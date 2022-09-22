‘Swatting’ Calls and Lockdowns: Tips for Schools to Ease the Anxiety and Disruption
School Climate & Safety

‘Swatting’ Calls and Lockdowns: Tips for Schools to Ease the Anxiety and Disruption

By Evie Blad — September 22, 2022 4 min read
A male police officer in a dark blue uniform walks between two white police SUVs parked in front of a three-story, red brick school building.
A police officer patrolled Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur, Ga., while the school was on lockdown in 2018.
John Amis/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A school lockdown can be stressful for students, families, and educators—and that’s true even if law enforcement officers later determine that no one was in any danger.

For the moments students huddle under desks and in dark corners, uncertain of what is happening in their school, it feels like the real thing. The same is true for parents, who receive panicked text messages from their children and often see rumors spread on social media.

Non-drill lockdowns are more common than the public realizes, school safety experts told Education Week. And they’ve been even more common recently as clusters of schools are targeted with “swatting,” in which a caller makes a false claim to police that there is a shooting in progress at a school. Callers may even give specific details, like room numbers, to provoke chaos and an overwhelming response from law enforcement.

See Also

A bald man and a woman with long brown hair tearfully hug a teen girl who is wearing a pale beighe backpack. Three women look on with concerned expressions.
A family shares a tearful reunion after Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas, went into lockdown because of a false report of a shooting.
Kin Man Hui/The San Antonio Express-News via AP
School Climate & Safety 'Swatting' Hoaxes Disrupt Schools Across the Country. What Educators Need to Know
Evie Blad, September 21, 2022
8 min read

Here are some tips about how to prepare for a range of lockdown events, and what to do after they are over.

Before a lockdown ever takes place:

  • School districts should regularly communicate with families about their plan for lockdown events, what sorts of events might lead to a lockdown, how administrators will determine that a building is safe, and that they will communicate with families during emergencies, said Amy Klinger, co-founder of the Educator’s School Safety Network, a safety consulting organization.
  • Information about lockdown and safety protocols should be included in routine places, like back-to-school materials, so parents can process it in a non-crisis setting, Klinger said.
  • Schools should prepare for potential crisis events by including local law enforcement in safety planning and reviewing logistical issues like building access, said Andrew Lavier, the principal of Alamosa High School in Alamosa, Colo., which locked down because of a swatting call this week.

During a lockdown:

  • Administrators should communicate with families as clearly and specifically as possible about what precautions schools are taking and why, Klinger said. Use tools like mass texting systems to provide frequent updates.
  • Lavier provided multiple updates to parents during his building’s lockdown. Once the classroom involved in the false police report was deemed safe, the district alerted parents through a messaging app that police were carefully sweeping the building as an added precaution.
  • Be sure teachers are aware of the needs of students with disabilities, English learners, and students who’ve experienced trauma or violence. These students may need extra support to conduct safety protocols or to process what is happening.

After a lockdown:

  • Provide teachers and staff ways to debrief about what worked and what didn’t. Lavier, for example, held a meeting the next day to talk through how the procedures they’d practiced in drills worked in a real emergency situation.
  • Use educator feedback as an opportunity to improve emergency plans related to issues like building access, hardware, and plans to reunite students with their families.
  • Educators may find it useful to debrief with students after a lockdown, Klinger said. They can review what procedures they used, how those procedures compared with drills students have done in the past, how students feel now, and how school leaders work to keep them safe. For example, a 2021 Kentucky state resource created with input from educators in Paducah and in Marshall County—two districts that have previously experienced mass shootings—recommends “calm down” strategies that can be used after lockdowns or drills. That might include breathing exercises or asking students to “ground themselves” by naming things they can see, smell, and feel.
  • In the case of a swatting incident, police may have dramatically entered a specific classroom involved in a false report, and those students may need extra support returning to normal. In Alamosa, Lavier and the responding officer returned the next day to calmly discuss the situation with students in that initial classroom.
  • Many districts that have experienced swatting calls have made additional counselors available in the days after the return to class.

Communicating with families after a swatting incident:

  • Inform parents about the nature of the incident and how the district responded. The AASA, the School Superintendents Association, worked with Donovan Communications to create this letter template that may be a useful starting point.

    “While this threat was a likely hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community,” that letter says. “Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.”

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
School Safety Communications

Events

Fri., September 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar EdTech Research Update: What Schools Need to Know
New findings from the EdWeek Research Center will help you identify the most impactful edtech tools and how they can help students succeed.
Register
Mon., September 26, 2022, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Seamless Integrations for Engagement in the Classroom
Learn how to seamlessly integrate new technologies into your classroom to support student engagement. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., September 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Be the Change: Strategies to Make Year-Round Hiring Happen
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to diversify your recruiting efforts and successfully deploy a year-round recruiting plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety A Pair of Retired Military Officers Makes a Case Against Arming Teachers
Their comments come on a call organized by a national teachers' union pushing back against the school safety strategy.
Evie Blad
3 min read
A man in a black polo shirt with short sleeves holds up a hand gun in front of a projector screen that shows a diagram of a gun with labeled parts.
Clark Aposhian, president of Utah Shooting Sport Council, holds a pistol during concealed weapons training for 200 Utah teachers, in West Valley City, Utah.
Rick Bowmer/AP
School Climate & Safety 'Cruel Prank' Led to Panic, Lockdown at Florida High School
A shooting scare was a “cruel prank" carried out by two groups of students who face criminal charges and possible expulsion, police said.
The Associated Press
1 min read
Chain link fence and school building.
E+/Getty
School Climate & Safety Opinion A World With Truly Safe Schools Is Possible
Human rights education can help end school shootings. Here’s how.
Rebecca Stephens
5 min read
Image of a chalk heart on a cracked pavement.
Laura Baker/Education Week and iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety States' Plans to Make School Safer Reflect Political Divides
At every step, the actions have stirred debate over whether states are doing the right things to address the scourge of school shootings.
The Associated Press
4 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022. In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott passes in front of a memorial outside Robb Elementary School to honor the victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 29, 2022. In the aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, governors around the country vowed to take steps to ensure their students would be kept safe. Months later, as students return to classrooms, money has begun to flow for school security upgrades, training and other new efforts to make classrooms safer.
Dario Lopez-Mills/AP
Load More ▼