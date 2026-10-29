Principal of Many Hats: 8 Awards for the School Leaders Who Wear Them All

When a principal walks through their school’s doors every morning, there’s only one thing they’re really sure of: Today isn’t going to be like yesterday.

There’s no telling which hat a principal will be wearing on any given day. Instructional coach and bus driver? Disciplinarian and morale manager ? Substitute teacher and family liaison?

As middle managers, principals must juggle district-level demands with ensuring that their students and staff are thriving. This isn’t easy, especially in a climate where political divisions negatively affect public schools and the desire to fund them is waning . Principals still show up every morning for school drop-offs and stay until dusk to make sure their schools are spaces that welcome students and teachers .

National Principals Month is a great time to celebrate the hard work principals do every day. In fact, we’ve been doing this all month with special awards!

Send your favorite school leaders one of these awards. You can print it out, text it, share on social media, or for those of you who know how, turn it into a gif. (Even if you don’t, we’ve got you ).

And if you want to claim “Best at Budgets” or “Scheduling Wiz” for yourself, we won’t judge. You deserve it!