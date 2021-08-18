Texas School District Finds Unique Loophole in Gov. Abbott’s Ban on Mask Mandates
School & District Management

Texas School District Finds Unique Loophole in Gov. Abbott’s Ban on Mask Mandates

By Stefan Stevenson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram — August 18, 2021 1 min read
Young Black boy in the classroom wearing mask during COVID-19
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Paris school district found a loophole in Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order preventing mask mandates across the state.

Paris ISD’s board of trustees voted to alter the district’s dress code to include masks, according to its website.

The school district, which is located about 100 miles northeast of Dallas, has nearly 4,000 students across eight campuses, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees’ exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district,” Paris ISD said in a release posted on its website. “Nothing in the Governor’s Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority.”

Abbott announced his executive order last month that prohibits any “government entity, including a county, city, school district and public health authority” and “any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds” from enforcing mask or vaccine mandates.

Violations could lead to fines of up to $1,000. Private businesses, however, have the right to require customers and employees to wear masks.

Abbott announced Tuesday afternoon that he has contracted COVID-19, although he is so far asymptomatic, according to his spokesman.

“The Board of Trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees,” the Paris ISD release says. “The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees.”

Stefan Stevenson
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Related Tags:
Dress Code/Uniforms Coronavirus Health State Policy Texas

Copyright (c) 2021, Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Thu., August 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Online Summit Recovering From a Year of Disruption: Back to School in 2021-22
Uncertainty still lingers for the upcoming school year. Join this virtual summit on what to expect and how best to prepare for the school year ahead.
Register
Mon., August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future Classroom: What Will It Look Like and How Will It Be Different?
A multitude of technologies helped save K-12 education from completely collapsing during the pandemic. But, there is still uncertainty about what teaching and learning will look like in the upcoming school year. As a result,
Content provided by Class
Register
Wed., August 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
The country’s 5 million English-language learner-students—three-quarters of whom speak Spanish as their home language, federal data show—faced unique challenges during the periods of remote schooling last year. Some worry that these students may have regressed
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion From Testing to Teacher Pay, Surprising Common Ground on Schooling
We can’t permit principled disagreements to so obscure our vision that we become incapable of seeing points of agreement.
Rick Hess
4 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
School & District Management S.C. District’s Decision to Go Virtual Following a COVID Outbreak Sparks Angry Protest
At one point parents, including children, rushed the district office's doors and windows holding their signs and shouting, "We want school."
Lyn Riddle, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
2 min read
Empty desks in a dark classrooom
Getty
School & District Management Inside the L.A. School District’s Massive COVID Testing Effort
The most ambitious school district testing program in the nation is being put to its own test with the opening of more than 1,000 schools.
Laura Newberry, Melissa Gomez, and Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times
8 min read
081721 LAUSD COVID Testing TNS BS
Raizah Touch swabs her son Skyzell Touch, 6, for a coronavirus test at Northridge Middle School is Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2021.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via TNS
School & District Management Opinion What Are the Elements for a More Impactful, Focused School Leadership Team?
Because of COVID-19, the stakes are even higher for schools this year. That means our school-based teams must develop their impact.
Peter DeWitt
11 min read
CLE FCG
Shutterstock
Load More ▼