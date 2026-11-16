4-Day School Weeks: A Chance for Educators to ‘Recharge and Reset’?
Recruitment & Retention

4-Day School Weeks: A Chance for Educators to ‘Recharge and Reset’?

By Jennifer Vilcarino — November 16, 2026 1 min read
Collage of a woman, sticky notes, and recharge symbols.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week + getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Should schools have classes five days a week, or is four days sufficient?

This debate has been ongoing for nearly two decades. The logic behind a schedule switch is that four-day weeks would help with teacher recruitment and retention and save schools some money, but research shows mixed results.

A study that examined schools in Texas that switched to a four-day week showed a small drop in teacher turnover, but retention remained a problem. Meanwhile, School District 27 in Brighton, Colo.—one of the first metropolitan districts in the nation to adopt a four-day school week in 2018—saw a drop in teacher retention and student achievement, and a smaller increase in local property values than in other districts with a traditional schedule.

See also

Fifth-grader Willow Miller raises the U.S. and Nevada flags in a daily flag-raising ceremony to start the school day in Good Springs, Nev., on March 30, 2022. Teacher Abbey Crouse assists at right. The school, along with an elementary, middle and high school in neighboring Sandy Valley, are the only schools in the mostly urban Clark County School District to meet just four days a week.
A student raises the U.S. and Nevada flags to start the school day on March 30, 2022, in Goodsprings, Nev., where the elementary school meets four days week. A growing number of schools have turned to four-day weeks over the past two decades, sometimes for budget reasons, other times for teacher recruitment and retention. But the payoff isn't always clear-cut.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
School & District Management Explainer The 4-Day School Week: What Research Shows About the Alternative Schedule
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens, April 9, 2026
7 min read

Still, a lot of educators are in favor of four-day weeks. Two-thirds of a national sample of teachers, principals, and district leaders said they’d be more willing to accept a job offer from a district with a four-day school week in a December 2023 EdWeek Research Center survey.

Nationally, more than 2,100 schools in 26 states use four-day schedules as of the 2024-25 school year, according to researchers at Oregon State University. Given the schedule’s rising popularity, some states are starting to enact laws that require schools to meet specific criteria, like maintaining an A rating with the state education department and meeting the state minimum for teacher salaries, if they’re going to switch to a four-day week.

In an Education Week Facebook post, online commenters shared their thoughts about four-day school weeks. Many were in favor, pointing to the possible effects on teacher retention, and the tasks educators and students could accomplish with an extra day off. A handful suggested alternatives to a four-day week.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

This change could help teacher retention

I work at a four-day week school. I get a lot accomplished in our extended day. I can handle my week and use the extra day to prep, plan, book appointments, or rest if I need it. I LOVE working in my 4-day-a-week school. I would not want to go back to 5 days a week.
Tracy I.
I absolutely believe it would extend many educators' careers because it would allow them to recharge and reset mentally.
Dustin N.
28th year of teaching and 11th with a four-day [week]. I could never go back to five! We have one day a month for PD and meetings.
Bethany C.

Many noted the benefits of an extra day

I wouldn’t mind a four-day week with students. Then, the fifth day could be just a day for teachers to plan, grade, have professional development, etc. Everything we are expected to do is hard to do in a five-day week. More than likely, teachers will be working at least some of that fifth day if school was only four days.
Brandi N.
It needs to happen for budgetary purposes. A 4-day week overall, with a 3-day weekend each week. Buses run less, [and] less electricity [is] needed to operate schools.
Bain F.
A day for planning could make a world of difference.
Sherril P.

Others shared alternatives to a four-day schedule

Another thing I've always said would help would be to have the first Monday of each month just for a planning day, [to] plan and prep the next four/five weeks. It would make a world of difference!
Nancy M.
I would love to see school staff/teachers rotate one Friday a month to offer life skills, art, [or] community volunteering to provide students all the necessary enrichment skills high-stakes testing has taken away from schools.
Michelle F.
Even if the 5th day were like a study hall day, that would make a huge difference in balance. Four days for classes [and] one day for homework for students and planning for teachers. Make-up work, opportunities to ask questions, meetings without arranging sub plans, and less work taken home for everyone.
Emma R.

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Mon., November 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar From Student Trends to Counselor Action: Turning Insight Into Impact
Find out what is changing in how students approach planning for life after graduation and how schools can help.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
Tue., November 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar McKinney-Vento Transportation Strategies: Managing Cost & Protecting Access
Explore McKinney-Vento transportation strategies to manage costs, respond quickly to changing needs, and protect student access.
Content provided by HopSkipDrive
Register
Thu., November 19, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Families & the Community Webinar Celebrate Family Engagement Day With Strategies That Work
Join National PTA and AASA to explore practical systems-wide family engagement strategies in celebration of National Family Engagement Day.
Content provided by National PTA & AASA, The School Superintendents Association
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention National Teachers of the Year Will Help Aspiring Teachers Earn Degrees—for Free
A new initiative aims to make college path for grow-your-own educator programs
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Illustration of nurturing.
Laura Baker/Education Week and Ponomariova_Maria/iStock/Getty, DigitalVision Vectors
Recruitment & Retention What the Research Says High School Teacher Academies Work. But There's a Break in the Pipeline
Aspiring teachers of color often hit a wall before making it to the classroom, a new study finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Nash Tilman, a participant in the Teacher Academy Pathway, reads The Rose That Grew From Concrete, a poem by Tupac Shakur, to 6th grade students at (Room 14) Robinson Elementary on November 7, 2025 in Fresno. California.
Nash Tilman, a participant in Fresno Unified school district's Teacher Academy Pathway, reads The Rose That Grew From Concrete, a poem by Tupac Shakur, to 6th grade students at Robinson Elementary on Nov. 7, 2025 in Fresno, Calif. A new study examines the extent to which high school education courses help more people become teachers.
Andri Tambunan for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention What the Research Says Where Do Teachers Who Leave Their Job Go? See the Charts
District administrators may have more ability to guide teacher turnover than they think, new data suggest.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image of one teacher at a desk working, and the silhouette of another heading toward an exit door.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week + Getty
Recruitment & Retention How to Nurture Teacher Retention in Far-Flung Rural Districts
Working conditions and community involvement can top pay for rural educators.
Sarah D. Sparks
2 min read
From left, Dawn Fritz of the Colorado Parent Teacher Association, Michelle Murphy of the Colorado Rural School Alliance and members of a state task force on school discipline meet to discuss staffing shortages on March 26, 2024. Colorado has a large number of far-flung school districts, which face special challenges in attracting and retaining teachers.
From left, Dawn Fritz of the Colorado Parent Teacher Association, Michelle Murphy of the Colorado Rural School Alliance and members of a state task force on school discipline meet to discuss staffing shortages on March 26, 2024. Colorado has a large number of far-flung school districts, which face special challenges in attracting and retaining teachers.
Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images