Reserve Seats at the Table for BIPOC Educators
Opinion
Recruitment & Retention Letter to the Editor

Reserve Seats at the Table for BIPOC Educators

July 11, 2023 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

I was so appreciative of Bettina L. Love’s words in “Stop Trying to Recruit Black Teachers Until You Can Retain the Ones You Have,” (March 23, 2023). Recruitment of BIPOC educators has become a common goal as part of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, yet there is little thought to the support being provided for BIPOC educators once they have started their new job. My own experience in higher education resonates with this reality.

As a woman of color, I have been tokenized as the only, or one of few, to represent those that look like me. I have been tasked with heavy workloads, impending deadlines with little support or mentorship, and low salary. On top of that, I have faced microaggressions, gaslighting, and erasure.

In my field of early-childhood education, there is a further complication: There is an overrepresentation of white leaders while the day-to-day caregiving or teaching in child-care settings is done by BIPOC women. Child-care workers are underpaid, devalued, and subjected to long hours and hard labor. This is how whiteness operates within our current systems.

I echo Love’s message: Stop recruiting BIPOC women until there are systems in place to support and retain them. Create a workplace culture that values their contributions and ensures that they have coconspirators and mentors that encourage their ideas and practices. And there’s more: Make sure there is a clear path for promotion into leadership roles. Reserve their seats at the leadership table.

Jamie Cho
Assistant Teaching Professor of Justice
College of Education, University of Washington
Seattle, Wash.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention How to Support New Teachers So They Stay—and Thrive
Job interviews that highlight schools' strengths, looking at teacher applicants' assets, and giving new hires layers of support all matter.
Madeline Will
4 min read
051123 Lead Sym Maddy jb BS
Chris Ferenzi for Education Week
Recruitment & Retention Spotlight Spotlight on Teacher Shortages
This Spotlight will help you uncover what principals look for when hiring teachers, how a supportive culture can help retention, and more.
Recruitment & Retention How These State and District Leaders Are Solving Teacher Shortages
Three experts share the benefits and drawbacks of the strategies they've tried out.
Madeline Will
5 min read
A teacher leads students in a discussion about hyperbole and symbolism in a high school English class at Skyline High School in Oakland, Calif., on April 25, 2017.
A teacher leads students in a discussion about hyperbole and symbolism in a high school English class at Skyline High School in Oakland, Calif., on April 25, 2017.
Allison Shelley/The Verbatim Agency for EDUimages
Recruitment & Retention How to Recruit and Retain Bilingual Teachers and Men of Color
Mentoring and building personal relationships can be powerful tools for recruiting and retaining educators of color and bilingual teachers.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
051123 Lead Sym Alyson jb BS
Chris Ferenzi for Education Week
Load More ▼