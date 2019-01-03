Education Statistics: Facts About American Schools

How many K-12 public schools, districts, and students are there? What does the American student population look like? And how much are we, as a nation, spending on the education of these youth?

These data points bring perspective to the implications and potential impacts of education policies. The Education Week library provides answers to these questions, and some other enlightening facts, below.

This page will be updated when new federal data becomes available. Federal data is typically released several years after it is collected.

SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS

How many schools are there in the U.S.?

There are 128,961 public and private K-12 schools in the U.S., according to 2019-20 data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Here’s how they break down:

All: 128,961

Prekindergarten, elementary, and middle schools: 88,909

Secondary and high schools: 27,155

Other, ungraded, and not applicable/not reported: 12,897

Here’s what this looks like in chart form:

How many are traditional public schools, public charter schools, or private schools?

While charter schools are often the topic of debate, they make up only a small portion of all schools.

Traditional public schools: 91,390 (2022-23, Source )

(2022-23, Source ) Public charter schools: 7,998 (2022-23, Source )

(2022-23, Source ) Private schools: 29,730 (Fall 2021, Source * 2022-23 figures are not available yet)

For more on charters, including how they work and who oversees them, read this explainer .

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How many U.S. public elementary, middle, and high schools are there?

Total public schools: 99,388

Secondary and high schools: 23,810

Middle schools: 16,298

Elementary schools: 52,474

Prekindergarten: 1,570

Other, ungraded, and not applicable/not reported: 5,236

(2022-23, Source )

What is the average public school size?

The average public school enrollment is 514 students, according to data from 2022. That’s down 8 students from the average school size in 2012, according to NCES .

What is the average public school size by type of location?

City: 560 students

Suburban: 638 students

Town: 436 students

Rural: 372 students

(2022, Source )

How many schools offer online courses?

According to 2020-21 NCES data , 28.7% of public schools, including charters, offered at least one course entirely online before the pandemic. Almost a third (30.6%) of charter schools offered an entire course online, versus 28.5% of traditional public schools. Only 17.3% of private schools offered at least one course entirely online before the pandemic.

How many virtual schools are there?

According to 2022-23 NCES data , there are 1,323 virtual schools in the U.S. That’s more than double the number of virtual schools that existed in the 2019-20 school year. Virtual schools enroll 562,659 students, a bit over 1 percent of the total enrollment of U.S. public schools.

The NCES defines virtual schools as “having instruction during which students and teachers are separated by time and/or location and interact via internet-connected computers or other electronic devices.”

How many school districts are there?

There are 13,318 regular school districts in the United States (2022-23, Source ).

NCES’ definition of “regular school districts” excludes regional education service agencies and supervisory union administrative centers, state-operated agencies, federally operated agencies, and other types of local education agencies, such as independent charter schools.

What is the most common size for a school district?

In 2021-22 , the plurality of regular school districts (23.9%) had 1,000 to 2,499 students enrolled. In the 1979-80 school year, in contrast, small school districts (with fewer than 300 students) were the largest category, making up 26.5% of all districts.

How has the size of school districts changed over time?

The number of regular school districts in the United States decreased from 15,944 in 1979-80 to 13,318 in 2021-22 . In that time, the percent of districts that were large (over 25,000 students) grew from 1.1% of districts to 2%. The percent of very small districts (with enrollment under 300 students) decreased from 26.5% to 19.2% in that same period.

Where are the largest school districts in the United States?

Big cities like New York and Los Angeles lead the list of the largest school districts, as identified by NCES in 2021 . But the rest of the top 10 may surprise you:

Rank District name State Enrollment 1 New York City NY 859,514 2 Los Angeles Unified CA 435,958 3 Chicago IL 329,836 4 Miami-Dade County FL 328,589 5 Clark County NV 315,787 6 Broward County FL 256,037 7 Hillsborough County FL 224,149 8 Orange County FL 203,224 9 Houston TX 194,607 10 Palm Beach County FL 187,943

STUDENTS

How many students attend public schools?

In America’s public schools, there are 47.6 million students, based on federal projections for the fall of 2026.

How many students attend charter schools?

According to data from four years earlier , over 3.71 million students, or 7.6% of all public school students, attend charter schools.

How many students attend private schools? What are the religious affiliations of those schools?

In total, almost 5.5 million students attend private schools, according to 2021 NCES data.

33.2% of those in Catholic schools

25.5% in nonsectarian (non-religious) schools

13.4% in unaffiliated religious schools

14.3% in conservative Christian schools

13.6% in other religiously affiliated schools

How many students are homeschooled?

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in the rates of home schooling in the United States. Even after the first year of the pandemic, in the 2020-21 school year, 5.4% of all students were home-schooled, according to the August 2021 Household Pulse Survey .

In 2019, only 3.23% of all students were home-schooled, according to NCES 2019 data.

So who are the nation’s home schoolers? This overview of home schooling includes more information on the topic.

Where do most students attend school—the city, the suburbs or rural areas?

According to 2022 data , a plurality of public school students attend suburban schools, but enrollment in urban schools is not far behind.

Suburban: 38.9% of public school students

of public school students City: 29.7% of public school students

of public school students Rural: 20.3% of public school students

of public school students Town: 10.8% of public school students

Meanwhile, as of 2021-22, most private school students attend schools in cities .

City: 42.7% of private school students

of private school students Suburban: 40.4% of private school students

of private school students Rural: 10.8% of private school students

of private school students Town: 6.1% of private school students

What are the demographics of public school students?

Here’s a racial breakdown of the student population in American public schools, as of 2022 :

White students: 44.7%

Hispanic students: 28.7%

Black students: 14.9%

Asian students: 5.5%

Two or more race students: 4.9%

American Indian/Alaska Native students: 0.9%

Pacific Islander students: 0.4%

Note: Percentages do not total 100 because of rounding.

The 2015-16 school year was the first in which the majority of public schoolchildren were students of color. For a look back at what that milestone meant for schools, revisit this story from 2014 .

How many students have internet access at home?

As of 2023, 97.7% of children ages 3-18 lived in a household with internet access . However, of the 97.7%, 5.4% only had internet through a smartphone. That’s actually an increase from 2021, when only 4.5% of children only had access to the internet through a smartphone.

In 2021, 2.3% of children ages 3-18 lived in a household with no internet at all, down significantly from 5.4% in 2019.

How many students graduate from high school?

The national graduation rate is 87.4% within four years, according to 2022-23 NCES data .

How has that changed over time?

The graduation rate increased by 7 percentage points from 2011-12 to 2022-23 .

How many students graduate in my state?

Hover over a state in this interactive map to see its graduation rate in 2022-23 , broken down by demographic groups:

TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS

How many teachers are there in the United States?

In America’s public schools there will be 3.19 million full-time-equivalent teachers in the fall of 2026, according to federal projections .

How many principals are there?

There are 91,900 public school principals in the United States, according to 2020-21 numbers from NCES .

What percent of teachers are women?

Teaching continues to be a profession dominated by women. According to 2020-21 numbers from NCES, 76.8% of teachers are female, while 23.2% are male.

What are the racial demographics of teachers?

When it comes to race, America’s public school teachers look very different from its student population.

79.9% White

White 9.4% Hispanic

Hispanic 6.1% Black

Black 2.4% Asian

Asian 1.6% Two or more races

Two or more races 0.4% American Indian/Alaska Native

American Indian/Alaska Native 0.2% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

(2020-21, Source )

For a more detailed look at the profile of America’s teaching force, including what they say will improve their job satisfaction, see the latest State of Teaching report .

What is teacher morale like now?

In the 2025-26 school year, according to Education Week’s Teacher Morale Index , the national score for morale was +13 on a scale of -100 to +100.

Morale decreased from 2024-25, when it was +18, but was higher than in 2023-24, when it was -13 on the Teacher Morale Index.

But teacher morale does vary widely by state, from +24 in Arkansas (with a range of +18 to +30) to +1 in Pennsylvania (with a range of -5 to +8) in 2025-26.

Read more about the teaching profession in the State of Teaching project with exclusive, nationally representative data from the EdWeek Research Center and on-the-ground reporting from EdWeek journalists.

Who are U.S. public school principals?

Like teachers, most American principals are white and female.



56% Female

Female 44% Male



Male 77.1% White

White 10.4% Black

Black 9.3% Hispanic

Hispanic 1.3% Two or more races

Two or more races 1.0% Asian

Asian 0.6% American Indian/Alaska Native

American Indian/Alaska Native 0.3% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

(2020-21, Source )

Another finding from recent federal data : Charter school principals are more diverse. Only 66.6% of charter school principals are white, compared with 78.2% of traditional school principals. 16.1% of charter principals are Black and 13.2% are Hispanic, while only 9.8% of traditional school principals are Black and 8.9% are Hispanic.

What’s the average U.S. teacher salary?

The estimated average annual salary for teachers is $66,397, according to 2021-22 data from NCES .

Of course, teacher salaries vary widely from state to state. Although its findings differ from the federal data, the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, releases an annual ranking of state salaries. Here are 2024-25 numbers .

How does that compare with principals’ salaries?

The average public school principal salary in 2020-21 was $113,470 in 2021-22 dollars, according to NCES.

How big are the teachers’ unions?

According to NCES data from 2017-18 , 69.4% of teachers are members of a union.

In November 2025, the National Education Association had about 2.8 million members .

As of September 2025, the American Federation of Teachers had more than 1.8 million members .

What is the average student-to-teacher ratio in schools?

On average, in the fall of 2026, there will be 14.9 students assigned to a single teacher in public schools, NCES projections show.

The state with highest student-to-teacher ratio is, as of 2022 , Arizona, with 22.8 students for each teacher. The state with lowest student-to-teacher ratio? Vermont, with 10.5 students for each teacher.

Note that student-to-teacher ratio is not the same thing as class size, since some interventionists, co-teachers, and coaches work with different groups of students rather than in one set classroom.

Note: The pupil/teacher ratio includes teachers for students with disabilities and other special teachers, while these teachers are generally excluded from class size calculations.

What is the ideal class size?

According to Education Week’s State of Teaching project in 2026, teachers say the ideal class size is 19 students. That’s 6 students fewer than the 25 students those teachers report they currently have in their classes on average.

Most teachers say that smaller class sizes would have a major impact on improving their morale.

SUPERINTENDENTS

What are the demographics of school superintendents?

A survey released in 2025 by AASA , The School Superintendents Association, found that about 90% of superintendents identify as white, and 73% identify as men. The average age of superintendents is 52.

What’s the average tenure of superintendents?

About 57% of female superintendents, and almost 45% of male superintendents have five or fewer years of experience in the position, according to a 2025 survey conducted by AASA .

About 59% of superintendents plan to stay in their role for the next five years, according to AASA data .

What’s the average superintendent salary?

The average superintendent salary was almost $170,000 in 2024-25, according to a 2025 survey conducted by AASA . Superintendent salaries haven’t kept up with inflation—the average superintendent salary in 2013 was just over $131,000, which would be about $183,000 today adjusted for inflation.

How do people become school superintendents?

Nearly two-thirds of superintendents (64%) have 5-12 years of classroom experience, according to a survey from AASA , released in 2025. Almost 38% of superintendents were internal candidates for the job, working in the same school system before being hired to lead it. That career path was more common for female superintendents than for men.

SCHOOL SPENDING

How much does the United States spend on K-12 education?

In 2020-21, $809 billion was spent on public elementary and secondary education by local, state, and federal agencies. State and local governments provided about 89% of the funding, while the federal government chipped in around 10.5%. The federal government’s share of education funding was higher than normal due to pandemic relief aid. In 2019-20, only 7.5% of total school funding came from the federal government.

For more on where money for education comes from and how it’s spent, see this article .

How much is spent per pupil?

In fiscal year 2023, according to data from NCES , on average the nation spent $20,000 to educate each student.

These expenditures varied state to state. New York has the highest per-pupil expenditures in the nation at $33,600. At the other end of the scale, Idaho spent the least at $12,400 per student.

Hover over a state to see its per-pupil spending:

Want to see more education statistics?

Take a look at our special education statistics page .

Email library@educationweek.org with your suggestions or feedback.