How to Support Students Following a School Shooting
Opinion
School Climate & Safety Letter to the Editor

How to Support Students Following a School Shooting

April 25, 2023 1 min read
To the Editor:

I have seven tips for teachers and parents about how to talk to kids about and help them deal with the aftermath of school shootings (“3 Students, 3 Staff Dead in Shooting at Private Elementary School in Nashville,” March 27, 2023):

  1. Monitor the news.
  2. Keep routines.
  3. Assure kids are safe.
  4. Control your emotions.
  5. Model good behavior.
  6. Offer age-appropriate advice.
  7. Look, listen, and speak with hope, honesty, and kindness.

Messages need to be community-specific and culturally sensitive. A consensus helps assure consistent safety messages reflected in the homes, schools, and community.

Stephen R. Sroka
Adjunct Assistant Professor
School of Medicine
Case Western Reserve University
Lakewood, Ohio

