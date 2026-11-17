Fidelity.

For many educators, that word carries baggage. It can feel like surveillance, a checklist, or another way to question professional judgment. When leaders bring it up, teachers may wonder how much room there is to talk honestly about what’s happening in their classrooms.

I came across a line in the National Implementation Research Network’s Implementation Drivers Overview that stuck with me: “Fidelity is not the burden a teacher bears.” The overview looks at what helps people use a new practice consistently, from training and coaching to how leaders respond when something gets in the way.

About This Series In this biweekly column , principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

That line got me thinking about what we ask of teachers when we introduce a new practice and what we ask of ourselves as leaders. When we talk about fidelity, I think we need to ask two questions together: Are students getting the essential parts of the practice? What are we doing to help teachers deliver them consistently?

The six steps below help us answer both by looking at what students should receive, what they’re actually getting, and what we can do when something gets in the way.

1. Define what matters.

Have we clearly identified the essential practices and explained why they matter?

In a multitiered system of supports, one team might point to its regular meetings as evidence that the process is working. Another might look at whether students are getting their interventions and whether the team is using progress data to decide what to do next. Both teams may think they’re meeting the same expectations.

Before reviewing fidelity, ask staff to describe what students should experience, how often it should happen, and how they’ll know when to adjust support. If the answers vary, start there. A completed meeting template tells us what the team discussed. We still need to know whether the planned support reached the student.

2. Examine the preparation we provide.

Have educators had opportunities to practice and receive useful feedback?

An opening-day presentation can introduce a new approach, but the questions often come when teachers start using it. A teacher may understand why progress monitoring matters and still need help deciding what to do when a student’s results are all over the place.

If we expect teachers to make decisions based on progress data, who can sit down with them, look at a few examples, and talk through what to do next? That’s the kind of support we need to plan for after the initial training.

3. Look at the conditions around the work.

Do our daily decisions make consistent implementation possible?

Imagine an intervention scheduled four times a week. The teacher is prepared, but sessions are repeatedly interrupted by coverage assignments or competing activities. A fidelity review shows that students received fewer sessions than planned.

Before we tell the teacher that the intervention needs to happen four times a week, let’s look at an ordinary week together. When did sessions get canceled? Who made those decisions? If we pulled the teacher to cover another class, what can we change about how we handle coverage?

4. Make room for professional judgment.

Have we explained how teachers should raise concerns and discuss adjustments?

Teachers need a way to talk through what to do when an approach seems difficult to reconcile with a student’s needs. What is the teacher considering changing and why? Which part of the approach would that change affect? What does the program’s guidance say?

That conversation gives us a chance to hear the teacher’s reasoning, clarify which parts of the approach need to stay consistent, and figure out whether we need someone else’s expertise before making a decision.



5. Make it possible to speak honestly.

What happens when someone tells us implementation is difficult?

When a teacher tells us something is hard to carry out, ask them to walk us through what happens, where it breaks down, and what they’ve already tried. If we simply repeat the expectation, we may hear less about the problem the next time it comes up.

Follow-through matters as much as listening. If someone tells us the schedule is getting in the way, we owe them an update. Did we find a way to protect their time? If we’re still working on it, when will we get back to them?

6. Use the findings to make decisions.

What will we change because of what we learn?

This is where the two questions—Are students getting the essential parts of the practice? What are we doing to help teachers deliver them consistently?—come back together. If a student is making little progress, look at what the student actually received and what helped or got in the way of delivering it. The team may need to protect intervention time, provide coaching, or revisit the intervention itself. Decide who will take the next step and when the team will check back.

The next time we ask teachers how closely they’re following an approach, we should be ready to talk about the decisions we’ve made as leaders, too. Sometimes, the first change we need to make is one we can make ourselves.