It’s October, which means most principals are already knee-deep in spirit week theme days, homecoming logistics, and juggling fall festivals alongside the daily rhythm of classrooms. The to-do list is long enough without needing to track every headline out of Washington. Principals don’t expect to spend their evenings scrolling through congressional budget debates, but when the federal government shuts down, the ripple effects eventually reach schools.

Here are a few tips worth keeping in your back pocket about the current shutdown—just enough context to stay informed, reassure your community, and keep your focus where it belongs: on students.

1. Be ready to field questions and set the tone.

You don’t need to be a policy wonk to lead a building, and no one expects principals to become experts on federal appropriations. Still, teachers and parents will start asking questions, starting with, “Why the shutdown?”

Here’s what’s safe to say without wading into the politics: Congress didn’t pass a budget by the deadline, so parts of the federal government don’t have the authority to spend money until a budget is passed.

That one sentence is usually enough to reassure people you’re aware of what’s happening without getting pulled into a partisan debate.

The effects of a shutdown tend to grow with time. The longer the shutdown, the more teachers, staff, and parents will start asking: “Will my program get cut? What about school meals? What’s going on with after care?”

You don’t need all the answers immediately, but clarity and calm go a long way. Frame it like this: “We’re continuing with known supports; when we get reliable information from the district or state, I’ll update you.” Recognize that when and how you communicate about the shutdown may need to change depending on how long it continues.

It also helps to prepare teachers for the same kinds of questions. A good reminder is that their primary role is instruction. They don’t need to let the noise of Washington derail lesson plans. In courses such as civics or government, a brief, age-appropriate discussion may prove useful, but in most classrooms the best approach is to acknowledge the situation in simpler terms and redirect students’ attention back to learning.



2. Prepare yourself for what will and won’t be affected by federal delays.

Most core federal programs will continue—at least for now. Title I (which provides funding for students from low-income communities), IDEA (which provides funding for special education), and most other formula programs are forward-funded, which means your school shouldn’t see an instant cut to those services.

What tends to pause during a shutdown are new grant competitions, award announcements, and federal reviews. Use this window to reassure staff and families that, until further notice, critical supports should persist.

However, the majority of those working at the U.S. Department of Education will see immediate furloughs . That means delays in responses to inquiries, paused oversight actions, and little to no technical assistance until the shutdown ends.

While most principals don’t interact directly with the Education Department, a shutdown can slow the flow of guidance and approvals that districts and states rely on.

That means you may notice delays in grant decisions, reporting requirements, or program guidance reaching your school. If your district or state is waiting on Washington, you may be waiting, too.

3. Don’t let this distract you from your core job.

As always, keep the focus on your students. Shutdown or no shutdown, the heart of your work remains the same: high-quality instruction and building relationships. It is reasonable to pause trips that require new approvals or to delay nonessential projects, but do not step back from programs and supports already in place and serving students.

In times of uncertainty, nothing steadies a school community more than consistent leadership.