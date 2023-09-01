How to Find (and Keep) Substitutes
Recruitment & Retention What the Research Says

How to Find (and Keep) Substitutes

By Sarah D. Sparks — September 01, 2023 2 min read
Educators share their experiences managing substitute teaching staff and get concrete ideas for improving the supply of substitute teachers.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s no substitute for a good substitute teacher.

Many schools have learned that lesson the hard way in the years since the pandemic, as schools continue to face closures due to COVID and other outbreaks of illnesses among staff. Rural Runge Independent schools in Texas was forced to close for a week last monthduring a COVID outbreak which ultimately sickened 33 out of 45 staff.

The need for more substitute teachers extends well beyond the occasional outbreak. More than 70 percent of school districts nationwide report higher teacher absenteeism rates now than before the pandemic, according to a July report by the conservative Heritage Foundation.

See also

Image shows a teacher in a classroom.
skynesher/E+
Teaching Profession What the Research Says High-Quality Substitute Teaching: What We Know Now
Sarah D. Sparks, January 31, 2022
4 min read

In an Education Week forum on Aug. 17, educators and leaders shared how their schools and districts are working to deepen and broaden the substitute labor pool.

Show them the money

More than a third of forum participants said their districts are paying bonuses and subsidies to recruit and retain a steady supply of reliable substitutes.

In a hot labor market for regular classroom teachers, many people who would otherwise be substitutes are more likely to go full-time. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that as of 2022, substitutes made $17.33 in median hourly wages, versus $28.12 for preschool and kindergarten class teachers, who are typically some of the lowest-paid classroom teachers. (And in fact, forum participants said substitutes can be most difficult to find for preschool and specialist areas like special education.)

The online job site Indeed’s salary tracker finds that nationwide as of May, substitutes earned just over $39,000 a year, or $19.11 an hour on average.

Leverage teacher residencies

In an informal poll during the EdWeek forum, more than 60 percent of the participants said they rely on a central pool of fill-in teachers from the district—an approach that can lead to longer and uneven commuting times for substitutes from day to day. But a growing number of districts are experimenting with ways to “grow your own” substitute pools through partnership and residency programs.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has urged districts to use pandemic recovery funding to build both short-term substitute teacher pools and longer-term pipelines of new teachers. In a nationally representative of district leaders and principals conducted by the EdWeek Research Center survey this July and August, however, no significant share of respondents said they planned to use federal money on programs to boost substitute teacher pools.

In a 2023 study Matthew Finster, a principal researcher at Westat, found that districts can leverage teacher residency programs with colleges and universities to create pools of regular substitutes. However, to be successful, the residencies need to align substitute positions with residents’ overall training, such as only filling in for their teacher-mentor or others in the same grade, subject, or school. This approach provides more instructional continuity for the teacher and students.

For example, in Adelphi University’s Urban Teacher Residency, started in 2021, participants must substitute teach one to two days a week in New York City public schools, in addition to co-teaching during the rest of the week. Virtually all of the residents have gone on to be hired by the district. A similar program at Dallas College in Texas requires students to substitute in their residency schools at least one day a week.

The full recording of the interactive session is available above.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Thu., September 07, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Focus Your MTSS To Make a Positive Impact on Academic Success
Learn how to personalize education, make data-driven decisions, and create a thriving learning environment with MTSS.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., September 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar Implementing High-Quality Curriculum
Build a strong foundation for student success with essential leadership strategies that drive effective district-wide curriculum adoption and implementation.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
Tue., September 12, 2023, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Transforming Your STEM Classroom: AI and Technology In Action
Elevate STEM education with AI! Join our webinar to discover personalized learning, adaptive assessments, and intelligent tutoring systems powered by AI.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention Staff Shortages in Schools Are Here to Stay. Here's Why
School districts are still struggling to hire qualified candidates in special education, transportation, and STEM.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
Illustration of man and african american woman using binoculars and sitting on a search bar from internet.
iStock/Getty
Recruitment & Retention 5 Ways Districts Are Filling Teacher Vacancies
Hiring international teachers, bringing teachers out of retirement, and using virtual learning are some of districts' solutions.
Madeline Will
7 min read
student entering empty classroom with no teacher
E+
Recruitment & Retention What Can States Do to Patch the 'Leaky Pipeline' for Teachers of Color?
State teacher-recruitment programs need to be more explicit about aiming for diversity, a report finds.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Elementary school teacher greeting his students at the door.
Getty
Recruitment & Retention Q&A This High School Couldn't Fill Key Jobs, So It Turned to Students
Schools have struggled to fill key support staff jobs since reopening from pandemic shutdowns. This high school recruited its students.
Caitlynn Peetz
8 min read
Students at Wayzata High School in Minnesota serve meals to their peers on June 6, 2023, as part of a program the school started that employs students to offset staffing shortages.
Students at Wayzata High School in Minnesota serve meals to their peers on June 6, 2023, as part of a program the school started that employs students to offset staffing shortages.
Courtesy of Tyler Shepard
Load More ▼