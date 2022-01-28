How Schools Can Support Leaders of Color, According to Experts
Recruitment & Retention

How Schools Can Support Leaders of Color, According to Experts

By Evie Blad — January 28, 2022 3 min read
Baron Davis, Superintendent of Richland School District Two, in Columbia, S.C.
Baron Davis is the superintendent of Richland School District Two, in Columbia, S.C.
Gerry Melendez for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Retaining and supporting educational leaders of color is crucial for creating positive learning environments that serve the nation’s increasingly diverse students.

That’s the message three education leaders shared with former principal and author Peter DeWitt in an Education Week Seat at the Table discussion Jan. 25. Watch a video of their discussion here.

While about 53 percent of public school students are people of color, about 80 percent of the educators and administrators are white. To ensure that school and district leaders more closely reflect their students requires attention and investment at every point along the talent development pipeline, from supporting young Black teachers, to providing them opportunities to move into leadership, to giving them the tools they need to succeed in those roles, said Baron R. Davis, superintendent of the Richland School District Two, in Columbia, S.C., and a 2021 Education Week Leader To Learn From.

And some of the struggles with drawing educators of color to the field feed back into teachers’ and principals’ own experiences with inequities while they were students, he said.

“We are asking [educators of color] to participate in the marginalization that they probably even experienced,” as students, Davis said. “And so they have a really negative perception of what the educational experience looks like. They didn’t see a lot of representation, so they don’t see that as a viable option for themselves.”

Davis spoke to DeWitt alongside Andrea Kane, an education leadership professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a former superintendent; and Patricia Alvarez McHatton, the senior vice president for the Branch Alliance for Education Diversity, an organization that works with minority serving institutions to build a more diverse teacher workforce.

Here are some highlights of the discussion.

Leaders need consistent support to succeed.

Kane left her rural Maryland school district last year amid an uproar over a letter she wrote following protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“I had a member of the community who decided that I was indoctrinating children by saying we have to find a way to help our children make sense of the images they see on TV,” said Kane, who described the feeling of being under a microscope as a Black woman in leadership.

But tensions with a school board that had no African-American members started well before that, she said. The community may not have been aware of that dynamic, Kane said, because she “kept leading and we kept progressing.”

“There are so few Black superintendents but even fewer Black women superintendents. Particularly it is difficult if you are leading a district that doesn’t look like you,” Kane said. “It’s tough to get Black teachers and, when you look at the matriculation from teacher to leader, the numbers start to dwindle the higher you go in leadership.”

A divisive political climate has made it even more difficult to lead.

DeWitt asked the speakers if it is difficult to be in a high-profile leadership position as politicians stir pushback over how schools discuss issues like race and sexuality.

“Pushback is really an understatement,” Davis said. “It is an all-out strategic assault on educational leaders. Period.”

Read More About Educational Leaders of Color

Leslie Alexander, right, talks with North Forsyth High School Assistant Principal of Instruction La Quisha Linder about what to expect while interviewing for the Winson-Salem/Forsyth County School District principal talent pool. Alexander is the Area Superintendent of Leadership Development and is working to develop a principal workforce that is representative of the district's demographics.
Leslie Alexander, right, talks with North Forsyth High School Assistant Principal of Instruction La Quisha Linder about what to expect while interviewing for the Winson-Salem/Forsyth County School District principal talent pool. Alexander is the Area Superintendent of Leadership Development and is working to develop a principal workforce that is representative of the district's demographics.
Alex Boerner for Education Week
School & District Management Principals of Color Are Scarce. Here's What Districts Are Doing About It
Denisa R. Superville, December 7, 2021
17 min read
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Stephanie Parra, Governing Board Member at Phoenix Union School District and Executive Director of ALL in Education Arizona, sits for a portrait at the nonprofit’s space at Galvanize Phoenix in downtown Phoenix, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2021. Phoenix Union is majority BIPOC students, but school board and educator demographics in Arizona lag behind in representation and opportunity.
Caitlin O’Hara for Education Week
Special Report Diversity Matters: How Schools Can Recruit and Retain More People of Color
December 8, 2021

Davis said he stays “mission focused,” opening meetings by asking “how are the children?” The answer he wants to hear? “The children are well.”

Successful equity efforts are grounded in district policies.

Diversity can’t be a “box check thing,” Davis said. Rather, school systems need to create comprehensive equity policies and interrogate how their practices affect marginalized students. Districts should “sweep around their own front door first,” he said.

Alvarez McHatton agreed. Leaders need to show all teachers, including teachers of color, that they are serious about equity by fostering a “culture of inquiry” that involves digging into data and making it a “habit to really question assumptions,” she said.

“The experiences of students of color impact a decision of whether they want to re-enter a space that at times was extremely traumatizing for them as students,” she said.

Watch the conversation here. See other Education Week Seat at the Table discussions here.

Evie Blad
Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week who covers education politics and policy.

Events

Thu., February 10, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar The State of Assessment in K-12 Education
What is the impact of assessment on K-12 education? What does that mean for administrators, teachers and most importantly—students?
Content provided by Instructure
Register
Tue., February 01, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Centering the Whole Child in School Improvement Planning and Redesign
Learn how leading with equity and empathy yield improved sense of belonging, attendance, and promotion rate to 10th grade.

Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., February 02, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Webinar Examining the Evidence: Supports to Promote Teacher Well-Being
Rates of work dissatisfaction are on the rise among teachers. Grappling with an increased workload due to the pandemic and additional stressors have exacerbated feelings of burnout and demoralization. Given these challenges, what can the
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Recruitment & Retention How School Districts Can Get Better at Virtual Recruiting
Two experts share strategies that work for them.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Illustration of online job interview
Alexandr Lukin/Getty<br/>
Recruitment & Retention From Our Research Center The School Staffing Crisis Won't End Any Time Soon
As uncertainty around COVID persists, the personnel shortages that have been crushing schools for months are getting worse, not better.
Mark Lieberman
6 min read
One hundred dollar bill attached to a fishing hook on a blue background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Recruitment & Retention To Keep Teachers From Quitting, Address These 5 Key Issues
Pay matters, but is often not the main point of dissatisfaction. Here are five common problems teachers say make them want to quit.
Marina Whiteleather
3 min read
Human resource recruiting candidates with big employer's hand using magnet power to draw new employees.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Recruitment & Retention 4 Changes Schools Can Make to Recruit Teachers of Color and Keep Them Around
America’s K-12 teaching force today remains predominantly white in stark contrast to its rapidly diversifying student body.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
Freda Arnold chats with some of her students at Booker Junior High school in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 21, 1965. Arnold is one of four white educators on the faculty of the all-Black school.
Freda Arnold chats with some of her students at Booker Junior High school in Little Rock, Ark., on Dec. 21, 1965. Arnold is one of four white educators on the faculty of the all-Black school.
AP
Load More ▼