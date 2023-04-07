Schools With More Black and Latino Students Likelier to Have Police
School Climate & Safety

Schools With More Black and Latino Students Likelier to Have Police

By Evie Blad — April 07, 2023 3 min read
an illustration shows the silhouettes of a two heads facing each other, one of them wearing a police hat.
wildpixel/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Predominantly Black and Latino schools are more likely to have on-site law enforcement than those with largely white enrollment, a new analysis finds.

And that disparity holds true in both high- and low-poverty schools, says the report, released by the Urban Institute April 6.

The findings come as federal lawmakers and the Tennessee legislature debate boosting funding for school police and armed security officers after six people died in a March 27 shooting at The Covenant School, a church-run Nashville elementary school.

But civil rights and student groups have long cautioned that the presence of law enforcement in schools can lead to the criminalization of routine disciplinary issues, particularly when their day-to-day roles are not carefully defined.

Here’s what you need to know.

Predominantly white schools are less likely to have school police

Predominantly Black or Latino schools—those where Black or Latino students make up at least 80 percent of enrollment—are more likely to have officers on site.

The authors of the analysis combined data from the U.S. Department of Education’s 2017-18 federal Civil Rights Data Collection—the most recent data available on school policing—with a separate school-level poverty estimate model developed by Urban Institute researchers. They defined “higher income” schools as those with poverty estimates above the overall national median rate, and “lower income” schools as those with estimates below the median.

What they found:

  • Among predominantly Black schools, 36 percent defined as lower income had a school resource officer, compared to 37 percent of those defined as higher income.
  • Among predominantly Latino schools, 34 percent of lower-income schools had a school resource officer, compared to 36 percent of higher-income schools.
  • Among predominantly white schools, 5 percent of lower-income schools had an SRO, compared to 11 percent of higher-income schools.

“Other factors could explain differences in the presence of SROs, including urbanicity, state policy, and income differences beyond the above-and-below-median measure we use,” the analysis says. “But these differences are unlikely to explain the starkly unequal exposure that Black and Latinx students have to SROs. Exposure is particularly troubling for those attending low-income schools, which often have fewer resources and higher discipline rates.”

See Also

Greeley Police Officer Steve Brown stands in the hallway during passing periods at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. on Oct. 21, 2016. While school resource officers, like Brown, are expected to handle responsibilities like any police officer they're faced with unique challenges working day-to-day in schools
Greeley Police Officer Steve Brown stands in the hallway during passing periods at Northridge High School in Greeley, Colo. While school resource officers, like Brown, are expected to handle responsibilities like any police officer, they're faced with unique challenges working day-to-day in schools.
Joshua Polson/The Greeley Tribune/AP
School Climate & Safety Explainer School Resource Officers (SROs), Explained
Stephen Sawchuk, November 16, 2021
13 min read

Calls for increased school policing

Calls for increased school policing have increased following the Nashville school shooting.

In Tennessee, lawmakers are considering Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to provide $140 million in grants to place SROs in every public school in the state.

Tennessee’s U.S. Senators, Republicans Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty, introduced federal legislation to establish a $900 million grant program for both public and private schools to hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to work as “school safety officers.” The funding could also be used to hire off-duty law enforcement officers, or for physical security measures.

Concerns about school officers’ role in student discipline.

Critics of school police as well as some researchers have questioned whether an increase in on-site officers really makes students safer. Those concerns took on new weight after numerous law enforcement agencies took an hour to confront a school shooter in Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022.

In recent years, student activists have called for removing police from schools or for limiting their roles in student discipline through carefully crafted agreements with districts.

Those efforts saw momentum during widespread racial justice protests following the 2020 Minneapolis, Minn., police killing of George Floyd.

Between May 2020 and June 2022, at least 50 school districts ended their school policing programs or cut their budgets, according to an EdWeek tracker. As of last June, at least eight districts had reversed course and brought them back.

Most recently, leaders of the Denver school district, which removed school police in 2020, committed to reversing course after a 17-year-old student shot and injured two administrators March 22 as they were searching him for weapons as part of an individual “safety plan.”

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., April 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Management Webinar Build an Effective EdTech Stack for Your Students
Join respected experts to learn about best practices and possibilities for tech-enabled redesign and inclusivity.
Content provided by Class
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety The 4 People in Schools Who Students Are Most Likely to Call a Mentor
Just about any adult in a school can be a mentor and impact a student's motivation and engagement.
Arianna Prothero
1 min read
Photo of student and mentor talking.
E+ / Getty
School Climate & Safety Students Push Schools to Overhaul Dress Codes: Their Success Stories and Lessons Learned
How girls and LGBTQ+ students punished for dress code violations fought to overhaul district policies.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Composite of 3 individuals, two looking at the camera and from behind playing the piano.
Courtesy photos
School Climate & Safety High School Students Challenge Dress Code After Girls' Photos Were Censored
After 80 girls' yearbook photos were censored in one high school in Florida, then-freshman Riley O'Keefe fought to change the dress code.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Riley O’Keefe found her freshman yearbook at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Florida altered with a digital black bar to hide her chest. The school later printed yearbooks without alterations.
Riley O’Keefe found her freshman yearbook at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Florida altered with a digital black bar to hide her chest. The school later printed yearbooks without alterations.
Courtesy of Riley O’Keefe
School Climate & Safety How Athletes Suspended for Wearing Sports Bras to Practice Changed the Dress Code
Thirteen track athletes were suspended for wearing sports bras to practice. They fought the decision and pushed for a changed dress code.
Eesha Pendharkar
6 min read
Albany High School track team members pose after being kicked out their practice and a lacrosse game the same day for wearing sports bras on an 80-degree day.
Albany High School track team members pose after being kicked out their practice and a lacrosse game the same day for wearing sports bras on an 80-degree day.
Courtesy of Kayla Huba
Load More ▼