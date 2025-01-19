A new year. 2025. The beginning of each calendar year usually signals the start of the hiring process for vacancies in school and district leadership positions. Excitement abounds as applicants seek new leadership opportunities and districts anticipate the possibilities that new leaders bring.

Prospective leaders are filled with what they hope will be innovative ideas that catch the attention of an interested district. Districts envision “what could be” for students, staff, parents, and the community the successful applicant will serve.

Many hiring processes for school and district leadership positions are quite rigorous with multiple steps over the course of many days. Once the decision has been made and a new leader has been chosen, what top three actions should those new leaders take to be successful in meeting the needs for themselves and the district that hired them?

First, Seek to Understand

Many staff members and constituents will want to meet with a new leader after they are hired. Conversations will focus on the priorities of the district, their sacred cows, or their overall input on how the newly hired person should lead. These conversations are important and should be had, but a new leader also develops systems for garnering information from as many different staff members and constituents as possible. Listen and try not to make promises you cannot keep.

Seeking to understand also means gathering research. Researcher Victoria Berhardt has identified four types of data: Demographic, Perceptions, Student Learning, and School/District Process. In the early days after being hired, it is important for the leader to discover those data. Much of data in these three areas can be easily gathered for the new leader without much time or effort.

However, it’s Bernhardt’s fourth area of data where new leaders should focus their initial time and effort. They should establish key areas and questions to ask in each setting. This can be done in a variety of ways:

Individual interviews (with people inside and outside the school or school district)

Staff and community meetings

Surveys and questionnaires (can be differentiated for different employee groups, parents, and community members)

Presentations and perceptions sharing for civic and government organizations

Informal and unscheduled conversations

General themes from the perceptions data can be generated. The perceptions data can be cross-referenced into Bernhardt’s other categories, too. For example: Is it the perception that the district is doing well in the area of literacy but the student learning data say otherwise? This gives a new leader an opportunity to discover areas of disconnect in order to build a system of coherence.

Second, Communicate Consistently

Consistent communication is key for a new leader. Unlike an established leader whose staff, parents, and community will expect him/her to share content like direct progress toward goals or a response to a certain school or district policy, a new leader’s communication should be about connection. Leadership is about building relationships and establishing trust.

In Begin With Trust , Harvard professor Frances X. Frei says there are three drivers of trust, which are authenticity, empathy, and logic. People need to know that they are dealing with the authentic you, that you care about them, and they understand your logic.

A new leader needs to share all they are doing to show they are:

Excited about the position

Thrilled to be working with staff, parents, and the community

Transparent in how they are learning about the school/district

Committed to this new role by sharing their learning adventures in classrooms, schools, parent meetings, and community meetings

Communication for new leaders needs to be consistent and constant. Communication forms can take on a variety of forms:

Written communication such as letters, notes, and emails

One-minute videos

Phone messages

Website updates

Coffee with the new leader

Meet the new leader town halls

Speeches at staff meetings, PTA meetings, civic organizations, chamber of commerce, and city council

Third, Be Visible So You Can Listen and Communicate

One of the greatest compliments a new leader can receive is “he/she seems to be everywhere.” The rippling of this compliment will send a message throughout their school or district as well as the community. It shows they are committed to leading the building/district. Being visible is the overarching and foundational strategy of directly listening and communicating. Ask staff, parents, and community members where people gather and go to them.

Beginning a new leadership position is an exciting moment as it is an opportunity to use talents to inspire and lead with meaningful intention. By prioritizing listening, communicating, and visibility, new leaders can begin to develop a collective alignment to support student learning and the long-term success in their position.