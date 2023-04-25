To the Editor:

I have seven tips for teachers and parents about how to talk to kids about and help them deal with the aftermath of school shootings (“3 Students, 3 Staff Dead in Shooting at Private Elementary School in Nashville ,” March 27, 2023):

Monitor the news. Keep routines. Assure kids are safe. Control your emotions. Model good behavior. Offer age-appropriate advice. Look, listen, and speak with hope, honesty, and kindness.

Messages need to be community-specific and culturally sensitive. A consensus helps assure consistent safety messages reflected in the homes, schools, and community.

Stephen R. Sroka

Adjunct Assistant Professor

School of Medicine

Case Western Reserve University

Lakewood, Ohio