Ed. Dept. Meets Research Spending Deadline—But Bigger Funding Challenges Loom
Education Funding

Ed. Dept. Meets Research Spending Deadline—But Bigger Funding Challenges Loom

By Mark Lieberman — September 30, 2026 3 min read
Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought walks down a staircase on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 16, 2026.
Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, walks down a staircase on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 16, 2026. The OMB withheld millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education's research arm for months, raising the possibility it wouldn't spend the money on education research and data collection in time for its Sept. 30, 2026, expiration.
Allison Robbert/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Under pressure from a federal court, the U.S. Department of Education’s research office this week narrowly finished spending more than $170 million, for now allaying concerns that the funds would revert to the U.S. Treasury after Sept. 30.

But the office’s future remains uncertain, as the White House continues to withhold nearly half a billion additional dollars in fiscal 2026 funding Congress approved for it earlier this year.

Congress approved more than $760 million in fiscal 2025 funds for the Institute of Education Sciences during President Donald Trump’s first months in office last year. That money was set to remain available, as usual, for two fiscal years, with an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2026.

But the White House Office of Management and Budget, under Director Russell Vought, withheld much of the 2025 appropriation from IES until mid-2026, more than a year later than when OMB typically “apportions,” or distributes, congressional appropriations to agencies.

See Also

Russell Vought, acting director, Office of Management and Budget, right, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin listen during a cabinet meeting, Friday, July 31, 2026, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md., Friday, July 31, 2026.
Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management, listens during a Cabinet meeting on July 31, 2026, at Camp David, the presidential retreat, near Thurmont, Md. The White House has announced an $810 million package of "pocket rescissions," saying it won't spend the congressionally appropriated funds before the end of the 2026 federal fiscal year, which ends Wednesday. The rescissions include nearly $100 million for U.S. Department of Education program.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP&nbsp;
Education Funding Trump, Bucking Congress Yet Again, Cancels $100 Million for Education
Mark Lieberman, September 28, 2026
7 min read

Even after the department gained access to the fiscal 2025 funds, research advocates became increasingly worried that the money would go unspent before this week’s deadline.

Education and transparency advocates in late June filed a federal lawsuit challenging the withholding of congressionally appropriated funds. A federal judge earlier this month told IES it needed to accelerate its pace of spending and exhaust the 2025 funds by the end of the month.

That message appears to have landed: IES spent close to $250 million between July 1 and Sept. 30, compared with just $87 million during the preceding three months, according to federal spending documents.

Just $3.5 million of the original $768 million remained unobligated as of Monday, according to a Sept. 28 court declaration from Matthew Soldner, the acting director of IES. Nearly all that unspent money was in the subcategory of statistics, for which Congress allocated $121 million in fiscal 2025.

“IES remains committed to diligently completing all year-end fiscal activities,” Soldner wrote.

In a statement, the lawsuit’s plaintiffs cheered the outcome, but expressed concern that a court intervention was necessary in the first place.

“This is a win for students, educators, schools, and researchers, but the fight isn’t over— students, teachers and educators shouldn’t have to go to court at the end of the fiscal year to ensure funds are actually made available and spent,” plaintiffs wrote.

Spokespeople for the Department of Education and OMB didn’t return requests for comment in time for publication.

IES funding woes are far from over

Soldner’s declaration doesn’t specify how IES spent the fiscal 2025 money. It also doesn’t explain why, in August, IES notified Congress that it planned to reprogram $68 million lawmakers had previously approved for data collection, technical assistance, and special education studies, and spend it on other line items like research grants and state data systems.

The institute is currently soliciting applications for five separate grant programs, but it’s not expected to finalize those fiscal 2027 awards until later this year. IES in recent months handed out a couple dozen new awards to researchers who had applied for funding during the Biden administration, but those grants alone weren’t worth the full $180 million sum.

See Also

Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) testifies on the OMB budget during a House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2025.
Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, testifies during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 4, 2025. OMB has been slow to release congressionally appropriated funding to the Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's research arm. IES now has just weeks to spend $180 million before it expires.
SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images
Education Funding Ed. Dept. Risks Letting $180 Million for Research Expire as Deadline Looms
Mark Lieberman, September 2, 2026
6 min read

Staffing at IES, meanwhile, remains greatly diminished after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency deputies severed dozens of contracts and the Trump administration laid off hundreds of employees in early 2025—meaning IES has less to pay out in staff salaries.

IES started fiscal 2026 with $510 million left over from its 2025 allocation. The institute could have an even tougher time spending down its fiscal 2026 accounts—as of Aug. 31, according to a federal spending report, IES had spent less than 10% of its $789 million appropriation from fiscal 2026, leaving more than $700 million to spend between now and Sept. 30, 2027.

The agency itself currently has access to less than half of that $700 million sum. OMB is withholding the remainder—$465 million—using the typically routine apportionment process, which Vought has described as a tool for the president to enact political priorities.

Late last week, the Trump administration said it will rescind nearly $100 million from fiscal 2026 congressional appropriations for education programs, as well as more than $700 million lawmakers appropriated for other agencies. The $465 million in 2026 IES funds wasn’t on the list of pocket rescissions, which are widely viewed as illegal.

The federal judge overseeing the IES spending lawsuit has yet to rule on whether the administration is breaking the law by declining to apportion those funds.

Mark Lieberman
Staff Writer Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Related Tags:
Department of Education Federal Budget/Funding Federal Policy Research

Events

Thu., October 01, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Building Your School Safety Roadmap: Key Priorities for the Upcoming Year
What should be on your school's safety roadmap this year? Join experts to discuss priorities, preparedness, and best practices.
Content provided by Evolv Technology & IdentiSys
Register
Thu., October 01, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
English Learners K-12 Essentials Forum Rethinking Instruction for English Learners
Join this free event to explore teacher preparedness, family communication, and strategies to ensure equity and opportunity for students.
Register
Tue., October 06, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar From Passive to Active Reading: Student Engagement in the Age of AI
What the research tells us about active reading and student engagement—and what it means for teaching in an AI-enabled world.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Education Funding Letter to the Editor Expired Funds, Unreliability Harm Rural Schools
Responsible planning requires predictable funding, says a school district superintendent.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Education Funding Federal Tax Credits for K-12 Scholarships: What We Know (and Don't)
The Trump administration is preparing to issue rules for its new, ambitious school choice program.
Mark Lieberman & Arianna Prothero
11 min read
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, center, arrives for a news conference about President Donald Trump s Education Freedom Tax Credit on March 27, 2026 at Hamtramck Academy in Hamtramck, Mich.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, center, arrives for a news conference about President Donald Trump's tax-credit scholarship program on March 27, 2026 at Hamtramck Academy in Hamtramck, Mich., where she urged Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to opt her state in. The Trump administration, through the Department of the Treasury, is expected to release regulations for the program in the coming days. Several governors have said they're awaiting those regulations before deciding whether their states participate.
Katy Kildee/The Detroit News via TNS
Education Funding Trump's Education Funding Maneuvers Were Illegal, Judges Rule
Judges ruled in suits about teacher-training grant cancellations and withheld education research money.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Collage of Trump signing an executive order, money, desks, torn paper, legal pad.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week with Getty + Evan Vucci/AP
Education Funding What 'Returning Ed. to the States' Looks Like as the Ed. Dept. Awards Grants
State leaders face requests for letters of endorsement from grant applicants under new priorities.
Ileana Najarro & Maya Riser-Kositsky
7 min read
TahSoGhay Collah, right, teaches a third-grade English learners class at the 700-student intermediate school that serves grades 3 through 5, in Worthington, Minn., on Oct. 22, 2024.
TahSoGhay Collah, right, teaches a 3rd grade English learners class in Worthington, Minn., on Oct. 22, 2024. Researchers seeking federal grant funding to train more teachers to work with English learners requested letters of support from state leaders to submit competitive applications this year.
Jessie Wardarski/AP