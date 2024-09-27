Prepared But Not Scared: Biden Orders New Guidance on School Drills
School Climate & Safety

Prepared But Not Scared: Biden Orders New Guidance on School Drills

By Evie Blad — September 27, 2024 3 min read
President Joe Biden signs an executive order that aims to help schools make active shooter drills less traumatic for students, during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris and others in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2024.
President Joe Biden signs an executive order that aims to help schools make active shooter drills more effective and less traumatic for students during an event with Vice President Kamala Harris and others in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 26, 2024.
Susan Walsh/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools need more support to design active shooter drills that prepare students for emergencies without unnecessarily traumatizing them, President Joe Biden said as he signed an executive order calling for new federal guidance on the issue.

Nearly every school in the country regularly conducts lockdown or active shooter drills with students, Biden noted as he signed the Sept. 26 order at the White House, but those efforts can cause unnecessary anxiety for students, who frequently see news reports about shootings.

“You all understand, many of you in here, the psychological impact that has on a child,” Biden told a room full of shooting survivors, advocates for stricter gun laws, and parents whose children died in school shootings. “We just have to do better, and we can do better.”

Biden’s order, which also includes violence-prevention measures, give the federal departments of Education, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services until mid January to create new guidance for schools and higher education institutions on “how to create, implement, and evaluate evidence-informed, effective, and age- and developmentally appropriate school-based drills” that consider the needs of students with disabilities and don’t provoke unnecessary fear.

The order comes after complaints from some educators and safety consultants that over-realistic drills—some involving the firing of blanks in school hallways and the use of fake blood—are not grounded in research and do not effectively prepare students to respond to a range of emergencies, including more common events like precautionary lockdowns.

States restrict simulation tactics in school drills

States have enacted new restrictions on school-based drills in recent years, calling sensational tactics unnecessary and harmful. Most recently, a resolution approved by the New York State Board of Regents in April directs schools to ensure that “drills and training do not include props, actors, simulations, or other tactics intended to mimic a school shooting, incident of violence, or other emergency.”

Laws in New Jersey and Washington state include similar restrictions.

“You can prepare your kids for a house fire by telling them where to meet and how to climb out of their windows,” Washington state Rep. Amy Walen, a Democrat, said in 2022 before voting to limit simulation drillsthat aren’t developmentally appropriate. “But you don’t have to burn the house down to show them how to escape a house fire safely.”

Ninety-six percent of public schools reported conducting lockdown drills in the 2021-22 school year, the most recent federal data show. Administrators and policymakers often use the terms “lockdown” and “active shooter” interchangeably in discussions of drills.

Schools have wide variation in their drill practices, differing on whether they alert parents beforehand, and whether they keep trainings more general or focus on specific events, like shootings. Some states also require schools to train students controversial techniques, like how to “counter” attackers by distracting them or pelting them with classroom objects like books.

Most researchers support the use of simple lockdown drills, which focus on teaching students to lock classroom doors, shut off lights, stand out of view from any windows, and stay silent.

Those techniques could be used to respond to everything from a rare mass shooting to a wild animal lose on campus, Jaclyn Schildkraut, the executive director of the Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, told Education Week in 2022.

“The goals of a drill are to build muscle memory so that if there is ever an emergency—whatever the situation is—if there is any kind of impairment from stress or whatever, your body will take over and do what it’s supposed to do,” she said. “The theatrics and everything else is simply not needed to achieve that muscle memory.”

The National Association of School Psychologists and the National Association of School Resource Officers issued joint guidance on drills in 2022 that supported lockdown procedures and emphasized that simulations should be used to train adults, like law enforcement officers, not students.

Biden’s order also created a new task force on emerging firearms threats, like “ghost guns,” which include plastic firearms created with 3D printers that are impossible to trace or screen with traditional metal detectors. Ghost guns have been confiscated in schools, and a student used one to shoot a classmate in a school restroom in Rockville, Md., in 2022.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 03, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar How Early Adopters of Remote Therapy are Improving IEPs
Learn how schools are using remote therapy to improve IEP compliance & scalability while delivering outcomes comparable to onsite providers.
Content provided by Huddle Up
Register
Tue., October 08, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Wed., October 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar How to Use Data to Combat Bullying and Enhance School Safety
Join our webinar to learn how data can help identify bullying, implement effective interventions, & foster student well-being.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety Lockdown Drills Don't Make Teachers Feel Safer
More teachers than not also say the ubiquitous simulations don't help them feel more prepared for an active shooter or other emergency.
Libby Stanford
6 min read
Boardman high school principal Cynthia Fernback checks classroom doors to make sure they are locked during a lockdown drill, on Feb. 14, 2019, in Boardman, Ohio.
Principal Cynthia Fernback checks classroom doors to make sure they are locked during a lockdown drill on Feb. 14, 2019, in Boardman, Ohio. A new survey from the RAND Corporation finds that most teachers don't feel safer from participating in lockdown drills.
Tony Dejak/AP
School Climate & Safety A Surge of Violent School Threats Creates a Communication Crisis for Districts
School threats requires districts to juggle nuanced messages for parents, students, and communities.
Evie Blad
6 min read
Illustration of sad/angry boy.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety Sheriff Posts Photos and Video of Students Accused of School Threats
Fed up with the threats, a Florida sheriff pledged to publicly identify students who allegedly make such threats.
The Associated Press
5 min read
Georgia State patrol vehicles move toward Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Georgia State patrol vehicles move toward Apalachee High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Mike Stewart/AP
School Climate & Safety Schools Respond to Surge of Threats After Georgia School Shooting
Bomb threats, copycats, and pranks—some from outside the United States—have disrupted schools across the nation.
Evie Blad
5 min read
A memorial is seen at Apalachee High School after the school shooting, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Winder, Ga.
Community members set up a makeshift memorial at Apalachee High School in Winder, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 7, after a two teachers and two students died in a shooting there. Schools around the country have responded to hundreds of threats since that Sept. 4 shooting.
Mike Stewart/AP
Load More ▼