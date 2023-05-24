Online Training Program to Boost Number of Principals of Color Expands
School & District Management

Online Training Program to Boost Number of Principals of Color Expands

By Denisa R. Superville — May 24, 2023 4 min read
Business like setting, with Black man on a laptop in a corporate conference room or office collaborating with a Black woman
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

An online leadership-preparation program aimed at boosting the number of school leaders of color and those focused on equity is expanding in the Northeast.

The Bank Street College of Education will be the first non-historically Black higher education institution to offer the fully online fellowship for aspiring school leaders, which launched last year at two historically Black institutions, Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University, both located in Atlanta. The program is run by New Leaders, which trains school leaders to work in mostly urban districts and schools serving large numbers of students of color.

Like Clark Atlanta and Morehouse, Bank Street educators had a major role in developing the program’s curriculum. , Among the changes for the Bank Street fellowship, the program was revised to emphasize adult development, fieldwork, and supervision, and to meet New York state standards, the college said.

“In particular, just as teachers need to understand child development, Bank Street’s approach to leadership preparation includes teaching aspiring principals about how adult educators learn and grow,” Shael Polakow-Suransky, the university’s president and a former deputy chancellor in New York City public schools, said in an email.

The partnership aligns with the college’s philosophy and commitment to preparing more leaders of color.

“School leadership is the most powerful lever available to improve the quality of schools,” Polakow-Suransky said.. “At Bank Street, we believe that schools must meet the needs of the whole child to support both their academic development and social and emotional growth.”

A focus on equity

The program is geared toward training would-be principals to focus on equity and addressing the longstanding mismatch between the racial makeup of education leadership and students attending public schools. While students of color comprise the majority of public school students nationwide, nearly 80 percent of principals are white.

In the 2021-22 school year, about 22 percent of teachers in New York state were people of color, compared to about 60 percent of students, according to the Education Trust-New York.

The program will include two options for aspiring school leaders, who can include teachers, academic deans, and assistant principals. Fellows can gain a principal certification or a master’s degree, depending on the track they complete.

The master’s program will cost $25,000 annually, while the principal certification program will cost $20,000. New Leaders provides $5,000 in scholarships to all the fellows.

The New York cohort is expected to start in September with 50 fellows and grow to 150 fellows a year, according to New Leaders.

Leaderhip programs need updating

Leadership preparation programs—both those offered online and at brick-and-mortar institutions—have faced criticism for not always adequately preparing school leaders for the day-to-day responsibilities and challenges they’ll face in schools.

High-quality leadership preparation programsinclude a strict selection process for applicants, partnerships with school districts, and clinical experiences that allow would-be principals to gain firsthand experience in the kind of work they’ll engage in as school leaders.

Online programs tend to offer broader access to educators from historically underrepresented groups and those who live in geographically remote areas, though they are of varying quality.

The first class of 20 fellows, from New Leaders’ partnership with Clark Atlanta and Morehouse, graduated this spring.

Jeffrey Monroe is one of them. He described the program as professionally and personally “transformational” in how he sees and engages with students and colleagues.

“The way that I just go about doing the work and the ‘why’ around the work have completely shifted,” said Monroe, a chemistry teacher at Hollis F. Price Middle College in Memphis, Tenn., said in a recent interview. Sso much so [that] many of my colleagues who have seen the transformation have wondered what all of this is about.”

A course on education policy addressed historical inequities and how those legacies persist today, gave him and fellow educators a deeper understanding of the current education landscape, Monroe said. Another on school culture helped Monroe to “develop what it means to be an asset-minded educator, who understands the importance of culturally relevant instruction, access, equity, and instructional excellence.”

Then, Monroe said he was able to use in real time the instructional practices he was learning, such as analyzing student work to ensure it aligned with standards, using formative assessments to identify students who were struggling, and developing action plans to help those students.

As part of his capstone project on equity, specifically focused on Black boys, Monroe led equity-focused staff professional development.

“A lot of their feedback was that, ‘You made our PDs a safe space for us to talk about really difficult subjects around racial identity, around equitable instruction, what academic excellence should look like, and what we should require from ourselves for improving the student experience at school,’ ” Monroe said.

Though he’d first like to work as an assistant principal, Monroe said he’s confident he’d be an effective principal if he gets the job now.

“I am more prepared than I have ever been for sure,” Monroe said. “ ... It helped to make my ‘why’ around why I do this work clearer, and it has helped me root all of my instructional practices and my lens for education in instructional equity and academic excellence.”

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Math Foundations For All
Examine the roots of early math instruction, including fluency, word problems, parent engagement, and how to help struggling students.
Register
Thu., May 25, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Improving Teacher Well-Being: Results of the Second Annual Merrimack Teacher Survey
Learn about the latest findings from the Merrimack College Teacher Survey. Discover practical strategies for enhancing teacher well-being and retention from a panel of K-12 practitioners and teacher educators.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Fewer Students Are Getting Free Summer Meals After Pandemic Waivers End
Summer meal programs are expected to serve fewer students following last summer's end of a federal waiver.
Caitlynn Peetz
5 min read
Kids line up for lunch outside the Michigan City Area Schools' converted school bus at Weatherstone Village on U.S. 20 in Michigan City, Ind., on July 22, 2021. The bus makes four stops every weekday as part of the Summer Food Program.
Kids line up for lunch outside the Michigan City Area Schools' converted school bus at Weatherstone Village on U.S. 20 in Michigan City, Ind., on July 22, 2021. The bus makes four stops every weekday as part of the Summer Food Program. Summer meal programs are expected to serve fewer students this summer after the expiration of a pandemic-era federal waiver.
Jeff Mayes/The News Dispatch via AP
School & District Management Opinion When It Comes to DEI, Principals Must Be More Than Performative
It takes hard work turning your words into action. A principal shares what that looks like in her school.
Cameron K. Ramirez
4 min read
Illustration of hands holding attached accordion paper dolls over a field of loose cut paper dolls
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management How an Elementary School Principal Slashed Chronic Absenteeism
Targeted parent communications, early interventions, teacher check-ins, and out-of-school supports all played a role.
Denisa R. Superville
7 min read
Illustration of children walking over missing puzzle piece.
SIphotography/Getty
School & District Management Opinion Teachers and Parents Are Skeptical of 'New Reforms.' Leaders Can Break the Cycle
When we are enamored with promising ideas, it can be tough to understand why other education stakeholders don't see it the way we do.
Rick Hess
3 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼