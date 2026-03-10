What 3 Top Principals Do So Students Feel Like They Belong at School
School & District Management

What 3 Top Principals Do So Students Feel Like They Belong at School

By Olina Banerji — March 10, 2026 5 min read
Image of a group of students working with their teacher. One student is giving the teacher a high-five.
Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What does a beauty queen have to do with school attendance? At one Maryland middle school, quite a bit.

Deborah Dennie, the principal of the 1,000-student Leonardtown Middle School in Leonardtown, Md., enlisted the winner of the Miss Maryland beauty pageant—Maria Derisavi—to help boost attendance in her school. Derisavi recorded a 30-second video encouraging students to show up every day, and later visited the school to talk with middle schoolers about the importance of attendance.

To drum up excitement, Dennie put up Derisavi’s picture on a screen in the main hallway a month before her visit. She quizzed passing students with trivia questions: Who was she? Where did she go to school? Who were her teachers? Students who guessed correctly won a prize.

The timing behind this visit was intentional, Dennie said. Students start the school year with enthusiasm, which fades by late winter.

The trivia game, the short encouragement videos, and incentives are all part of Dennie’s plan to get students excited about school.

“If we want students to achieve, they have to be here in school,” said Dennie, one of the three finalists for the 2026-27 National Middle School Principal of the Year award, organized by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The finalists for the awards, at both the middle and high school levels, were announced on Tuesday.

Deborah Dennie is the principal at Leonardtown Middle School.
Deborah Dennie is the principal at Leonardtown Middle School.
Courtesy of NASSP

All three middle school leaders spoke about the need to foster connections with all students, and how teachers can play a role in making that happen. Nationwide, school leaders must tackle the thorny challenge of getting students to school and keeping them engaged. While chronic absenteeism rates have improved since the record, pandemic-era high of 29%, recent national data show that progress has stalled, according to a report published by the American Enterprise Institute, an economic policy research organization.

Research shows that a sense of belonging and feeling safe at school can go a long way in fighting absence and misbehavior, improving academic outcomes, and engaging students.

Dennie’s efforts have paid off, though: the school’s average attendance rate this year is 94.5%, up from 93% in the 2024-25 school year.

“We’re trying to impress upon them that they belong and should feel a part of the [school] community,” said Dennie.

Putting a sense of belonging into practice

For some school leaders, the path to better attendance begins with investing in ways to boost students’ sense of belonging in school.

Sonia Ruiz, the principal of the 540-student Jane Addams Middle School in Bolingbrook, Ill., and a finalist for the principal-of-the-year award alongside Dennie, uses formal and informal surveys to routinely capture how students feel about their school, their friends, and teachers.

“I’m a firm believer that we as the adults can’t decide what’s going to make a kid feel like they belong. We’ve got to find out from the kids feel like they belong.”

Sonia Ruiz, please put title
Sonia Ruiz, principal of Jane Addams Middle School in Bolingbrook, Ill.
Courtesy of NASSP

Two key questions guide the surveys: Can you name one person in the school you feel connected to? What would you like your teachers to know about you? The responses helped Ruiz identify students who felt marginalized or “not seen” by their teachers or peers.

Using these data, Ruiz and her team came up with a “2x10” plan to address students’ needs: teachers meet students for two minutes ten days in a row, and the focus is on students who can’t identify any adult or friend they can connect with in the survey.

Ruiz has also adjusted advisory periods to address students’ academic and social emotional needs.

Students who need academic support attend “future ready” classes, where teachers work on addressing gaps in math or reading. The other advisory class focuses on building social-emotional skills, including conflict resolution. Students in those groups work through questions such as, “What do I do the next time I’m in this situation?”

For the last three years, Jane Addams has received “exemplary” status, which means it’s in the top 10% of schools in Illinois. Ruiz credits this to the school’s “caring and responsive” culture. Her own experience as a first-generation multilingual learner informed how she wants students to feel every day.

“It wasn’t until a teacher went above and beyond to teach us English,” Ruiz said about her own student experience. “If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be talking to you today.”

The power of recognition and peer bonding

For students to feel welcome in school, it’s important that at least one adult knows them beyond simply their name and grade, said David Wiedlich, the principal of Radnor Middle School in Radnor, Pa., and the third finalist for the award.

Twice a year, Wiedlich and his staff review every student photo in the school directory to assess whether teachers know meaningful details about each student.

Image of David Wiedlich
David Weidlich, principal of Radnor Middle School in Radnor, Pa.
Courtesy of NASSP

“If there are students who might not have any identifiers on their picture, we make sure that we are intentional about getting to know that child,” said Wiedlich.

See Also

Students at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash., play during recess on April 2, 2024. Students have access to cards with images and words on them so all students, including those who do not speak, can communicate on the playground.
Students at Ruby Bridges Elementary School in Woodinville, Wash., play during recess on April 2, 2024. Students have access to cards with images and words on them so all students, including those who do not speak, can communicate on the playground.
Meron Menghistab for Education Week
Special Report Relationships Matter: Building Strong Student-School Connections
April 14, 2024

Wiedlich also encourages his teachers to work on students’ “academic language” to improve classroom engagement.

Giving feedback is one example. “If an 11-year-old doesn’t like something, they’re going to say, ‘I hate this.’ That’s not feedback, that’s emotion,” said Wiedlich. Instead, teachers ask students—through online polls or simple Q&As—to describe what exactly they found tough or easy in class.

These strategies are Weidlich’s way of ensuring that every student can learn in a way that suits them. He’s woven this idea into professional development, where he helps teachers develop strategies to let students showcase their learning in different ways—from group work to presentations.

Developing a peer-to-peer nudge

Principals have found that the most effective people to nudge student belonging isn’t always teachers or counselors—it’s other students.

Dennie’s school has a strict bell-to-bell cellphone ban, with one exception. At the beginning of the day, Dennie encourages students to look around to check if a friend is missing. Students are allowed to use their phones to call their absent friend and ask them why they’re not in school.

“They tell their friends, ‘We miss you. We hope to see you in the next period,’” Dennie said. Students who convince their friends to show up win a prize.

Ruiz has used the peer-to-peer connection in a different way, by setting up a mentorship program between older and younger students at her middle school. Students in 8th grade who’ve worked on their own behavior issues throughout the year mentor younger peers.

Younger students may have a hard time navigating 6th grade; their older peers can coach them through problems they experienced when they entered middle school.

This relationship also promotes belonging, Ruiz said: “When a mentor can say, ‘Hey, you had this issue with another student. How can you handle it differently next time?’, it means a lot more for some of these kids.”

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.

Events

Wed., March 11, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Beyond Teacher Tools: Exploring AI for Student Success
Teacher AI tools only show assigned work. See how TrekAi's student-facing approach reveals authentic learning needs and drives real success.
Content provided by TrekAi
Register
Thu., March 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Building for the Future: Igniting Middle Schoolers’ Interest in Skilled Trades & Future-Ready Skills
Ignite middle schoolers’ interest in skilled trades with hands-on learning and real-world projects that build future-ready skills.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Tue., March 17, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI in Schools: What 1,000 Districts Reveal About Readiness and Risk
Move beyond “ban vs. embrace” with real-world AI data and practical guidance for a balanced, responsible district policy.
Content provided by Securly
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion School Leaders Must Protect Their Own Well-Being. Here Are the 3 Areas to Watch
Principals are under enormous stress. Don’t downplay it.
Michael Nelson & Peter DeWitt
4 min read
Screen Shot 2026 03 08 at 9.29.05 AM
Canva
School & District Management Q&A How a School District Handled 3 Straight Years of Campus Closures
Amid 11 closures, a superintendent shares her advice for leaders in similar situations.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
7 min read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 20: Students walk through the hallway to their next class at Cypresswood Elementary in Aldine ISD in Houston, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. Aldine ISD is one of the most improved school districts in the Houston area in 2025 TEA A-F ratings, increasing the district's overall score by 10 points in two years.
Elementary students walk to their next class in the Aldine Independent school district near Houston on Aug. 20, 2025. The district has decided to close 11 schools over the past three years due to a sharp enrollment drop.
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images
School & District Management Epstein and School Photos? How a Social Media Controversy Pulled in K-12 Districts
Districts have had to respond to a social-media fueled controversy about the sex offender and financier.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
6 min read
A document that was included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, photographed Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, shows a photo of Epstein on a inmate report from the Federal Bureau of Prisons .
A document included in the U.S. Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, shown in a Feb. 10, 2026, photograph. A social media-fueled controversy drawing a shaky connection between the sex offender and a major school photo company used by 50,000 schools has led to calls for school districts to reexamine their use of the company.
Jon Elswick/AP
School & District Management Many Assistant Principals Aren’t Seeking Promotion. Here’s Why
The assistant principalship isn’t just a stepping stone to the top job in a school.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Image of a male and female silhouette standing near an illustrated ladder going.
Afry Harvy/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼