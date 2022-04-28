Student Well-Being Video

How a Group of Latino Parents Pressed Their School Meal Concerns

By Kaylee Domzalski — April 28, 2022 5:53
How a Group of Latino Parents Pressed Their School Meal Concerns
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Over the past few years, Latino parents with ELPASO (Engaged Latino Parents Advancing Student Outcome) Voz Longmont, in Colorado, have tried to convince the St. Vrain Valley School District to make changes to its food menus. But navigating the district has come with its challenges.

