Education Statistics: Facts About American Schools

How many K-12 public schools, districts, and students are there? What does the American student population look like? And how much are we, as a nation, spending on the education of these youth?

These data points can give perspective to the implications and potential impact of education policies. The Education Week library provides answers to these questions, and some other enlightening facts, below.

This page will be updated when new federal data becomes available.

SCHOOLS AND DISTRICTS

How many schools are there in the U.S.?

There are 130,930 K-12 schools in the U.S., according to 2017-18 data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). Here’s how they break down:

All: 130,930

Elementary schools: 87,498

Secondary schools: 26,727

Combined schools: 15,804

Other: 901

Here’s what this looks like in chart form:

Note: The data above reflects the following categorization from NCES: Elementary schools include schools beginning with grade 6 or below and with no grade higher than 8. (This includes middle schools.) Secondary schools include schools with no grade lower than 7. Combined schools include schools beginning with grade 6 or below and ending with grade 9 or above. Other includes special education, alternative, and other schools not classified by grade span.

How many are traditional public schools, public charter schools, or private schools?

While charter schools are often the topic of debate, they make up only a small portion of all schools.

Traditional public schools: 91,276 (2017-18, Source )

(2017-18, Source ) Public charter schools: 7,427 (2018-19, Source )

(2018-19, Source ) Private schools: 32,461 (2017-18, Source )

For more on charters, including how they work and who oversees them, read this explainer .

Among public schools, how many high schools are there in the U.S.?

Total public schools: 98,755

High schools: 21,497

Junior high schools: 2,375

Middle schools: 13,447

Elementary schools: 54,159

Combined schools: 6,586

Other: 691

(2018-19, Source )

Note: The data above reflects the following categorization from NCES: Elementary schools include schools beginning with grade 6 or below and with no grade higher than 8. (For the list above, middle schools are not included in the elementary school count and are instead broken out on their own line.) Middle schools include schools that have grade spans beginning with 4, 5, or 6 and ending with 6, 7, or 8. Junior highs include schools with grades 7 and 8 or grades 7 through 9. High schools include any schools with no grade lower than 7. (For the list above, junior high schools are not included in the high school count and are instead broken out on their own line. Additionally, the count includes 3-year, 4-year, 5-year, and 6-year high schools.) Combined schools include schools beginning with grade 6 or below and ending with grade 9 or above. Other includes special education, alternative, and other schools not classified by grade span.

What is the average public school size?

The average public school enrollment is 527 students, according to data from 2018. That’s up 3 students from the average school size in 2014, according to NCES .

What is the average public school size by type of location?

City: 585 students

Suburban: 656 students

Town: 443 students

Rural: 364 students

(2018, Source )

How many schools offer online courses?

According to 2017-18 NCES data , 21% of public schools, including charters, offer at least one course entirely online. Almost a third (30.3%) of charter schools offer an entire course online, versus 20.2% of traditional public schools.

How many school districts are there?

There are 13,452 regular school districts in the U.S. (2018-19, Source )

Note: Regular districts exclude regional education service agencies and supervisory union administrative centers, state-operated agencies, federally operated agencies, and other types of local education agencies, such as independent charter schools.

Where are the largest school districts in the U.S.?

Big cities like New York and Los Angeles lead the list of the largest school districts, as identified by NCES in 2016 . But the rest of the top 10 may surprise you:

Rank District name State Enrollment 1 New York City NY 984,462 2 Los Angeles Unified CA 633,621 3 Chicago IL 378,199 4 Miami-Dade County FL 357,249 5 Clark County NV 326,953 6 Broward County FL 271,852 7 Houston TX 216,106 8 Hillsborough County FL 214,386 9 Orange County FL 200,674 10 Palm Beach County FL 192,721

What’s the average tenure of a big-city superintendent?

Superintendents in large cities stick around for an average of 6 years, according to a report by the Broad Center .

STUDENTS

How many students attend public schools?

In America’s public schools, there are over 50.7 million students, based on federal projections for the fall of 2022.

How many students attend charter schools?

According to data from four years earlier , almost 3.3 million students, or 6.5 percent of all public school students, attend charter schools.

How many students attend private schools? What are the religious affiliations of those schools?

In total, 5,719,990 students attend private schools, according to NCES 2017 data.

37.4% of those in Catholic schools

24.4% in nonsectarian (non-religious) schools

15.2% in un-affiliated religious schools

12.0% in conservative Christian schools

11.1% in other religiously affiliated schools

Note: numbers may not add to 100 due to rounding.

How many students are homeschooled?

There are an estimated 1,755,233 homeschooled students. That’s 3.23 percent of all students, according to NCES 2019 data. After doubling between 1999 and 2012, the number of homeschooled students in the United States appears to have leveled off. So who are the nation’s homeschoolers? This overview of homeschooling includes more information on the topic.

Where do most students attend school—the city, the suburbs or rural areas?

According to 2018 data , a plurality of public school students attend suburban schools, but enrollment in urban schools is not far behind.

Suburban: 39.6% of public school students

of public school students City: 30.3% of public school students

of public school students Rural: 19.2% of public school students

of public school students Town: 10.9% of public school students

Meanwhile, most private school students attend schools in the city .

City: 43.1% of private school students

of private school students Suburban: 39.9% of private school students

of private school students Rural: 10.5% of private school students

of private school students Town: 6.5% of private school students

What are the demographics of public school students?

Here’s a racial breakdown of the student population in American public schools, as of 2018 :

White students: 47.0%

Hispanic students: 27.2%

Black students: 15.1%

Asian students: 5.3%

Two or more race students: 4.1%

American Indian/Alaska Native students: 1.0%

Pacific Islander students: 0.4%

The 2015-16 school year was the first in which the majority of public schoolchildren were minorities. For a look back at what that milestone meant for schools, revisit this story from 2014 .

How many students have computers and internet access at home?

As of 2019, 98.1 percent of children ages 3-18 lived in a household with a computer or smartphone and 94.6 percent lived in a household with internet access . However, of the 94.6 percent, 6.5 percent only had internet through a smartphone. In 2019, 5.4 percent of children ages 3-18 lived in a household with no internet at all.

How many students graduate high school?

The national graduation rate is 86 percent, according to 2018-19 NCES data .

How has that changed over time?

The graduation rate has increased by 7 percentage points from 2010-2011 to 2018-19 . What’s behind record rises in U.S. graduation rates? More on that here .

How many students graduate in my state?

Hover over a state in this interactive map to see its graduation rate in 2016-17, broken down by demographic groups:

TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS

How many teachers are there in the U.S.?

In America’s public schools there will be over 3.2 million full-time-equivalent teachers in the fall of 2022, according to federal projections .

How many principals are there?

There are 90,850 public school principals in the U.S., according to 2017-18 numbers from NCES .

What percent of teachers are women?

Teaching continues to be a profession dominated by women. According to 2017-18 numbers from NCES 76.5 percent of teachers are female, while 23.5 percent are male.

What are the racial demographics of teachers?

When it comes to race, America’s teachers look very different from its student population.

79.3% White

White 9.3% Hispanic

Hispanic 6.7% Black

Black 2.1% Asian

Asian 1.8% Two or more races

Two or more races 0.5% American Indian/Alaska Native

American Indian/Alaska Native 0.2% Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander

(2017-18, Source )

For a more detailed look at the profile of America’s teaching force, including average age and years of experience, read this report on the latest federal data.

Who are U.S. public school principals?

Like teachers, most American principals are white and female.

53.7% Female

Female 46.3% Male

77.7% White

White 10.5% Black

Black 8.9% Hispanic

Hispanic 0.9% Asian

Asian 1.0% Two or more races

Two or more races 0.7% American Indian/Alaska Native

American Indian/Alaska Native 0.2% Native Hawaiian/ Pacific Islander

(2017-18, Source )

Another finding from recent federal data: Charter school principals are more diverse. Read more .

What’s the average U.S. teacher salary?

The average base salary for teachers is $57,900, according to 2017-18 data from NCES .

Of course, teacher salaries vary widely from state to state. Although its findings differ from the federal data, the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, releases an annual ranking of state salaries. Here are 2020 numbers .

How does that compare with principals’ salaries?

According to 2017-18 data , the average public school principal salary is $98,300.

How big are the teachers’ unions?

According to NCES data from 2017-18 , 69.4 percent of teachers are members of a union.

As of June 2019, the National Education Association had about 2.29 million full-time-equivalent members who are active educators or retirees .

As of June 2019, the American Federation of Teachers had almost 1.7 million members .

What is the average student to teacher ratio in schools?

On average, in the fall of 2022, there will be 15.8 students assigned to a single teacher on average in public schools, NCES projections show.

The state with highest student to teacher ratio is, as of 2018 , Arizona, with 23.5 students for each teacher. The state with lowest student to teacher ratio? Vermont, with 10.5 students for each teacher.

Note: The pupil/teacher ratio includes teachers for students with disabilities and other special teachers, while these teachers are generally excluded from class size calculations.

SCHOOL SPENDING

How much does the U.S. spend on K-12 education?

In 2017-18, almost $735 billion was spent on public elementary and secondary education by local, state, and federal agencies.

How much is spent per pupil?

Education Week examines per-pupil spending as part of its annual Quality Counts report . On average, the nation spends $13,679 to educate each student. These expenditures vary state to state. Vermont has the highest per-pupil expenditures in the nation at $23,205, as adjusted for variations in regional costs. At the other end of the scale, Utah spends the least at $8,352 per student.

Hover over a state to see its per-pupil spending, as adjusted for regional cost differences:

Have more education statistics you’d like to see on this page?

Email library@educationweek.org with your suggestions or feedback.