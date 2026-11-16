4-Day School Weeks: A Chance for Educators to ‘Recharge and Reset’?

Should schools have classes five days a week, or is four days sufficient?
This debate has been ongoing for nearly two decades. The logic behind a schedule switch is that four-day weeks would help with teacher recruitment and retention and save schools some money, but research shows mixed results.
A study that examined schools in Texas that switched to a four-day week showed a small drop in teacher turnover, but retention remained a problem. Meanwhile, School District 27 in Brighton, Colo.—one of the first metropolitan districts in the nation to adopt a four-day school week in 2018—saw a drop in teacher retention and student achievement, and a smaller increase in local property values than in other districts with a traditional schedule.
Still, a lot of educators are in favor of four-day weeks. Two-thirds of a national sample of teachers, principals, and district leaders said they’d be more willing to accept a job offer from a district with a four-day school week in a December 2023 EdWeek Research Center survey.
Nationally, more than 2,100 schools in 26 states use four-day schedules as of the 2024-25 school year, according to researchers at Oregon State University. Given the schedule’s rising popularity, some states are starting to enact laws that require schools to meet specific criteria, like maintaining an A rating with the state education department and meeting the state minimum for teacher salaries, if they’re going to switch to a four-day week.
In an Education Week Facebook post, online commenters shared their thoughts about four-day school weeks. Many were in favor, pointing to the possible effects on teacher retention, and the tasks educators and students could accomplish with an extra day off. A handful suggested alternatives to a four-day week.
The responses have been edited for length and clarity.
This change could help teacher retention
I work at a four-day week school. I get a lot accomplished in our extended day. I can handle my week and use the extra day to prep, plan, book appointments, or rest if I need it. I LOVE working in my 4-day-a-week school. I would not want to go back to 5 days a week.
I absolutely believe it would extend many educators' careers because it would allow them to recharge and reset mentally.
28th year of teaching and 11th with a four-day [week]. I could never go back to five! We have one day a month for PD and meetings.
Many noted the benefits of an extra day
I wouldn’t mind a four-day week with students. Then, the fifth day could be just a day for teachers to plan, grade, have professional development, etc. Everything we are expected to do is hard to do in a five-day week. More than likely, teachers will be working at least some of that fifth day if school was only four days.
It needs to happen for budgetary purposes. A 4-day week overall, with a 3-day weekend each week. Buses run less, [and] less electricity [is] needed to operate schools.
A day for planning could make a world of difference.
Others shared alternatives to a four-day schedule
Another thing I've always said would help would be to have the first Monday of each month just for a planning day, [to] plan and prep the next four/five weeks. It would make a world of difference!
I would love to see school staff/teachers rotate one Friday a month to offer life skills, art, [or] community volunteering to provide students all the necessary enrichment skills high-stakes testing has taken away from schools.
Even if the 5th day were like a study hall day, that would make a huge difference in balance. Four days for classes [and] one day for homework for students and planning for teachers. Make-up work, opportunities to ask questions, meetings without arranging sub plans, and less work taken home for everyone.