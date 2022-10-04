School & District Management Video

How Principals Can Approach Difficult Decisions

By Kevin Bushweller & Lauren Santucci — October 4, 2022 5:18
A Black female elementary school principal sits in a circle of chairs with two students. She holds a clipboard as she waves a finger at a student.
Education Week
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Principals who tend to make the best decisions consistently throughout their careers are the ones who put the students at the center of every decision, carefully balance risks versus rewards, and genuinely listen to teachers, students, and parents.

Kevin Bushweller
Assistant Managing Editor; Director of Editorial/Business Collaboration Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Related Tags:
Principals School Leadership Communications

Video

School & District Management Video Overdoses at School: One School District’s Response to the Fentanyl Crisis
A surge in fentanyl overdoses is affecting students. LAUSD’s Alberto Carvalho offers advice for educators on the frontlines.
Kaylee Domzalski
3:13
Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, speaks at a news conference at the Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2022.
Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, speaks at a news conference at the Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2022.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Families & the Community Video How Students Are Using Advocacy to Overcome Their Anxiety About Climate Change
For some students, climate change advocacy can help alleviate stress about the impacts of a warming planet. Schools can support that work.
Lilia Geho
2:28
Climate activists pose for a photo after a march from the White House to the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2022 as they take part in a global strike demanding action from the Biden administration on climate change.
Climate activists pose for a photo after a march from the White House to the U.S. Capitol on March 25, 2022 as they take part in a global strike demanding action from the Biden administration on climate change.
Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto via AP
Student Well-Being Video Do Students Need Mental Health Supports? Or Are We Just Coddling Them?
Two professionals who work with students describe what the pandemic revealed about the kinds of supports that young people need.
Peter DeWitt
5:29
Second grader Tiffinie Tillis works with dean of students Andrea Keck while visiting a sensory room at Quincy Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Second grader Tiffinie Tillis works with dean of students Andrea Keck while visiting a sensory room at Quincy Elementary School, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The rooms are designed to relieve stresses faced by students as they return to classrooms amid the ongoing pandemic.
Charlie Riedel/AP
School & District Management Video Schools Have a Vital Role to Play in Helping Solve the Climate Crisis
K-12 schools have a big role to play in helping solve the climate crisis. But with time and resources in short supply, the question is how.
Lilia Geho
2:36
Video 2 Electric Bus BS
See More Multimedia