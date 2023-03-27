3 Students, 3 Staff Dead in Shooting at Private Elementary School in Nashville

Three 9-year-old students and three adults were killed after a heavily armed 28-year-old woman opened fire at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tenn., Monday before she was shot and killed by police, officials said.

The attack at The Covenant School was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. K-12 school since May 2022, when an 18-year-old former student shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, according to a tracker maintained by Education Week .

The Nashville shooter, believed to be a former student, entered the school through a side door armed with at least two assault-style rifles and a handgun, the Nashville Police Department said. She fired multiple shots on the first and second floors of the building before responding officers shot and killed her, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a media briefing. Police were told all doors to the building were locked, and it was unclear how the shooter gained access, he said.

The incident was over 14 minutes after officers were alerted to the shooting at the Presbyterian school at 10:13 a.m.. The school, which is operated by a church, has students in preschool through 6th grade.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Mayor John Cooper tweeted . “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you.”

It was the 13th shooting on school property in 2023 that resulted in injuries or deaths, according to Education Week’s tracker, which includes incidents that took place during school hours or during school-sponsored activities. On March 22, a male student shot and injured two adults at a Denver high school as they searched him for weapons.

The shooting inside the Nashville school was followed by tragically familiar footage of lines of young children holding hands as police walked them out of the building to safety. It was also followed by recognizable calls for school safety measures and new gun laws.

Bystander video captured the moments when students in Nashville were escorted by police following a shooting at Covenant School.https://t.co/nLWGnacUGo pic.twitter.com/KKljlyZyBj — The Associated Press (@AP) March 27, 2023

Female school shooters are rare

What was less familiar: Mass school shooters are rarely female, and they rarely target private schools, which often enroll smaller numbers of students.

The majority of shooters included in Education Week’s data, which goes back to 2018, are male. Among the female attackers, very few shot multiple people.

In May 2021, a 6th-grade girl shot and injured two students and a custodian in her Idaho middle school before her teacher disarmed her.

The incidents involving female shooters are typically smaller in scale: In February 2018, for example, a 12-year-old girl fired a handgun from inside her backpack at a Los Angeles middle school, and the bullet struck two students and wounded a teacher who was struck with shrapnel.

School safety experts say the common stereotypes of school shooters as socially isolated boys who play video games are far too narrow, but data show that attackers are rarely female. While some attackers may have commonalities, those factors aren’t unusual enough to be predictive of violence, those experts said.

“There is no profile of a student attacker, nor is there a profile for the type of school that has been targeted,” concluded a 2019 analysis by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center.

Of the 41 school shooting incidents the agency analyzed, seven involved female shooters.

“Most violent crime is perpetrated by males,” Peter Langman, a psychologist who studies school shootings and has authored several books about them, told Education Week after the 2018 Los Angeles shooting. “The fact that school shooters are typically male is part of the overall phenomenon of violence being a predominantly male phenomenon.”

Langman’s research has suggested male perpetrators often have a sense of “damaged masculinity,” which he defines as a sense of failure or inadequacy in parts of their life that they have linked to male identity, like sexuality or physical strength, he said.

Police probe motive as politicians push for change

Nashville police released few details about the suspect Monday afternoon, including her name. Drake, the police chief, said officers continued to probe her relationship with the school and potential motive.

As local officials investigated, state and federal officials re-started their familiar calls for policy changes in response to the attack.

“It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare ... We have to do more to stop gun violence,” President Joe Biden said before giving prepared remarks at an event for small business owners at the White House. “It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons.”

Biden called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, which he has pushed for repeatedly since the 2004 expiration of a previous federal ban on the sales of certain semi-automatic firearms.

“It’s about time that we make more progress,” Biden said Monday.

Republicans have said new security measures, not new gun restrictions, are necessary to address violence. And any gun legislation would face strong headwinds in a divided Congress.

Some advocates for stricter gun laws criticized Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, a Republican, for signing 2021 legislation that expanded the ability of gunowners to carry weapons without a permit.

In the wake of the Uvalde shooting, Lee signed a June 2022 executive order that called for stricter enforcement of existing school safety laws and unannounced inspections to ensure public schools were limiting access to their buildings.

That order also called for state training of security guards at private schools, which typically operate under fewer state safety requirements than their public counterparts.

Lee tweeted Monday that he was closely monitoring the situation at the Nashville school.

“As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community,” he wrote.