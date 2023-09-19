To the Editor:

I am disappointed that Education Week would give any platform to Tiffany Justice, a Moms for Liberty co-founder (“‘Parents Can’t Trust Their Schools,’ Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice Says ,” June 30, 2023). Moms for Liberty has been identified as an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Speakers at the Joyful Warriors Summit referenced in the interview include such purveyors of hate speech and anti-government sentiment as Katharine Gorka, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and KrisAnne Hall.

Regardless of our political or religious views, educators need to create an inclusive, safe, and productive environment for all children. A group whose followers create disruptions and disseminate threats in school board meetings; reject the authority of federal, state, and local government; are critical of social-emotional learning and counseling services; and spread baseless accusations about “indoctrination” should not be given the soapbox of a full page in a professional periodical.

Moms for Liberty started by opposing COVID-19 restrictions and fighting mask mandates in schools. They moved on to anti-critical-race-theory activism and homophobic witch hunts.

When asked how the group’s work helps improve student achievement, Justice responded: “Love is an expertise,” stating the obvious, that parent involvement in their children’s education is a “win-win.” Unfortunately, coming from Tiffany Justice, what it really means is parents, regardless of whether they know what’s happening in their children’s school or not, have the right to interfere with educators who are merely attempting to do their jobs in a climate free of harassment and accusations. This group’s words have no place in the pages of this periodical.

Jennifer Warner

Principal

Sonoma County, Calif.