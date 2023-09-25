Quiz Yourself: What Do You Know About Learning Recovery?

The majority of K-12 teachers believe their students will be able to reach grade-level achievement by the end of this school year, but studies suggest many students are a year or more behind their pre-pandemic learning progress. Test yourself on some of the most effective ways to help boost student achievement.
Coverage on research-to-practice connections for the education community is supported by a grant from the Spencer Foundation, at www.spencer.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.