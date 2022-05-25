Student Anxiety Is Rising. Here’s What Helps—and What Doesn’t
Opinion Blog

Ask a Psychologist

Helping Students Thrive Now

Angela Duckworth and other behavioral-science experts offer advice to teachers based on scientific research. To submit questions, use this form or #helpstudentsthrive. Read more from this blog.

Student Well-Being Opinion

Student Anxiety Is Rising. Here’s What Helps—and What Doesn’t

Solutions that work in the short term aren’t always good in the long run
By Tracy Dennis-Tiwary — May 25, 2022 2 min read
Image shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Tracy Dennis-Tiwary
Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at the City University of New York, is the author of Future Tense: Why Anxiety Is Good for You (Even Though It Feels Bad).

How can I help students struggling with anxiety?

A natural reaction is to try to prevent the anxiety, but that’s often not the right thing to do. Here’s something I wrote recently about the topic for Character Lab as a Tip of the Week:

When my son, Kavi, left his math homework at school one day, he came to me in a panic. “What am I going to do?” he asked.

Together, we figured out that he could ask his friend to send a photo of the homework, and he would copy out the problems by hand. Problem solved, right? Wrong. He remained agitated.

Soon, I discovered what really worried him: He was afraid his teacher would see the forgotten homework on his desk at school and be upset with him the next morning. He begged me to email her to relieve his anxiety.

I wanted to help—what parent doesn’t want to make the hurt go away, especially when the solution was as simple as sending an email? And yet that would have been the wrong thing to do.

By the time kids turn 18, over 30 percent of them will have experienced debilitating anxiety—that’s around 20 million in the United States alone. A parent’s natural reaction is to try to stop the anxiety. For example, the family of an anxious child who fears flying in airplanes might limit vacations to only drivable locations.

Research shows that while avoiding anxiety-provoking situations may comfort anxious children in the moment, it prevents them from learning to cope in the long run. A new type of therapy called SPACE taught parents a better option: working through anxiety. For example, instead of allowing socially anxious children to stay home, parents gradually exposed them to challenging social situations and provided support. In the study, 87 percent of the children whose parents received the therapy showed less severe anxiety, an outcome as good as if children received therapy themselves.

I never sent that email to Kavi’s teacher. I tried to talk Kavi through his anxiety, but he still went to bed feeling restless and worried. I did, too. But the next day, he got an A-plus on his homework along with a note: “Wonderful job figuring out how to get your homework done!”

Don’t try to protect young people from their anxiety by “fixing” the situation for them.

Do let kids sit with their anxieties and support them in coping. If your child has a spat with a friend or is worried about an upcoming test, listen and advise but don’t intervene. In facing these commonplace but difficult moments, children gain mastery over their anxiety—and that’s the key to feeling good.

Related Tags:
Mental Health Life Skills

The opinions expressed in Ask a Psychologist: Helping Students Thrive Now are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., May 25, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum Making Technology Work Better in Schools
Join experts for a look at the steps schools are taking (or should take) to improve the use of technology in schools.
Register
Thu., June 16, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Budget & Finance Webinar The ABCs of ESSER: How to Make the Most of Relief Funds Before They Expire
Join a diverse group of K-12 experts to learn how to leverage federal funds before they expire and improve student learning environments.
Content provided by Johnson Controls
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being From Our Research Center How Much Time Should Schools Spend on Social-Emotional Learning?
District leaders and experts say what’s most important is integrating SEL skills into all academic subjects.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Image of a teacher in a classroom working with students.
In a national survey of educators by the EdWeek Research Center last year, about 85 percent said one hour should be the maximum amount of time devoted to social-emotional learning per day.
xavierarnau/E+
Student Well-Being School Counselors Sound Cry for Help After Buffalo Shooting
For many schools, the May 14th shooting rampage in Buffalo prompted staff discussions on how they might respond differently.
The Associated Press
6 min read
A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”
A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at the supermarket, killing and wounding people in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”
Joshua Bessex/AP
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Mental Health
This Spotlight will help you assess the stressors affecting student mental health, explore mental well-being resources in schools, and more.

Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Healthy Schools
This Spotlight will help you discover how health and wellness can create a transformative school environment and more.
Load More ▼