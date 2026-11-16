4-Day School Weeks: A Chance for Educators to ‘Recharge and Reset’?

Should schools have classes five days a week, or is four days sufficient?

This debate has been ongoing for nearly two decades. The logic behind a schedule switch is that four-day weeks would help with teacher recruitment and retention and save schools some money, but research shows mixed results.

A study that examined schools in Texas that switched to a four-day week showed a small drop in teacher turnover, but retention remained a problem. Meanwhile, School District 27 in Brighton, Colo. —one of the first metropolitan districts in the nation to adopt a four-day school week in 2018—saw a drop in teacher retention and student achievement, and a smaller increase in local property values than in other districts with a traditional schedule.

See also Open image caption Close image caption A student raises the U.S. and Nevada flags to start the school day on March 30, 2022, in Goodsprings, Nev., where the elementary school meets four days week. A growing number of schools have turned to four-day weeks over the past two decades, sometimes for budget reasons, other times for teacher recruitment and retention. But the payoff isn't always clear-cut. Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP School & District Management Explainer The 4-Day School Week: What Research Shows About the Alternative Schedule Remove Save to favorites

Still, a lot of educators are in favor of four-day weeks. Two-thirds of a national sample of teachers, principals, and district leaders said they’d be more willing to accept a job offer from a district with a four-day school week in a December 2023 EdWeek Research Center survey .

Nationally, more than 2,100 schools in 26 states use four-day schedules as of the 2024-25 school year , according to researchers at Oregon State University. Given the schedule’s rising popularity, some states are starting to enact laws that require schools to meet specific criteria, like maintaining an A rating with the state education department and meeting the state minimum for teacher salaries, if they’re going to switch to a four-day week.

In an Education Week Facebook post, online commenters shared their thoughts about four-day school weeks. Many were in favor, pointing to the possible effects on teacher retention, and the tasks educators and students could accomplish with an extra day off. A handful suggested alternatives to a four-day week.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

This change could help teacher retention

I work at a four-day week school. I get a lot accomplished in our extended day. I can handle my week and use the extra day to prep, plan, book appointments, or rest if I need it. I LOVE working in my 4-day-a-week school. I would not want to go back to 5 days a week.

I absolutely believe it would extend many educators' careers because it would allow them to recharge and reset mentally.

28th year of teaching and 11th with a four-day [week]. I could never go back to five! We have one day a month for PD and meetings.

Many noted the benefits of an extra day

I wouldn’t mind a four-day week with students. Then, the fifth day could be just a day for teachers to plan, grade, have professional development, etc. Everything we are expected to do is hard to do in a five-day week. More than likely, teachers will be working at least some of that fifth day if school was only four days.

It needs to happen for budgetary purposes. A 4-day week overall, with a 3-day weekend each week. Buses run less, [and] less electricity [is] needed to operate schools.

A day for planning could make a world of difference.

Others shared alternatives to a four-day schedule

Another thing I've always said would help would be to have the first Monday of each month just for a planning day, [to] plan and prep the next four/five weeks. It would make a world of difference!

I would love to see school staff/teachers rotate one Friday a month to offer life skills, art, [or] community volunteering to provide students all the necessary enrichment skills high-stakes testing has taken away from schools.