2025 Superintendent of the Year Honored for Building Career-Focused Academies

A superintendent who spearheaded the development of career-focused academies at his district’s elementary and high schools has received the nation’s top honor for district leaders.

Walter Gonsoulin Jr., the superintendent of Alabama’s Jefferson County district, has been named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year, considered the most prestigious award for district leaders.

Gonsoulin has helmed Alabama’s second-largest district since 2019, and was recognized for his leadership in developing more than 20 “signature academies” at elementary and high schools that expose more students to potential careers before graduation—something students say they want more of .

During a brief acceptance speech on Thursday, Gonsoulin thanked Alabama’s state superintendents’ association, which named him state superintendent of the year last year; fellow superintendents in Alabama; his local school board; and his district’s staff and families for their support.

“Let’s continue to work hard and strive for a quality education for all of the students of Alabama,” Gonsoulin said.

The award was presented in New Orleans during the National Conference on Education hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

The other finalists for the award were: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria school district in Illinois; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville school district in Arkansas; and David Moore, superintendent in Indian River County, Fla.

During a January panel discussion of the four finalists, Gonsoulin said building strong school-to-career pipelines will make public schools a competitive option for students as school choice expands.

According to an Education Week analysis , 29 states and the District of Columbia have programs that give parents tax dollars to spend on educational options outside of public schools. The use of vouchers, education savings accounts, and direct tax credits, among other spending options, is likely to continue growing with support from the Trump administration.

Alabama last year enacted an education savings account program for which all students will be eligible in 2027. It’s one of 15 states where a private school choice program is either open to all students or on track to be.

The career academies the 35,000-student Jefferson County district has developed are specialized, certificate-awarding schools in specific fields, from agriculture to automotive engineering.

In planning the career academies, the superintendent’s team analyzed job vacancies in the area to offer courses that would help students get high-wage jobs within a 50-mile radius, Gonsoulin said.

Students interested in these academies can travel to the high school that offers the career courses that interest them. Elementary students can also attend “theme schools” that work similar to magnet schools, with emphasis on specific fields, like the arts.

Finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award are chosen from winners of the state superintendent-of-the-year contests. They’re evaluated on four criteria: how their creative leadership meets students’ needs, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement. An AASA panel of judges then selects the winner.

A student attending either the high school from which the superintendent graduated or a school in the Jefferson County district will receive a $10,000 scholarship in Gonsoulin’s name.