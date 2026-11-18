From enrollment declines to worsening mental health among students and teachers, schools serving immigrant students and their families continue to navigate the ripple effects of federal immigration policy this school year.

Highly publicized, large-scale enforcement operations—such as those carried out by federal agents last year and early this year in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Minneapolis —have largely ceased. Still, immigration-related arrests and violent altercations involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue across the country, including in close proximity to K-12 schools.

In September and October, local news outlets reported cases of schools going into lockouts and sheltering-in-place after reports of ICE agents nearby, as well as arrests happening near schools during morning drop-off.

In September, leaders of the San Diego Unified school district, together with California Democratic legislators and city officials, called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to stop enforcement activity near schools after several reports of such actions affecting district families.

“Schools should not become the backdrop for enforcement activity and school routines should not become opportunities for it,” a joint statement from San Diego school district leaders said.

DHS and ICE said in a comment that “ICE does not target schools.”

While schools across the country have now had two years of preparation, the upheavals caused by heightened immigration enforcement continue to affect educators’ work.

“This is our new normal. ICE is going to be in our communities. ICE is going to be near schools…It’s so rampant that it is something that school communities have adjusted to,” said Esmeralda Alday, a senior director of partnerships and impact at ImmSchools, a nonprofit working with schools that serve undocumented students.

Enrollment declines hit schools

ELLIS Prep in New York City serves immigrant students, often those newly arrived to the country. In a normal year, the school would enroll about 80 newcomer students in the freshman class.

This fall, closer to 12 signed up, with that number growing to 32 only after extensive outreach efforts, said Eric Marquez, a history teacher at the school who is also a recipient of the National Newcomer Network’s fellowship for teachers sharing stories of their experiences working with immigrant students.

Declines in enrollment began last school year as the presence of immigration agents in the city deterred some students from attending classes, Marquez said. In 2025, immigration agents detained Dylan Lopez Contreras, a 20-year-old student at ELLIS Prep, at a routine court date. Contreras was released months later.

Most recently, ICE agents shot Oscar Belgal , a Dominican immigrant, in Manhattan in October near where students from ELLIS Prep commute to and from school, causing the school to offer alternative access paths to the building, Marquez said. Some families still avoid parts of the city that served as major staging grounds for ICE agents within the last two years, he added.

Families’ fears over the real and perceived heightened presence of ICE agents in their neighborhoods persist in other parts of the country as well, with some families relying on carpool arrangements among neighbors to safely transport their children to school, said Alday with ImmSchools.

A silver lining she’s seen over the last two years is more schools having protocols in place for what happens if agents seek entrance to a school building; more school officials and families knowing what a judicial warrant looks like; and more schools having protocols for lockouts and other safety measures in the event of ICE presence nearby.

Still, she said, schools have work to do regarding the mental health ramifications of students living in fear.

Students’ and teachers’ mental health needs grow

Before 2025, Ingrid Seymour-Pérez, a school social worker for the Hamilton County school district in Tennessee, would often work with newcomer immigrant students, helping them adjust to schooling in a new country and addressing any trauma they carried with them from their journey to the United States.

More recently, Seymour-Pérez said she’s been working with students who have at least one parent or guardian detained or deported by ICE. At one elementary school in the district, that accounts for about 10% of students.

In small group sessions, she works through a grief curriculum with students whose remaining parent or guardian often ends up taking on more work or longer hours, creating a scenario where they feel as though they lost both parents.

“Some of them have been telling me that they are forgetting what their parent looks like. They’re forgetting the memories that they have with a parent, and so it is really traumatic and heartbreaking,” Seymour-Pérez said.

With state highway patrol officers also conducting more checkpoints near schools, remaining families report more anxiety as well, she added.

Even fellow educators in the district are experiencing secondary trauma, Seymour-Pérez said, especially when students born in the United States leave with their parents to their countries of origin.

Mental health supports are crucial at this time, Alday said, as well as schools’ support for families in making emergency plans in the event one or both parents are detained by ICE.

“You don’t get extra funding for any of these things. But you have to figure it out and keep your enrollment up and keep kids coming to school,” Alday said.