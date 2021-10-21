We’re Facing a Looming Crisis of Principal Burnout
Opinion
School & District Management Opinion

We’re Facing a Looming Crisis of Principal Burnout

School leaders are besieged by the pandemic and political battles
By David E. DeMatthews — October 21, 2021 4 min read
Conceptual Illustration of burnt-out leader.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David E. DeMatthews
David E. DeMatthews is an associate professor in the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin. Previously, he was a high school history and government teacher, a middle school administrator, and a district administrator.

As an education researcher and professor of education leadership, I frequently ask the principals I work with: “How’s everything going?” Lately, I’ve been getting disheartening responses and sometimes tears. Most principals I talk to tell me they are doing everything they can to support students and teachers. They are proud of the results they are getting under very difficult conditions and they should be. But that’s not all they have to say.

Some have expressed anger at shifting district or state policies, especially when policies do not align with prior decisions or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Others voiced concern for their health or the health of immunocompromised family members. A principal who was also a mother in a state without a mask and vaccine mandate asked me, “What if I bring COVID to my 2-year-old?” She said, “I am in a position where I can be a good parent or a good principal but not both, because of the law.”

Another principal vowed to continue to promote equity-oriented reforms regardless of any backlash but also described how teacher vacancies and absenteeism were disrupting those initiatives. Several principals told me they were upset that their students with disabilities have been underserved during the pandemic. These school leaders are still struggling to provide support to their students. Many principals feel they cannot express their concerns with their supervisors out of fear of reprisals.

I hear that fear, concern, and a sense of powerlessness when these principals speak to me. They are experiencing work and stress overload, which can have serious health implications. The pervasiveness of their mental and physical exhaustion portends a likely wave of principal turnover.

Even before the pandemic, policymakers should have seen the writing on the wall with nearly 20 percent of principals leaving their schools each year. Principals leave for many reasons. And turnover can be healthy, particularly if a struggling principal exits and a district has groomed a promising successor.

But principal turnover also jeopardizes school improvement, fractures school-community relationships, and erases institutional memory. Inclusive and culturally responsive reforms require time, coordination, and sustained leadership efforts to be successful, so historically marginalized student groups are disproportionally harmed by turnover.

The sudden removal or a departure to take a position at another school or district is the kind of turnover that hurts the education community the most. Given the central role they play between districts, classrooms, and communities, principals are integral to their schools. Yet being a principal amid the pandemic and tense partisan policy battles has been harrowing. Many of our nation’s best school leaders will sour on the profession as a result, especially if policymakers do not dial down the rhetoric and protect educators from political attacks.

At this critical moment, when schools are working to keep students safe and continuously learning, many principals are positioned in a “lose-lose” situation.

For one, many principals now work in states with laws that do not align with their values. Principals have a sacred duty—protecting all students and personnel—yet nine states have banned districts from adopting universal mask mandates that could save lives. Principals also value their instructional-leadership role and recognize that inclusive and culturally responsive schools promote academic achievement for all students, but eight states have passed laws that limit how teachers discuss racism, sexism, and other forms of marginalization, with many other states attempting similar measures.

The working conditions for school leaders, which were already tough before the pandemic, have only gotten worse.

The working conditions for school leaders, which were already tough before the pandemic, have only gotten worse. Many principals have watched the political battles waged in statehouses and school board meetings and concluded that their communities do not respect their health and safety. In August, hundreds of parents attended the Williamson County school board meeting in Tennessee to protest a temporary mask mandate. In Loudon County, Va., a raucous crowd and heated debate on transgender student rights led to dueling parking lot protests. And there are many, many more examples from across the country of rancorous debates over masks, vaccines, and critical race theory.

Some principals have even found themselves physically threatened or under attack by parents and school boards. For example, three men in Arizona were charged with trespassing after threatening to “arrest” an elementary school principal with zip ties in a dispute over COVID-19 rules. Last month, Texas Principal James Whitfield—the first African American principal of Colleyville Heritage High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth area—was initially placed on administrative leave and subsequently nonrenewed by the school board following complaints from community members alleging the “implementation of critical race theory” and “extreme views on race.”

Support starts with elevating principal voices in policy decisions at national, state, and local levels. Support starts with state and district policymakers having empathy for principals and their staffs. Policymakers need to allow this empathy to guide them in dialing down the rhetoric, enacting evidence-based public-health measures, and protecting principals from political attacks from school boards and disgruntled parents.

The good news is that when students succeed, principals experience significant intrinsic rewards. And this helps to balance job-related stress. Unfortunately, among other challenges, the pandemic has significantly stymied student achievement and social and emotional well-being. Increased turnover during the pandemic could prove disastrous for public schools across the nation. Principals need more support immediately.

Events

Thu., November 04, 2021, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar How Pandemic Tech Is (and Is Not) Transforming K-12 Schools
The COVID-19 pandemic—and the resulting rise in virtual learning and big investments in digital learning tools— helped educators propel their technology skills to the next level. Teachers have become more adept at using learning management
Register
Mon., October 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Building Teacher Capacity for Social-Emotional Learning
Set goals that support adult well-being and social-emotional learning: register today!


Content provided by Panorama
Register
Thu., October 28, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs October 2021 Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What Teachers Value Most in Their Principals
For National Principals Month, we asked teachers what they love most about their principals. Here's what they had to say.
Hayley Hardison
1 min read
Illustration of job candidate and check list.
Getty
School & District Management With $102 Million in Grants, These Districts Plan to Train Principals With a Focus on Equity
The new grant program from the Wallace Foundation will help eight school districts work on building principals’ capacity to address equity.
Denisa R. Superville
11 min read
Image of puzzle pieces with one hundred dollar bill imagery
Getty
School & District Management Opinion Toxic Positivity Has No Place in Schools
Educators can’t do everything, but we can do some things, writes district leader Cherisse Campbell.
Cherisse Campbell
4 min read
A teacher sits on her desk thinking in an empty classroom.
Joy Velasco for Education Week
School & District Management The Already Dire Substitute Shortage Could Get 'Worse Before It Gets Better'
School districts are trying all sorts of tactics, including increasing pay and relaxing requirements, to get more subs in classrooms.
Madeline Will
10 min read
Image of an empty classroom.
urfinguss/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼