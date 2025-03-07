2025 Superintendent of the Year Honored for Building Career-Focused Academies
School & District Management

2025 Superintendent of the Year Honored for Building Career-Focused Academies

By Caitlynn Peetz — March 07, 2025 2 min read
Walter Gonsoulin Jr., was named National Superintendent of the Year on March 6, 2025. Gonsoulin is the superintendent of the Jefferson County school district in Alabama.
Walter Gonsoulin Jr. was named National Superintendent of the Year on March 6, 2025, at the National Conference on Education in New Orleans. Gonsoulin is the superintendent of the Jefferson County school district in Alabama.
Courtesy of AASA, The School Superintendents Association
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A superintendent who spearheaded the development of career-focused academies at his district’s elementary and high schools has received the nation’s top honor for district leaders.

Walter Gonsoulin Jr., the superintendent of Alabama’s Jefferson County district, has been named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year, considered the most prestigious award for district leaders.

Gonsoulin has helmed Alabama’s second-largest district since 2019, and was recognized for his leadership in developing more than 20 “signature academies” at elementary and high schools that expose more students to potential careers before graduation—something students say they want more of.

During a brief acceptance speech on Thursday, Gonsoulin thanked Alabama’s state superintendents’ association, which named him state superintendent of the year last year; fellow superintendents in Alabama; his local school board; and his district’s staff and families for their support.

“Let’s continue to work hard and strive for a quality education for all of the students of Alabama,” Gonsoulin said.

The award was presented in New Orleans during the National Conference on Education hosted by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

See Also

Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria Public School District 150; Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville School District; David Moore, superintendent of the School District of Indian River County.
Clockwise from upper left: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria school district in Illinois; Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County schools in Alabama; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville, Ark., school district; and David Moore, superintendent in Indian River County, Fla. The four have been named finalists for national Superintendent of the Year. AASA will announce the winner in March 2025.
Courtesy of AASA, the School Superintendent's Association
School & District Management The 4 District Leaders Who Could Be the Next Superintendent of the Year
Caitlynn Peetz, December 16, 2024
4 min read

The other finalists for the award were: Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat, superintendent of the Peoria school district in Illinois; Debbie Jones, superintendent of the Bentonville school district in Arkansas; and David Moore, superintendent in Indian River County, Fla.

During a January panel discussion of the four finalists, Gonsoulin said building strong school-to-career pipelines will make public schools a competitive option for students as school choice expands.

According to an Education Week analysis, 29 states and the District of Columbia have programs that give parents tax dollars to spend on educational options outside of public schools. The use of vouchers, education savings accounts, and direct tax credits, among other spending options, is likely to continue growing with support from the Trump administration.

Alabama last year enacted an education savings account program for which all students will be eligible in 2027. It’s one of 15 states where a private school choice program is either open to all students or on track to be.

See Also

012024 School Choice Voucher Woes shopping data tracking 1302739460
School Choice & Charters Tracker Which States Have Private School Choice?
Libby Stanford, Mark Lieberman & Victoria A. Ifatusin, January 31, 2024
15 min read

The career academies the 35,000-student Jefferson County district has developed are specialized, certificate-awarding schools in specific fields, from agriculture to automotive engineering.

In planning the career academies, the superintendent’s team analyzed job vacancies in the area to offer courses that would help students get high-wage jobs within a 50-mile radius, Gonsoulin said.

Students interested in these academies can travel to the high school that offers the career courses that interest them. Elementary students can also attend “theme schools” that work similar to magnet schools, with emphasis on specific fields, like the arts.

Finalists for the Superintendent of the Year award are chosen from winners of the state superintendent-of-the-year contests. They’re evaluated on four criteria: how their creative leadership meets students’ needs, communication skills, professionalism, and community involvement. An AASA panel of judges then selects the winner.

A student attending either the high school from which the superintendent graduated or a school in the Jefferson County district will receive a $10,000 scholarship in Gonsoulin’s name.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About The Director of PD Persona?
Directors of Professional Development influence purchasing decisions, but how well do you understand the key factors at play? Test your knowledge of this key buyer persona and see how your results stack up with your peers.
School & District Management 'Pre-Apprenticeships' Give Teachers a Taste of What It's Like to Be a Principal
Western Kentucky University is piloting a model to develop future school leaders.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Photograph of two multiracial educators walking and talking in a school hallway. The woman on the left is mixed race Hispanic and African-American, in her 30s. Her coworker is a Filipino woman in her 40s.
E+
School & District Management Some School Staff Might Need a Measles Booster. Here Is Who's Affected
Some educators could have received their measles shots during a five-year span when an ineffective version was given.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas.
A sign is seen outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. The biggest risk from the outbreak is to unvaccinated people, but a small number of people who were vaccinated decades ago might need updated shots to ensure they’re protected.
Julio Cortez/AP
School & District Management Opinion Want to Lead Your School Well? Find the Right Coach
When done well, the positive effects can transform not only principals but schools and system.
Nancy Gutiérrez, Michelle Jarney & Michael Kim
5 min read
Professional looking through a telescope supported by other leaders, coaching, developing
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼