Vucci/AP
Social Studies Video What Happened as a Government Class Watched Election Returns Live
This teacher takes his AP government class to an election watch party each cycle. What that looked like this year.
Ileana Najarro, Lauren Santucci & Kaylee Domzalski
2:49
Noah Lipman's AP US Government and Politics students watch election results during a class election watch party at Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2024.
Noah Lipman's AP US Government and Politics students watch election results during a class election watch party at Big Lou's Pizza in San Antonio, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2024.
Lauren Santucci/Education Week
School & District Management Video Everything You Need to Know About Electric School Buses
While electric school bus usage is growing nationally, it's not without its challenges. Here's a look at the state of transportation.
Mark Lieberman & Sam Mallon
2:53
Zum electric buses are parked before a news conference announcing the Oakland Unified School District as being the first major school district in the country to use 100% electric school buses at the Zum/OUSD bus yard in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Zum electric buses are parked before a news conference announcing the Oakland Unified School District as being the first major school district in the country to use 100% electric school buses at the Zum/OUSD bus yard in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.
Jeff Chiu/AP
Reading & Literacy Video Teaching Content and Supporting Reading Through Disciplinary Literacy
Get up to speed on what disciplinary literacy is and how teachers can start thinking about it—no matter their subject.
Stephen Sawchuk & Lauren Santucci
4:39
102524 Disciplinary Literacy EDU BS
See More Multimedia