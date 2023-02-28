See Which School Districts Declined Federal Pandemic Aid
Budget & Finance

See Which School Districts Declined Federal Pandemic Aid

By Mark Lieberman — February 28, 2023 1 min read
Image of money falling from tree branches.
z_wei/iStock/Getty + EdWeek
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A small handful of school districts rejected some or all of the money offered by the federal government to assist with recovering from the pandemic.

These 68 districts in 14 states that Education Week could find represent a miniscule minority of the thousands of districts nationwide that collected $190 billion from the federal government in three rounds passed in March 2020, December 2020, and March 2021.

Education Week contacted 49 state education departments to find out which districts rejected federal COVID relief money. (Hawaii only has one district, which accepted its allocation.) As of Feb. 28, 35 states had responded.

See Also

Illustration of a hand rejecting another hand offering a stack of bills
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Why a Handful of School Districts Rejected COVID Relief Funds
Mark Lieberman, February 24, 2023
4 min read

Among the most common reasons districts have cited for passing on COVID relief aid from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, Fund:

  • Some districts were offered such small amounts through the federal Title I formula that they decided that investing time and resources to claim the money and adhere to reporting requirements wouldn’t be worthwhile—particularly if they didn’t have multiple finance staff members.
  • Some charter school districts shuttered during the pandemic, as part of the regular churn of that sector. At least one public school district rejected ESSER funds because it was in the process of consolidating with another.
  • At least two districts expressed philosophical concerns about the implications of accepting the money. School board members in Camdenton, Missouri, for instance, said they weren’t sure they needed the money, were skeptical of any federal education funding, and didn’t agree with the federal government’s decision to allow districts to spend ESSER funds on incentives for vaccination. Districts generally had wide latitude to spend the funds how they saw fit, but they did have to prove their expenses were brought on by the circumstances of the pandemic.

The database below lists public school districts and other eligible local education agencies (LEAs) that declined pandemic funds, and notes—when the information was available—which of the three rounds of funds the district declined.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
ESSER Funds

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 02, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar What Schools Can Do to Help English Learners Thrive
Empowering English learners to achieve success is a shared responsibility for every district and school. Join our webinar to learn from experts about the critical need for support, and the concrete strategies that are working to help students thrive in rigorous academic content.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance COVID Relief Funds Are on Their Way Out. Scrutiny Is Only Beginning
Auditors and policymakers are ramping up efforts to hold schools accountable for investing in helping students recover post-pandemic.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Image of money and a timer.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance How Sloppy Math Makes Budgeting Harder for Schools
An ongoing school funding mishap in Virginia highlights the precarious business of providing adequate funding for education.
Mark Lieberman
3 min read
One Hundred Dollar Bill with the words "Uh Oh!" on a patch covering Ben's mouth
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance More Districts Are Paying Big to Resolve Sexual Misconduct Claims
A new report says schools and colleges had to pay out 69 damage awards and settlements of $1 million or more last year.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Photo illustration of gavel falling in front of a cascade of money.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Budget & Finance Q&A Letting Students Decide Where Money Should Go: How One District Did It
Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval leads an effort to let Phoenix Union High students decide how significant chunks of money are spent.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval, the family and community engagement manager at the Phoenix Union High School District, in Phoenix, Ariz., meets with community liaisons at Carl Hayden High School.
Cyndi Tercero-Sandoval, the family and community engagement manager at the Phoenix Union High School District, in Phoenix, Ariz., meets with community liaisons at Carl Hayden High School.
Ash Ponders for Education Week
Load More ▼