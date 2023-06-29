Parkland Officer Found Not Guilty in Case That Shed Light on Police Role in School Safety
School Climate & Safety

Parkland Officer Found Not Guilty in Case That Shed Light on Police Role in School Safety

By Evie Blad — June 29, 2023 3 min read
A man with grey hair and glasses sits with his chin rested on his folded hands.
Scot Peterson, a former school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, looks in the direction of prosecutors during his trial in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on June 15, 2023. Jurors acquitted Peterson, a former Broward County sheriff's deputy, of criminal charges for his failure to enter the high school to confront the shooter who killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A Florida jury on Thursday acquitted former Broward County school resource officer Scot Peterson of criminal charges brought after he failed to enter a Parkland, Fla., high school during a 2018 mass shooting in a which a former student killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

The case—along with the fumbled law enforcement response to a 2022 shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school—shined a critical light on the role of law enforcement in keeping students and school employees safe. It is the first time in U.S. history that an officer has been tried for failure to act during a school shooting, the Associated Press reported.

Peterson, 60, openly wept as a Broward County judge read a verdict rendered after three days of deliberations.

“Don’t anybody ever forget this was a massacre on Feb. 14,” he told reporters as he left the courthouse. “The only person to blame was that monster,” he said, referring to the gunman who attacked Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Prosecutors charged Peterson with six counts of felony child neglect with great bodily harm, one count of child neglect without great harm, three counts of culpable negligence, and one count of perjury.

Security camera footage showed that Peterson did not enter the “1200 building,” a location on the multi-building campus that largely housed freshman classes, instead taking cover outside for about 45 minutes after initially responding to the sound of gun shots. If the deputy had intervened before the gunman reached the building’s third floor, there may have been fewer casualties, the state argued.

“All these active shooter scenarios happen very quickly and you’ve got to get in and you’ve got to find the shooter and do everything you can to find him so that you can stop the killing,” prosecutor Scott Klinger told the jury in opening statements.

Peterson’s attorneys argued he could not identify where the sound of gunfire was coming from and that it would be wrong for a jury to second guess his actions in a calm courtroom years later.

“It’s a victory for every law enforcement officer in this country who does the best they can every single day,” defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh said at a news conference after the verdict.

A novel legal argument

Since the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., it has been standard protocol for law enforcement to rush to confront a mass shooter as quickly as possible in hopes of preventing or limiting injuries and deaths.

Peterson’s actions during the shooting, which lasted less than seven minutes, were a subject of mass scrutiny as the Parkland community grieved.

“His inaction contributed to the pain of our entire community, and we don’t understand how this jury looked at the evidence and found him not guilty,” Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, told reporters Thursday.

Families in Uvalde, Texas, raised similar questions after 376 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies stood outside of a classroom door for an hour rather than confronting the gunman inside. Twenty-one people died in that attack, and the school’s police chief was fired for failure to assume his role as incident commander as outlined in the district’s security plan.

If convicted, Peterson could have faced a sentence of nearly 100 years in prison.

To prove charges of child neglect, the prosecution needed to convince the jury of a novel theory that Peterson could be considered a “caregiver” under a statute that typically applies to parents and custodial guardians, and that he had an affirmative obligation to intervene. That law defines neglect as “a caregiver’s failure to make a reasonable effort to protect a child from abuse, neglect, or exploitation by another person.”

Montalto stressed that the jury’s decision related to the technical specifics of the law and does not mean Peterson’s actions the day of the shooting could be deemed appropriate.

State lawmakers and school district leaders often move to add more school law enforcement in response to high-profile school shootings, even if an on-site officer was unable to intervene. After the Parkland tragedy, Florida lawmakers passed a bill that required a law enforcement officer or trained, armed “school guardian” in every public school building.

Texas lawmakers passed a similar law after the Uvalde tragedy.

“We believe in school resource officers. We believe they are a vital part of protecting our children in school,” said Montalto, who leads Stand with Parkland, an organization run by victims’ families to advocate for school safety measures. “However, we need it to be an insurance policy that pays off.”

The Parkland gunman has been sentenced to life in prison.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Tomorrow’s Success Begins with Engaging Your Students – Learn How
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School Climate & Safety When Cars Have to Stop for School Buses—and When They Don't—in Every State
When are drivers supposed to stop for school buses? The answer varies by type of road and by state.
Caitlynn Peetz & Hyon-Young Kim
3 min read
Image of buses in traffic flow.
petrovv/iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Small Ways Leaders Can Build Schools Where Everyone Feels Like They Belong
Principals can take small steps to ensure students and staff feel like they belong.
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Group of diverse people (aerial view) in a circle holding hands. Cooperation and teamwork. Community of friends, students, or volunteers committed to social issues for peace and the environment.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Here’s How Educators Feel About Their Safety at School
Teachers were more likely than principals or district leaders to say their sense of safety had decreased.
Caitlynn Peetz
2 min read
The playground of a public school in East Grand Rapids, Michigan, is sealed off with caution tape.
iStock/Getty
School Climate & Safety Gallup Asked U.S. Students to Grade Their Schools. Here’s the Report Card
Schools earned their lowest marks on supporting students' mental health and making them excited to learn.
Arianna Prothero
2 min read
Vector illustration of a woman filling out an online form with letter grades
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼