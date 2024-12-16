The 4 District Leaders Who Could Be the Next Superintendent of the Year
School & District Management

The 4 District Leaders Who Could Be the Next Superintendent of the Year

By Caitlynn Peetz — December 16, 2024 4 min read
Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria Public School District 150; Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville School District; David Moore, superintendent of the School District of Indian River County.
Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria school district in Illinois; Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County schools in Alabama; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville, Ark., school district; and David Moore, superintendent in Indian River County, Fla. The four have been named finalists for national Superintendent of the Year. AASA will announce the winner in March 2025.
Courtesy of AASA, the School Superintendent's Association
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Four district leaders have been named finalists for Superintendent of the Year by AASA, The School Superintendents Association, for their focus on developing career and technical education programs, ensuring financial stability, and boosting student safety.

The finalists are: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria school district in Illinois; Walter Gonsoulin Jr., superintendent of Jefferson County schools in Alabama; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville school district in Arkansas; and David Moore, superintendent in Indian River County, Fla.

The finalists will participate in a press conference Jan. 9 at the National Press Club in Washington, and the winner will be named in March at AASA’s national conference in New Orleans. All finalists were recently named superintendent of the year in their respective states.

“These extraordinary leaders embody the transformative power of public education,” said AASA Executive Director David Schuler. “Their visionary leadership is creating dynamic opportunities for students, uplifting communities, and advancing the promise of public education as the foundation of our democracy. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.”

Applicants were rated based on their creativity to meet students’ needs; strengths in both personal and organization communication; continuous improvement of their own skills and providing professional development to staff; and active participation in their communities.

Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, Peoria, Ill.

Desmoulin-Kherat has been the superintendent of the Peoria school district for 10 years. She believes “schools cannot function in isolation” and that they thrive when the entire community is involved in students’ success, according to her biography on the AASA website. During her tenure, she has reduced a longstanding teacher shortage and expanded career and technical education programs. High school graduation rates have increased from 65 percent to 80 percent.

Her “vision for education is rooted in her community involvement, love, and passion to provide opportunities for children to succeed,” her biography says.

Before becoming a superintendent, Desmoulin-Kherat was a teacher, principal, and associate superintendent in Illinois districts.

Walter Gonsoulin Jr., Jefferson County, Ala.

Gonsoulin has served as superintendent of Alabama’s second largest district since 2019. Under his leadership, the school system has developed “signature academies” at the elementary and high school levels and the value of college scholarships high school seniors have received has grown.

Gonsoulin previously worked as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent as well as the assistant director of a career and technology center. He has also worked a a diversity consultant for school districts across the southern and northeastern United States, and has written and published more than a dozen journal articles on various education topics including developing leadership among at-risk students, according to his biography.

Debbie Jones, Bentonville, Ark.

Jones is in her ninth year as the Bentonville superintendent and has been celebrated for a focus on providing affordable housing for teachers, strong communication with parents and the community, and student safety.

She has served on the Northwest Arkansas American Heart Association Board of Directors, written legislative language to ensure district leaders across Arkansas are notified when a student with a violent criminal history enrolls in their district, and has been a vocal opponent of student vaping, according to her biography. In a 2019 op-ed in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Jones called for a number of state policies to reduce teen vaping. “Make no mistake: The tobacco companies have identified their next target, and it’s your teenage child,” she wrote.

Jones previously worked as the assistant commissioner for learning services at Arkansas’ state department of education as well as a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent.

David Moore, Indian River County, Fla.

Moore has been superintendent of the Indian River County district for five years. Under his leadership, the district has improved its state ranking in Florida’s school grading system by 29 positions, moving from 38th in 2018-19 to ninth in 2023-24, according to the state education department. In the 2023-24 school year, students outperformed state averages in all tested subjects.

He has been credited with addressing a number of the district’s financial problems, generating about $4.5 million in cost savings from downsizing and restructuring measures. The district’s credit rating has also improved during his tenure. Fitch Ratings recently changed the district’s credit outlook to “positive,” an improvement from the “negative” outlook the agency assigned the district in 2019.

Moore has participated in professional programs to bolster his education leadership abilities, including Yale University’s fellowship for educational leaders and the Florida Chief Executive Officers district leadership program.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Superintendents District Leadership Alabama Arkansas Florida Illinois

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion The Difference Between Data and Evidence: What School Leaders Need to Know
Data collection alone won't improve student learning. Here are 7 ways to take action.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
4 min read
Screen Shot 2024 12 13 at 7.40.48 AM
Canva
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Worries Educators Most? It Depends on Their Jobs
Teachers, principals, and district leaders are losing sleep—just over different things.
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis
2 min read
lead art what keeps district leaders up at night (1)
School & District Management 3 Ways to Be an Instructional Leader: A Guide for Principals
Instructional leadership can mean different things to different administrators. A new report gives three common models.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Two professionals talking in hallway
E+
School & District Management From Our Research Center The Top 10 Things That Keep District Leaders Up at Night
District-level administrators deal with a lot day to day. Here are their top concerns and stressors.
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis
7 min read
lead art what keeps district leaders up at night
Load More ▼