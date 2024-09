School leaders play a significant role in establishing the work-life balance of the educators who report to them.

From protecting teachers’ prep periods to keeping their course loads realistic, Ashley McCann-Markham, a high school principal in Peck, Mich., gives careful consideration to any decision that could get in the way of her team’s ability to finish work during staff members’ contract hours.

Here, she shares suggestions for other school and district leaders looking to do the same.