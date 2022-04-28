A Parent Looks Back On a Successful District-Parent Collaboration

Damary Yañez was just beginning to get involved in her daughter’s education when she and other parents with ELPASO (Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcome) Voz Lafayette, in Colorado, met with the Boulder Valley School District. Five years later, Yañez reflects on how she feels about the group’s relationship with the district after it built on its nutrition program at the urging of parents.
Coverage of strategies for advancing the opportunities for students most in need, including those from low-income families and communities, is supported by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation, at www.waltonk12.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.