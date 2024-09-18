Google Spends $25M on AI Training for Teachers
Professional Development

Google Spends $25M on AI Training for Teachers

By Alyson Klein — September 18, 2024 4 min read
Double exposure of a glowing brain with gears drawing over U.S. dollar bills background.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Google.org, the tech company’s philanthropy arm, plans to invest over $25 million to support five education nonprofits in helping educators and students learn more about how to use artificial intelligence.

The initiative plans to reach over half a million K-12 and college students, as well as educators, giving them the skills they need to use AI responsibly in the classroom and the workplace.

Teens are more likely to use AI tools responsibly if their teachers discuss the technology’s potential benefits and pitfalls, according to a survey released Sept. 18 by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that examines the interaction between youth and technology.

But most educators aren’t getting the training they need in AI.

More than 7 in 10 teachers said they haven’t received any professional development on using AI in the classroom, according to a nationally representative EdWeek Research Center survey of 953 educators, including 553 teachers, conducted Jan. 31 to March 4.

The survey data show that teachers who are in urban districts, those in districts where at least 75 percent of students receive free or reduced-price meals, and those who teach elementary grades are more likely than other educators to say they haven’t received any AI training.

“As AI skills are increasingly seen as foundational digital skills, it’s crucial that teachers are prepared to guide students in understanding and responsibly using the technology,” Maggie Johnson, the vice president of Google.org, said in an emailed response to questions from Education Week.

A big focus of Google’s grants will be developing and delivering culturally relevant curriculum for AI, and ensuring AI literacy lessons reach students from a range of demographic groups.

AI tools tend to reflect long-standing societal biases. One way to mitigate that problem, experts say, is to include people from many backgrounds in developing the technology.

In fact, districts already doing deep work on AI literacy, such as Georgia’s Gwinnett County schools, say part of their mission is to ensure students from groups historically underrepresented in tech fields—such as girls and students of color—can access AI coursework.

“Bringing a broader group of people with varied life experiences into using these tools actually does help identify and help improve bias,” said Richard Culatta, the CEO of ISTE+ASCD, in an interview. Culatta’s organization—which provides professional development to educators for a variety of skills—will be one of the beneficiaries of the Google investment.

Culatta emphasized that teachers need to understand how to talk to students about AI’s bias problems.

“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges, is that there’s bias in all these tools and in lots of technology,” Culatta said. “But when it just sort of sits there and we don’t call it to our attention, that’s really where the danger is.”

ISTE+ASCD will receive $10 million of the $25 million over three years to reach about 200,000 educators. The organization will collaborate on its AI-related initiatives with six other organizations that focus at least in part on teacher and/or leader training: the National Education Association, Computer Science Teachers Association, Center for Black Educator Development, Latinos for Education, Indigitize, and PlayLab.

The work will include “deep dive professional learnings” aimed at helping educators understand AI better, including online courses and webinars. Culatta said the sessions will explore questions such as: what is AI and how does it work?

“AI is not magic. We have to be really clear about that,” Culatta said.

The goal of the Google investment is to build ‘enduring AI skills’

ISTE+ASCD plans to also create communities that allow educators to share best practices on using AI, and conduct research to make sure that their efforts are having the desired impact.

The work won’t focus on specific AI tools but on the technology more broadly, Culatta said.

“In order to help kids be successful, what we really need is to help them have enduring AI skills, because the tools will change,” Culatta said. “The tools that we’re using today are the least capable AI tools that we’re ever going to see, because they’re just going to keep getting better.”

Other grantees include:

  • 4-H, a nonprofit that offers students the chance to complete projects in agriculture, health, science, and other fields. It will provide training on AI to rural students and educators.
  • aiEDU, a nonprofit focused on equitable AI literacy. It will help deliver AI curriculum to rural and Indigenous communities.
  • STEM From Dance, a nonprofit that uses dance to engage girls in science, technology, engineering, and math curriculum. It will help girls use AI to enhance dance choreography through sound, animation, and technology.
  • The 5th grantee, CodePath, will create industry-reviewed AI coursework for Black, Latino, and Indigenous college students who are studying computing.
Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence Grants Teacher PD

Events

Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
Fri., September 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Taking Action: Three Keys to an Effective Multitiered System to Supports
Join renowned intervention experts, Dr. Luis Cruz and Mike Mattos for a webinar on the 3 essential steps to MTSS success.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Mon., September 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Cohesive Instruction, Connected Schools: Scale Excellence District-Wide with the Right Technology
Ensure all students receive high-quality instruction with a cohesive educational framework. Learn how to empower teachers and leverage technology.
Content provided by Instructure
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Why This Workshop Is Bringing Teachers to a Former Japanese Incarceration Camp
The history PD program offers lessons for art, math, and literature teachers too by emphasizing the power of place.
Kaylee Domzalski
3 min read
Leslie Gore, an art teacher from Tulsa, Okla., talks about her family's history at the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center museum on June 25, 2024.
Leslie Gore, an art teacher from Tulsa, Okla., talks about her family's history at the Heart Mountain War Relocation Center museum on June 25, 2024.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Professional Development Video 3 Things Principals Can Do to Make Teacher PD Better
School leaders need to include teacher voice to create the most engaging professional development.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Photo of two women working at computer.
E+
Professional Development Opinion A Guide for Faculty Meetings That Couldn’t Have Been an Email
What educators recommend for turning staff meetings from time-wasters to truly meaningful.
Mary Hendrie
3 min read
Illustration of hands with quote bubbles coming together.
iStock
Professional Development Opinion Why Are So Few Educators Aware of Research in Their Own Field?
Many educators lack the knowledge base built by important researchers, stalling progress in the field, writes Thomas R. Guskey.
Thomas R. Guskey
4 min read
Screenshot 2024 05 17 at 11.00.20 AM
Canva
Load More ▼