To the Editor:
I have seven tips for teachers and parents about how to talk to kids about and help them deal with the aftermath of school shootings (“3 Students, 3 Staff Dead in Shooting at Private Elementary School in Nashville,” March 27, 2023):
- Monitor the news.
- Keep routines.
- Assure kids are safe.
- Control your emotions.
- Model good behavior.
- Offer age-appropriate advice.
- Look, listen, and speak with hope, honesty, and kindness.
Messages need to be community-specific and culturally sensitive. A consensus helps assure consistent safety messages reflected in the homes, schools, and community.
Stephen R. Sroka
Adjunct Assistant Professor
School of Medicine
Case Western Reserve University
Lakewood, Ohio
How to Submit
Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.