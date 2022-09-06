School & District Management Video

Teachers Hoped the Pandemic Would Bring Change for All Students. Did We Miss the Chance?

By Madeline Will — September 6, 2022 1:40
TN Maddy 1 BS
Education Week
The pandemic has created an unprecedented disruption to public education. But with this disruption, many educators saw an opening: a chance to reset, reimagine, even transform the entire system to make it work for every student. EdWeek reporter Madeline Will discusses the concerns of educators who worry that in the rush to return to “normal,” an opportunity for change has been squandered.

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
This video is sponsored by Spectrum. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

