Five Snow Day Announcements That Broke the Internet (Almost)
School & District Management

Five Snow Day Announcements That Broke the Internet (Almost)

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens & Evie Blad — January 26, 2026 2 min read
Three different screenshots of videos from superintendents' creative announcements for a school snow day. Clockwise from left: Montgomery County Public Schools via YouTube, Terry J. Dade via X, Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School via Facebook
Gone are the days of kids sitting in front of the TV waiting for their district's name to flash across the screen announcing a snow day. Here are some of our favorite announcements from superintendents who had fun with one of the most visible aspects of their job.
Clockwise from left: Montgomery County Public Schools via YouTube, Terry J. Dade via X, Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical High School via Facebook
For superintendents, announcing a snow day isn’t just a logistical chore. It’s an opportunity to demonstrate humor and creativity to eager students waiting for the invitation to sleep in.

In some cases, it’s even a chance to show off musical talent (or to expose a lack of it).

Long gone are the days of kids sitting in front of the television during a winter storm, watching a slow scroll of closures at the bottom of the newscast, waiting for their district’s name to show up so they can break out the cocoa and sleds the next day. Today’s students refresh social media instead (and their parents get automatic notifications).

Many superintendents have taken advantage of the shift in format in recent years, eschewing staid written announcements in favor of music videos, parodies of popular movies, and elaborate sketches recorded with students in anticipation of those first falling flakes.

After a winter storm pummeled much of the United States over the weekend, district leaders from Texas to Maine had their moment in the snow day spotlight.

Here are five of our favorite announcements.

1. A movie trailer complete with (bad) rapping

In this movie trailer spoof, Montgomery County, Md., Superintendent Thomas Taylor dons a long coat and a fedora and raps his way through a parody of “Forgot About Dre.”

2. Country comparisons: ‘This is T-shirt weather!’

Alpine, Texas, Superintendent Michelle Rinehart joked about making the call for a Monday snow day while experiencing what would be considered “T-shirt weather” in Canada, where she was born and raised.

3. A Britney Spears parody

Decked out in a Britney Spears shirt, Terry Dade, superintendent in Falls Church, Va., made a snow day announcement to the tune of the singer’s smash 1998 hit “Baby One More Time.”

4. An over-the-top infomercial

But wait, there’s more! In Hamilton, Mich., Superintendent Brad Lusk spoofed a 90s infomercial to call off classes and encourage kids to enjoy a day of rest, sledding, and hot chocolate.

5. ‘Maye-Day': Some good-natured sports humor

In Rochester, Mass., district leaders made a good-natured jab at the struggling Kansas City Chiefs (who missed out on the NFL playoffs this season) in their snow day announcement, and joked about whether to make the call before or after the New England Patriots’ playoff game on Sunday. (They posted the video well before game time and the Patriots’ win over the Denver Broncos, which earned them a spot in the Super Bowl. Despite the timing, the district leaders projected almost prophetic confidence about a Patriots win.)

Watch the video on Facebook here.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist contributed to this article.

