Use Families to Help With Learning Recovery 
Opinion
Student Achievement Letter to the Editor

Use Families to Help With Learning Recovery 

October 11, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

EdWeek’s recent article “Students’ Math and Reading Plummet, Erasing Years of Gains, National Assessment Finds” (Sept. 7, 2022) discussed the pandemic’s toll on student learning. Reading scores fell by the largest margin in more than three decades. A member of the assessment’s governing board concluded, “I don’t see a silver bullet beyond finding a way to increase instructional time.” He pointed to a set of solutions around which there is broad consensus: tutoring, summer school, and extended school days.

This reveals perhaps the biggest and most persistent blind spot in the American education system: parents. Engaging families in their children’s learning is the only scalable, cost-effective, and culturally responsive way to increase instructional time and accelerate learning recovery.

Research from 2004 shows that parents’ involvement in their children’s learning is a powerful predictor of academic success. Families, not schools, are the biggest determinants of student achievement.

Hiring tutors and extending the school day can marginally increase instructional time, but it’s far and away the most expensive and least sustainable way to do it. Unlike teachers and tutors, families are not in short supply—and parents don’t expect compensation to read with their kids. Parents report having spent an average of 2.5 hours a day on learning at home during school closures. This, of course, is unsustainable. However, even parents with only minutes to spare can help their children. A 2016 analysis of nearly 10 million students found that 15 minutes daily seems to be the magic number for substantial positive gains in literacy.

In the United States, there is a deeply held conviction that education is the great equalizer. Indeed, it can be—but only if policymakers, administrators, and teachers look beyond the classroom walls and support families as critical partners in student learning.

Alejandro Gibes de Gac
CEO and Founder
Springboard Collaborative
Alameda, Calif.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

A version of this article appeared in the October 12, 2022 edition of Education Week as 6 Ways to Solve the Teacher Shortage With Federal Stimulus Money

Events

Tue., October 11, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Fostering Student Well-Being With Programs That Work
Protecting student well-being has never been more important. Join this webinar to learn how to ensure your programs yield the best outcomes.
Register
Wed., October 12, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar 'Science of Reading': What Are the Components?
Learn how to adopt a “science of reading” approach to early literacy to effectively build students’ vocabulary and content knowledge.
Register
Thu., October 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Effective Communication for School Leaders: A Forum
Join us for an afternoon of discussions on how school and district leaders can motivate staff, make the most of social media, and more.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Achievement Letter to the Editor We Must Reimagine Our Ed. System, NAEP Results Show
Let’s use this as an opportunity to reenvision how our education system operates, says this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Illustration of an open laptop receiving an email.
iStock/Getty
Student Achievement What’s Academic Recovery Looked Like So Far? Slow and Uneven, New Data Show
Interim test results paint a complicated picture of the 2021-22 school year. 
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Conceptual Illustration of people climbing data
hyejin kang/iStock/Getty
Student Achievement The Pandemic Was a 'Wrecking Ball' for K-12, and We're Still Tallying the Damage
Academic problems, mental health issues, and long-term grief are still taking their toll on K-12 schools.
Arianna Prothero
3 min read
Image of the concept of domino effect.
Underneon Studio/iStock/Getty
Student Achievement Digging Deeper Into the Stark Declines on NAEP: 5 Things to Know
What the national assessment can—and can’t—illuminate about the effects of the past two pandemic years.
Sarah Schwartz
9 min read
Image of a test sheet.
Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼