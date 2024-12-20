Can you imagine a world where you walk into a classroom and greet your students only to quickly realize that you can’t understand half the words they are saying? I’ve seen this play out in my own classrooms as a student. A teacher may ask a simple question, only to be met with responses claiming that the teacher is “tweaking” or even a reference to the notorious “Skibidi Toilet” YouTube videos —phrases that often leave the teacher blinking in confusion, while the rest of us laugh in unison.

Our conversations are littered with slang that, to outsiders, sounds like gibberish. It’s not that we’re incapable of communicating “properly,” it’s that these words make conversations feel more communal, more like us.

As these new, playful terms and memes continued to spread, I was puzzled to find adults reacting with moral panic, as if lighthearted and harmless slang signaled a cultural decline. This disconnect is at the heart of something we call “brain rot.”

“Brain rot” is a key part of how my generation—Generation Z—and Generation Alpha express ourselves. “Brain rot” (or sometimes spelled “brainrot”) is itself a new word for a relatively common phenomenon: a kind of hyperconsumable, often absurd or chaotic internet content that dominates social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X. This can range from niche memes and ironic humor to content so obscure and ridiculous it feels like it’s (metaphorically) “rotting” your brain.

Brain rot is not just a linguistic quirk—it’s a cultural phenomenon. And it’s worth understanding, or we may risk isolating Generation Z and Generation Alpha in an already polarized world.

With Oxford’s selection of “brain rot” as the 2024 Word of the Year , the term has quickly sparked a cultural conversation that highlights both generational divides and evolving communication norms.

Recently, high school science teacher Angela Santalo made a splash on TikTok sharing her classroom ban on popular Gen Z slang. Other teachers online have voiced similar frustrations with their students’ vocabulary.

The term has even become pathologized in some corners. Take, for example, one mental health clinic that defines brain rot as a “mental fogginess, lethargy, reduced attention span, and cognitive decline that results from an overabundance of screen time.” This definition reveals an interesting disconnect: What my peers and I see as playful and absurd others have labeled as a serious medical condition. Definitions such as these have shifted the conversation surrounding brain rot from inherently random content to a serious condition plaguing the youth.

Are we witnessing the decay of meaningful communication—or simply the natural result of how language evolves in a digital age?

For many educators and other adults, navigating my generation’s linguistic shift can be a significant challenge. Instead of relying on clear setups and punchlines, this style of communication is intentionally fragmented and contextless, fueled by TikTok and meme culture’s general shift toward absurdist humor .

To adults outside those online spaces, it can feel almost nonsensical, even alarming. But for younger generations, this absurdity reflects their reality: a world full of constant stimulation, overwhelming challenges, and fleeting trends. Unlike the severe connotation of “mental fogginess” and “cognitive decline,” younger generations view the term “brain rot” as a joke, not a serious medical condition. It simply provides a label for how our lives already feel.

This disconnect between adults and adolescents isn’t new. At its basis, brain rot is simply slang, and generational slang has always been a way to define a collective identity and push existing boundaries. From the “cool,” “hipster,” and “blast” of beatniks in the 1950s to the “rad,” “gnarly,” and “thrasher” of 1980s skaters, language and slang has consistently been a source of conflict between the old and the young.

The only difference between now and then is the pace at which slang changes. The hyperconnectivity of the internet has accelerated the creation and spread of slang, making it much harder than ever for the older generations to keep up. Where terms like “bug” and “fresh” may have lasted entire decades, brain rot slang changes in a matter of weeks, constantly driven by brief microtrends.

Many adults feel that this constant shift is chaotic. They worry that the abundance of new and diverse slang will prevent younger generations from being able to communicate clearly or engage in meaningful conversation with one another. And journals highlighting the cognitive risks of excessive screen time only add fuel to this fear.

As someone immersed in the rise of this language, I see brain rot differently. It’s not about confusion or chaos; it’s about making sense of a world that often feels absurd. Faced with constant global issues and navigating a world that often feels irrational, my peers and I use brain rot slang not as a serious diagnosis but as a way to name the overwhelming, overstimulated way we live today—our language simply mirrors this reality. For us, it’s a coping mechanism, a joke that makes the chaos feel manageable.

Educators and parents should view this linguistic evolution as an opportunity to connect.

When parents or teachers take the time to ask what brain rot means or why we use it, they’re opening the door to much deeper conversations. Language opens a window to understanding culture, and modern teen slang provides a gateway into our world.

I often see the same exact students who joke about brain rot in text messages write coherent essays, deliver persuasive speeches, and ace English tests. Slang is not a replacement for formal language—it’s an additional form of communication, a way for people to connect and express themselves within specific contexts.

Viewing brain rot as a cultural shift rather than a problem to solve reframes the entire conversation. It invites adults to approach linguistic change with curiosity rather than fear, to see it as a reflection of creativity rather than mental decay.

That leaves educators with a choice: Resist linguistic evolution or embrace it. Choosing the latter path takes some effort and (to some) humility, but it also brings rewards. Engaging with the younger generation on our terms allows adults to learn from us, to understand our world, and to lead us with compassion.