You’re the Principal, and Your Teachers Hate a New District Policy. What Now?
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

You’re the Principal, and Your Teachers Hate a New District Policy. What Now?

5 lessons for building a bridge between the district and your school.
By Ian Knox — December 17, 2024 4 min read
A district liaison bridging the gap between 2 sides.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Ian Knox
Ian Knox is the principal of Hamagrael Elementary School in upstate New York. He also serves on the board for The Principal Center at The Capital Area School Development Association, where he supports leadership development, mentorship, and collaborative initiatives for school leaders in the Albany region.

It’s Monday morning, and Mrs. Hepfer, a 1st grade teacher, looks at her email for the first time since Friday. One subject line pops up: “District Shift for Aide Support.” She cringes, sips her coffee, and reluctantly opens the message.

She begins to read the 400-word explanation detailing how the district is shifting the usage of aides in classrooms. During her planning time, Mrs. Hepfer finds me, the school principal, in the hallway and says, “Can you believe how they communicated this aide shift process? Do you know anything about this?”

At this point, I have two choices. I can either side with her that it was poorly communicated, and the shift is ridiculous. Or I can—as I will lay out in this article—bridge the gap between district decisions and the impact on teachers. As I told Mrs. Hepfer that day, communication can be difficult, so it’s important for us to look at the real message together.

About This Series

In this biweekly column, principals and other authorities on school leadership—including researchers, education professors, district administrators, and assistant principals—offer timely and timeless advice for their peers.

This school year, I made the intentional choice to work on building that bridge between the district office and my teachers. Based on that effort, here is what I recommend for my fellow school leaders:

Understand district decisions.

When new district initiatives come down the pike, how deeply do you understand the shifts and the “why” behind them? As a principal, I advocated creating a district-liaison role in which I sit in on biweekly meetings with various district-level departments to gain a deeper understanding of upcoming changes. It gives me an opportunity to ask questions, offer alternative views, and provide an impact assessment of how these shifts will affect teachers’ daily routines.
Consider carving out a similar liaison role in your district—it can foster better communication and ensure that everyone is on the same page with new initiatives.

Build trust.

As school leaders, we spend a lot of time building trust with our faculty and staff. Let’s face it, we often spend more time with them than with our families. Trust is important; it takes time to build and is vital in your building.
So now that your staff trusts you, have you ever focused on extending this bridge of trust to the district office? Next time a big shift is about to happen, convene a brief meeting between a few of your building members and the district staff so you all can stand alongside the administrators leading this shift. Many teachers feel that the district office is out of touch with their needs, so fostering this connection can help bridge that gap and build mutual trust.

Conduct an impact assessment.

Any decision that I make in my building takes several considerations into account. The first is whether it’s good for kids, but a very close second is assessing the impact on my faculty’s ability to do their job effectively.
This perspective is often lost on district-level decisionmakers for various reasons that can include a lack of experience with a particular grade level or school, disconnect from the classroom, or a one-size-fits-all approach to K-12 classrooms.
When decisions are being made, having a principal’s perspective to highlight the potential impact on teachers is essential. This takes work. Do you know how your teachers’ days will be changed by shifts? Do you understand the nuances of a school day in your building so intimately that you can speak to the consequences at a meeting?

Consider communication strategies.

There are a lot of smart people in districts making strategic plans for their schools. The capacity to build plans has never been a problem in any the districts I have worked in. The sticking point comes when these plans are communicated. If we spent as much time planning how to communicate initiatives as we do crafting them, we would be in much better shape.
To encourage district stakeholders to improve communication, I carve out time in my faculty meetings, invite district-office members to professional learning community or grade-level meetings, and hold impromptu “nonmandatory” staff meetings when I know something important is going to be communicated.

Balance perspectives.

It’s crucial to maintain neutrality while supporting district initiatives and teacher concerns. Balancing these perspectives ensures that both the district’s vision and the teachers’ practical needs are respected and addressed. It’s extremely tempting to throw district-office plans under the bus to gain favor with my teachers, but the real work is understanding both perspectives and providing context, guidance, and time to digest and understand.
Principals play an essential role in bridging the gap between district decisions and their impact on teachers. We cannot allow factors like poor understanding, miscommunication, lack of trust, and lack of impact assessments to undermine the good work we are all doing. By fostering clear communication and collaboration, we can ensure that every decision benefits our educators and, ultimately, our students.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management 3 Tips for Districts to Maximize FEMA Funding After a Natural Disaster
District leaders who have been through natural disasters stress the need for thorough documentation, even if it seems excessive.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Close up of FEMA paperwork
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Opinion The Difference Between Data and Evidence: What School Leaders Need to Know
Data collection alone won't improve student learning. Here are 7 ways to take action.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
4 min read
Screen Shot 2024 12 13 at 7.40.48 AM
Canva
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Worries Educators Most? It Depends on Their Jobs
Teachers, principals, and district leaders are losing sleep—just over different things.
Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis
2 min read
lead art what keeps district leaders up at night (1)
School & District Management 3 Ways to Be an Instructional Leader: A Guide for Principals
Instructional leadership can mean different things to different administrators. A new report gives three common models.
Olina Banerji
6 min read
Two professionals talking in hallway
E+
Load More ▼