To the Editor:

With regard to the ongoing mental health discussions, I would be relieved to see the fundamental aspects of health that are good sleep and good breathing practices be taken into account, as well (“Mental Health Days, SEL Best Practices, and Naloxone on the Agenda at SXSW EDU ,” March 1, 2023, and “Students Need More Exercise. Here’s How to Add Activity Without Disrupting Learning ,” March 15, 2023).

While good diet and exercise are now ubiquitously addressed, adequate amount of sleep is not always.

Of the many ways electronic devices have been—rightfully, in my opinion—blamed for the decline in teen mental health, devices’ impact on teens’ average hours of sleep seems to me to be underreported. Mindfulness and breathing have been highlighted as a tool for educator wellness. Teens might also benefit from them.

Thank you for all you do.

Fannie Davis

Parent and Yoga Teacher

Richardson, Texas